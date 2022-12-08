Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokémon, including Koraidon, Miraidon and Treasures of Ruin legendaries

There are six legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which includes the games’ mascots - Koraidon and Miraidon - and the Treasures of Ruin legendaries.

Koraidon and Miraidon have an important role in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, because, rather than simply being a Pokémon you battle, they travel alongside you, acting as a mount on your Paldea adventure.

The Treasures of Ruin, also known as the shrine legendaries, have their own side-quest, which tasks you with exploring the wildest parts of Paldea.

Below lies everything you need to know about the legendary Pokémon of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including how to catch a second Koraidon or Miradion.

Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deviate from past mainline Pokémon titles by having you travel alongside the legendary mascot from the opening hour of the game. You’ll encounter Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet during The First Day of School - the games’ introductory chapter - and this Pokémon will become your mount Pokémon. On their back, you’ll traverse the plains of Paldea and, by defeating the Titans, you’ll gain new travelling abilities, such as swimming and climbing. Koraidon / Miraidon won’t, however, be added to your Pokédex, nor will you be able to use them in battle, until you’ve completed the games’ final chapter - The Way Home.

How to change between Ride and Battle forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Once you’ve finished Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main campaign - by completing The Way Home storyline - you’ll unlock the ability to switch between the Ride and Battle forms of the Koraidon or Miraidon you’ve been travelling with. To switch the legendary into its Battle form, you first need to ensure there’s a space in your party lineup. After doing so, scroll down to where the legendary sits beneath your team and press A. You’ll now be given the option to switch this Pokémon into its Battle form. Doing so will add the legendary to your team lineup and, from there, you can use it in battles or via the Let’s Go feature. Riding your legendary will automatically transform it back into its Ride form, removing it from your team, but you can also manually make this change by selecting it from your team lineup.

How to get a second Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet After you’ve completed The Way Home and, in doing so, the main campaign for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to return to Area Zero and catch a second legendary mascot. In Scarlet, this will be a second Koraidon and, in Violet, it will be a second Miraidon. Before attempting to catch this Pokémon, we recommend stocking up on Ultra Balls, healing items and ensuring your team is Level 72 or above, because the legendary Pokémon you face will be at Level 72. It’s also a good idea to bring a Pokémon which can take advantage of Koraidon / Miraidon’s weaknesses, so you can knock their HP bar into the red and make them easier to catch. Koraidon is a Fighting and Dragon-type Pokémon, so Dragon, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type attacks will be super effective against it. Fairy-type attacks, meanwhile, will deal quadruple damage. If you’d prefer to slowly knock down its health using attacks which won’t be as effective, then Bug, Dark, Electric, Fire, Grass, Rock and Water-type attacks will do the trick. Miraidon is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokémon, so Dragon, Fairy, Ground and Ice-type attacks are super effective against it. For attacks which won’t deal as much damage, but still help in whittling down its health, try Electric, Flying, Fire, Grass, Steel and Water-type moves. When you’re ready to catch Koraidon / Miraidon, fly to the Zero Gate and teleport to Research Station No. 4. Next, take the path leading to the Zero Lab. Once there, do not head into the Zero Lab. Instead, head towards the tower to the right of the lab. Here you’ll find a dirt path surrounded by shallow water - follow this path! Follow this path. This path will eventually lead you to a small, rocky, hill upon which Koraidon / Miraidon stands. Depending on your version, Koraidon or Miraidon will be atop this hill. We recommend saving your game before attempting to catch Koraidon / Miraidon in case something goes wrong, like running out of Poké Balls or knocking the legendary out.