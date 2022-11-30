How to change Tera type and collect Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Taking advantage of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Types allows the power of moves belonging to a certain type to be boosted in battle.

Tera types are usually one of the types a Pokémon has naturally. However, it doesn’t need to be!

These rarer types can be found during Tera Raids, and they bring a whole new layer of flexibility to the battle game. As well as this, you can change any Pokémon’s Tera type to get the exact one you want.

It involves Tera Shards and requires some work - but here's how to find them and what to do change Tera types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

7 Things We Liked (and 4 Things We Didn't) About Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to get Tera Shards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In order to change your Pokémon’s Tera type, you first need to collect 50 Tera Shards of the type that you want to change it to.

You can get Tera Shards from two places:

Completing Tera Raids

Exploring Area Zero

The most recommended is from Tera Raids, where you'll be rewarded Tera Shards based on the type you are fighting.

Higher level raids will usually drop more Tera Shards. However, even 5 Star Raids usually only drop around 4-6 Shards, so you will need to complete many in order to change your Pokémon’s Tera Type.

Tera Raids can be refreshed by forcibly changing your Switch’s date.

In order to do this, first close Pokémon Scarlet or Violet. Go into the System tab in the Settings menu, scroll down to Date and Time, and uncheck the option to synchronise the clock using the internet.

Then set the time to a couple of minutes before midnight. When it rolls over, new Tera Raids will be available.

Meanwhile, Tera Shards can also be found in Area Zero - the secret area at the end of the main path - as the sparkling items on the ground.

However, this method is less reliable since you can’t be sure which type they are until you pick them up.

Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, EXP farming, shiny Pokémon and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

How to change Tera type with your Tera Shards

The character who will change your Pokémon’s Tera type can be found in Medali. Specifically, you can find them in the Treasury Eatery. This is the large building next to the Medali East Pokécenter.

In order to get access to the Tera type changing character, you’ll need to beat Larry, the Normal type Gym leader first.

After that, speak to the chef behind the counter at the back of the restaurant. They’ll have a yellow text bubble that says “Want to change any Pokémon’s Tera Type?” After complimenting your victory over Larry, they’ll tell you about Tera Shards.

First, they’ll give you 50 Normal type Tera Shards and you’ll have to use them or exit out of the conversation and return if you want to use Tera Shards of a different type that you’ve already created.

But after that, any type of Tera Shard you have more than 50 of will appear as an option, followed by your Boxes to choose which Pokémon to apply them to.

Using this method, you’ll be able to switch things up in battle and surprise your friends and opponents alike!

For more help in Paldea, check out our walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.