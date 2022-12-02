Evolving Floette into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is not as simple as levelling up.

This is because Floette is a Special Evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and requires a certain item to evolve at all.

Here's how to evolve Floette into Florges, as well as some info on where to catch a Flabébé and a Floette in the first place.

On this page

If you'd like to learn more about your Paldea adventure, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough.

Where to find Flabébé in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First off, let's take a look at catching Flabébé, the first Pokémon in this evolutionary chain. You can check out its habitat below:

We recommend heading to the small island off of the Eastern coast of Paldea. It's so small that finding Flabébé is much easier.

How to evolve Flabébé into Floette in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Now that you have a Flabébé, you can level it up to level 19 to get a Floette. Alternatively, just head to one of the locations shown below and catch one.

How to evolve Floette into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finally, to evolve Floette into Florges you will need to use a Shiny Stone. There are a couple of ways to go about getting one of these, the first being to catch 150 Pokémon and then register them in your Pokédex. If you'd rather find a Shiny Stone in the wild, head to the location shown on the map below:

Head to the top of the waterfall located in Southern Province (Area Six). You will find a small pond, with a red item pickup along its shores, This is a Shiny Stone!

Now all you need to do is use the Shiny Stone on Floette. It will evolve into Florges.

