Pecharunt is the only Mythical Pokémon in Gen 9 and is exclusive to the epilogue for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

If you want to catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it's a good idea to know how to start the Scarlet and Violet epilogue, called Mochi Mayhem, or else you're going to have an empty spot in your Pokédex for quite a while.

Once you've done that read on to learn how to get Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet To catch Pecharunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to get the Mythical Pecha Berry and then play through Mochi Mayhem - the epilogue for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It's during the closing moments of this epilogue that you'll finally face Pecharunt in the Loyalty Plaza of the Kitakami, but you still can't catch it straight away. Instead, you'll find yourself in a battle similar to the ones you've previously had with the Titan Pokémon and The Loyal Three. Thankfully, you will be able to catch Pecharunt once you've knocked its health down to zero. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Pecharunt weaknesses, moveset and ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pecharunt is a Poison and Ghost-type Pokémon, which makes it weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground and Psychic-type attacks. Though it's not stated in the battle, Pecharunt is at Level 88 when you fight it and has the following moveset: Nasty Plot (Dark-type) - Boosts the user’s Sp. Atk stat.

Toxic (Poison-type) - Badly poisons target, with the poison damage increasing every turn.

Malignant Chain (Poison-type) - A Poison-type attack with 100 Power and 100 Accuracy stats. Can badly poison the target.

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) - A Ghost-type attack with 80 Power and 100 Accuracy stats. Can lower the target’s Sp. Def stat. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company Its ability, Poison Puppeteer, guarantees that any Pokémon poisoned by its attacks will become confused. This can easily become quite frustrating as, considering how luck falls in your favour, you could find your Pokémon taking damage from their own attack, Pecharunt's attack and the poison status effect. You can negate this ability once by having your Pokémon hold a Pecha Berry as this item automatically cures poisoning. Again - this will only work once, because, after your Pokémon's eaten a berry, it's gone for good. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company Snorlax, Zangoose and Gligar are also immune to the poison status effect thanks to their ability, Immunity. It's important to note that, for Gligar, this ability is hidden and the Pokémon itself is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, so, if you're playing Violet, you will need to trade for it. If you do decide to use one of these Pokémon against Pecharunt, make sure it knows at least one attack from the types Pecharunt is weak to. Personally, I found that Psychic-type attacks worked best against Pecharunt - sending out my Armarouge to blast it with Psychic. (Though this Pokémon is Level 100, so I recommend bringing backup options if your Pokemon are at lower levels.) You should also avoid using Ghost-type Pokémon, because one hit of Pecharunt's Shadow Ball can easily knock them out. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company Thankfully Pecharunt appears to be a guaranteed catch, so feel free to use whichever Poké Ball you prefer. (I used a Luxury Ball because I felt like being fancy.) Though I highly recommend not using a Master Ball and instead saving that for a far rarer Pokémon. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Is Pecharunt shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Sadly, Pecharunt can not be shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Like a number of the Pokémon you battle in the storylines of Scarlet and Violet, such as the Loyal Three and Bloodmoon Ursaluna, Pecharunt is shiny locked. While this is a shame, it does save you from turning the game on and off until you finally get its shiny form. The Loyal Three are also shiny locked. | Image credit: Nintendo/Eurogamer