How to change Rotom phone cases and unlock save bonus cases in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can unlock special Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Rotom phone cases for those who've played other mainline Pokémon games.

These Rotom Phone cases you can collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are each themed after a different game. Unlocking them in-game is pretty simple, though you will need to play a couple of hours before you can claim your rewards.

Here's how all save bonuse work - and change Rotom phone cases when you unlock them.

How to unlock save bonus Rotom Phone cases in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are four Rotom Phone cases to collect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To earn them, you will need to have save data for the corresponsing Pokémon game. The four games are as follows:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl

Pokémon Sword / Pokémon Shield

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee

There are four Rotom Phone cases to collect. (Image Credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you have any of these saves, to unlock them, talk to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central plaza.

It takes approximately two hours of play time to reach the point where this feature is available. If you mainline it, you can reach the city in around an hour - though you will have to forgo catching any Pokémon you see for the time being!

You can see the location of the mysterious woman on the map below:

How to change Rotom Phone cases

To equip the Special Rotom Phone cases you have earned, press left on the d-pad. This will bring up the customisation menu.

Scroll along to the Rotom Phone case section, and select the case you would like to use.

Enjoy your new phone case!

