Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokémon, including Koraidon, Miraidon and Treasures of Ruin legendaries

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokémon, including Koraidon, Miraidon and Treasures of Ruin legendariesEverything you need to know about the Legendary Pokémon of Paldea!
There are six legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which includes the games’ mascots - Koraidon and Miraidon - and the Treasures of Ruin legendaries.
Koraidon and Miraidon have an important role in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, because, rather than simply being a Pokémon you battle, they travel alongside you, acting as a mount on your Paldea adventure.
The Treasures of Ruin, also known as the shrine legendaries, have their own side-quest, which tasks you with exploring the wildest parts of Paldea.
Below lies everything you need to know about the legendary Pokémon of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including how to catch a second Koraidon or Miradion.
On this page:
Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet deviate from past mainline Pokémon titles by having you travel alongside the legendary mascot from the opening hour of the game.
You’ll encounter Koraidon in Scarlet and Miraidon in Violet during The First Day of School - the games’ introductory chapter - and this Pokémon will become your mount Pokémon. On their back, you’ll traverse the plains of Paldea and, by defeating the Titans, you’ll gain new travelling abilities, such as swimming and climbing.
Koraidon / Miraidon won’t, however, be added to your Pokédex, nor will you be able to use them in battle, until you’ve completed the games’ final chapter - The Way Home.
How to change between Ride and Battle forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Once you’ve finished Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s main campaign - by completing The Way Home storyline - you’ll unlock the ability to switch between the Ride and Battle forms of the Koraidon or Miraidon you’ve been travelling with.
To switch the legendary into its Battle form, you first need to ensure there’s a space in your party lineup.
After doing so, scroll down to where the legendary sits beneath your team and press A. You’ll now be given the option to switch this Pokémon into its Battle form.
Doing so will add the legendary to your team lineup and, from there, you can use it in battles or via the Let’s Go feature.
Riding your legendary will automatically transform it back into its Ride form, removing it from your team, but you can also manually make this change by selecting it from your team lineup.
How to get a second Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
After you’ve completed The Way Home and, in doing so, the main campaign for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be able to return to Area Zero and catch a second legendary mascot.
In Scarlet, this will be a second Koraidon and, in Violet, it will be a second Miraidon.
Before attempting to catch this Pokémon, we recommend stocking up on Ultra Balls, healing items and ensuring your team is Level 72 or above, because the legendary Pokémon you face will be at Level 72.
It’s also a good idea to bring a Pokémon which can take advantage of Koraidon / Miraidon’s weaknesses, so you can knock their HP bar into the red and make them easier to catch.
Koraidon is a Fighting and Dragon-type Pokémon, so Dragon, Flying, Ice and Psychic-type attacks will be super effective against it. Fairy-type attacks, meanwhile, will deal quadruple damage. If you’d prefer to slowly knock down its health using attacks which won’t be as effective, then Bug, Dark, Electric, Fire, Grass, Rock and Water-type attacks will do the trick.
Miraidon is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokémon, so Dragon, Fairy, Ground and Ice-type attacks are super effective against it. For attacks which won’t deal as much damage, but still help in whittling down its health, try Electric, Flying, Fire, Grass, Steel and Water-type moves.
When you’re ready to catch Koraidon / Miraidon, fly to the Zero Gate and teleport to Research Station No. 4. Next, take the path leading to the Zero Lab.
Once there, do not head into the Zero Lab. Instead, head towards the tower to the right of the lab. Here you’ll find a dirt path surrounded by shallow water - follow this path!
This path will eventually lead you to a small, rocky, hill upon which Koraidon / Miraidon stands.
We recommend saving your game before attempting to catch Koraidon / Miraidon in case something goes wrong, like running out of Poké Balls or knocking the legendary out.
Shrine legendaries in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The shrine legendaries, also known as the Treasures of Ruin, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are four legendary Pokémon connected to an ancient Paldean myth and, to catch them, you must first unlock their shrine.
Each of the Treasures of Ruin is locked within a shrine found within one of the four Paldea Provinces. Yet, getting to the legendary, isn’t as simple as walking up and knocking on a door. Instead, you need to track down eight black stakes, pulling them from the ground and, when this task is complete, visit the shrine to catch the legendary within.
Each shrine requires you to pull eight stakes to open it, with the stakes having a specific glow to indicate which legendary they will unlock. The stakes connected to Chien-Pao, for example, glow yellow.
We recommend stocking up on healing items, Ultra Balls, ensuring you have a Pokémon suited for knocking down the legendary’s health and, of course, saving your game before attempting to catch them.
You may also want to complete all of the history lessons at the Academy before searching out these legendaries, because doing so will add the shrine locations to your map. It’s important to note, however, that completing the history lessons is not required for catching the Treasures of Ruin.
Below you’ll find our guides covering the stake locations, shrine locations and how to catch each member of the Treasures of Ruin:
Are the legendaries shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
All of the legendary Pokémon, including the four Treasures of Ruin, are shiny locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which, if you don’t know, means their shiny versions are unavailable.
This is due to them being static encounters you experience as part of the games’ storylines, unlike the various Pokémon you’ll encounter in the Paldea wilds. So, no matter how many times you reset your game, you won’t be able to catch a shiny Koraidon, Miraidon, Chi-Yu, Ting-Lu, Wo-Chien or Chien-Pao in Scarlet and Violet.
Our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough can take you though the entire game - including The First Day of School, Victory Road, Starfall Street, Path of Legends and when you're ready, The Way Home and the final boss. Elsewhere, we can help with the Normal Gym test Secret Item menu, version differences, the best Scarlet and Violet starter, EXP farming, shiny Pokémon and learning how to fly, swim, climb and dash. When it comes to individual Pokemon, we can help with Gimmighoul, Ditto, Bellibolt, Pawmot, Scovillain, Frigibax, Sinistea, Brambleghast, Annihilape, Farigiraf, Dudunsparce, Lycanrock forms, Armarouge and Ceruledge.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet legendary Pokémon listed
Below you’ll find an overview of all of the legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with how to catch them:
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|Wo-Chien
|Dark / Ghost
|Grasswither Shrine - South Province (Area One)
|Chien-Pao
|Dark / Ice
|Icerend Shrine - West Province (Area One)
|Ting-Lu
|Dark / Ground
|Groundblight Shrine - Socarrat Trail
|Chi-Yu
|Dark / Fire
|Firescourge Shrine - North Province (Area Two)
|Koraidon
|Fighting / Dragon
|Scarlet Exclusive
Added to Pokédex after finishing the main campaign
Second Koraidon found behind Zero Lab after finishing The Way Home
|Miraidon
|Electric / Dragon
|Violet Exclusive
Added to Pokédex after finishing the main campaign
Second Miraidon found behind Zero Lab after finishing The Way Home
Good luck adding these legendaries to your Pokédex!