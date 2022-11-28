Evolving Greavard into Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet requires you to use a special method.

To help you get this best boy Ghost-type for your Gen 9 Pokédex, we've detailed what this method is and exactly how to evolve Greavard into Houndstone below, as well as where to find Greavard first to start the whole process.

If you need more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, which includes other evolution methods, like Armarouge, Ceruledge, Pawmot, Gholdengo, and Palafin.

On this page:

Where to find Greavard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a small patch elsewhere that Greavard spawns, but generally speaking, you can find Greavard on Glaseado Mountain.

Look out for movements below the snow, as Greavard likes to Dig to move about - but you can still see its blue candle above the ground.

Greavard is quite weak, however, so you'll probably want to evolve Greavard into Houndstone to use as an effective Ghost-type in your party.

How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Greavard into Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to level Greavard up at night after it reaches Level 30.

To be safe, make Greavard your lead Pokémon and get the EXP you need to gain a level by battling, not by using items like Rare Candy. You can, however, use Auto Battle or EXP Candy to quickly get Greavard's EXP bar high enough, then take part in a battle to actually evolve it into Houndstone.

It's also worth noting that it seems Greavard won't evolve into Houndstone at dusk or dawn - it has to be when the sky is fully dark. We tried evolving it right on the cusp, at dawn, but it didn't work.

You can also find a Houndstone in the wild instead of evolving Greavard, but it's a rarer sight, so you might need to eat a meal with increased encounter power for Ghost-types to find it. Just like Greavard, Houndstone uses Dig to travel under the ground, but its tombstone appears above the ground, letting you track its movements.

Here's where you can find Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

For more help in Paldea, we've got a walkthrough, including help with the Starfall Street, Victory Road, and Path of Legends stories.