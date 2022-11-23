How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s not as simple as just hitting the right level.

Rabsca is one of the new Special Evolutions found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and makes use of a brand new evolution method found only in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can’t just level it up — you need to put in a little effort first.

Here's where to find a Rellor if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rellor is found in Asado Desert in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Rolling Pokémon is a Bug-type Pokémon modelled after a dung beetle, except that wouldn’t be very Pokémon-friendly. Instead, Rellor creates a ball of mud using dirt and psychic energy — something it apparently treasures more than its own life, according to its Pokédex entry.

You can check out its habitat in the image below:

Rellor habitat and location.

How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca

To evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you need to walk it 1000 steps using the Let’s Go feature and then level it up. Simply tap the R button and have it come for a walk alongside you!

The obvious issue here is that Rellor is a fairly weak Pokémon and having it roll around attacking other Pokémon with its treasured mud ball probably won't end well for it. But don't worry, because we have an easy tip to help you evolve your Rellor quickly and easily.

Pro tip: Fly to Alfornada and walk up and down the high street five times — it’s around 200 steps long. You'll need to walk slowly, too. If you walk too fast, your Rellor will just fly back into its Pokéball and your steps will be wasted. Pan the camera up and keep Rellor on the screen at all times while walking and you should be fine.

Walk Rellor up and down this high street five times and then level it up.

Once you've walked 1000 miles steps, you can simply level your Rellor up to trigger its evolution. This can be through battling in the nearby grass or simply by using XP items or a Rare Candy.

Evolving Rellor is a walk in the park.

Rellor and Rabsca Pokédex entries

If you're itching to see what the Pokédex entries for the two Rolling Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Rellor Pokédex entry.

Rabsca Pokédex entry.

