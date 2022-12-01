How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including Mirror Coat location

You can evolve Scyther into Scyzor and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, adding a this fan-favourite Bug/Steel Pokémon to your Pokédex.

Trade-based evolution is one of several Special Evolution methods found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet; this one harkens back to the early days of the franchise, and was one of the first trade evolutions that required the Pokémon to hold a specific item.

Here’s where to find a Scyther, if you haven't caught one already, and then how to evolve it into either Scyzor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On this page:

Where to find Scyther in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther is straightforward enough to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — it has the ideal combo of being relatively common and big enough that it's easy to spot.

If you concentrate your search in the north-west of the map, you’ll quickly spot the Mantis Pokémon in Paldea’s bamboo groves and near water.

If you're struggling to find Scyther, head to the locations below:

Scyther location.

If you want to speed up the process, make sure you eat a sandwich that increases your Bug- or Flying-type encounter rate, but this shouldn't be necessary.

How to evolve Scyther into Scizor and in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Scyther into Scizor and is where things get a little complicated, because you need to trade Scyther to a friend while it is holding a Metal Coat. Unless this is a mirror trade, you'll obviously want them to trade it back to you immediately after.

How to get a Mirror Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is only one shop that sells the Metal Coat, and that’s Delibird Presents in Levincia. Look in the Battle Items section and you'll find the familiar icon towards the top of the list.

Alternatively, you could wait for the auction house in Porto Marinada to list it, but that way madness lies...

Scyther and Scizor and Pokédex entries

If you're keen for a preview of what the Pokédex entries for the Mantis Pokémon and Pincer Pokémon look like, we’ve included them for you below:

Scyther Pokédex entry.

Scizor Pokédex entry.

