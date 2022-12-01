How to catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can catch Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding the Forbidden Pokémon to your Pokédex.

And thank Arceus, because for once you don't have to go out and do a thing 108 times. That said, it isn't the easiest Pokémon to find - especially as the Pokédex won't list locations - which is where we can help.

Here’s where to find a Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Clearly, Game Freak felt so bad about making up schlep across Paldea hunting out 999 Gimmighoul Coins that the idea of making us look for another 108 ghostly things sent a chill up their collective spines.

As much as we love a good sidequest, we're low-key(stone) glad that we don't have to do it again, after hunting the 108 Wisps in Pokémon Legends: Arceus earlier this year.

Wild Spiritomb appears here at night, without having to do any of the usual leg work.

Excuses to jam bad puns into guides aside, this is the easiest Spiritomb catch since its release in Gen 4. You simply need to go to the right location at night.

The issue is that Spiritomb is so elusive that not even the Pokédex gives you a location.

To find Spiritomb, fly to Paldea's Highest Peak (or nearby Monerevera) and then glide northwest over the river to the location below.

Spiritomb can be found on the snowy cliff here.

We've found a couple of Spiritomb in Paldea, and they're always in the same place. Simply head here at night and throw a Quick Ball when you spot it. If you're concerned about it running away or knocking it out, you can always disable Autosave for this encounter (don’t forget to turn it back on).

Catching a rare Pokémon is always a high-pressure sitation.

If you want to speed up the process, make sure you eat a sandwich that increases your Ghost- or Dark-type encounter rate. Spiritomb is a rare spawn, so this is certainly recommended!

Spiritomb Pokédex entry

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entry for the Forbidden Pokémon looks like, we’ve included it for you below:

Spiritomb Pokédex entry.

