Renaming Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is very easy, especially when compared to how things worked in older games.

There are many reasons why you may want to change a Pokémon's name in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Maybe you spelled something wrong, or maybe you'd just like to try something new.

Here's how to rename Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as there's a few extra menu steps this time around.

How to rename Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To rename Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you just need to be able to access the main menu. You won't be able to do this while in dialogue, or in battle. Everywhere else, just press 'X' to bring up the menu.

Now, scroll down to the Pokémon you'd like to rename. If they are in your Box, then swap them into your Party, or select 'Boxes' from the menu to the right. Once you have located your Pokémon, press 'A' to bring up a new menu. Select 'Check Summary' and you will be taken to a new screen.

Now all you need to do is press 'X' to change your Pokémon's nickname. Now, just type in the new name and press enter. You can change it as many times as you want, as long as you can access this set of menus. This is just one of many ways modern Pokémon games have given players more options with regards to their Pokémon. Gone are the days of having to visit a specific NPC to rename your Pokémon.

That's all you need to know about renaming Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Make sure to give your Pokémon unique nicknames to add a touch of personality, and to help differentiate between multiple of the same Pokémon.

