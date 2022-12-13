Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Pokémon, including Iron Valiant and Roaring Moon locations explained

Paradox Pokémon refers to a special collection of Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet; some of these Pokémon hail from Paldea’s past, while others come from its distant future.

Aside from the legendary Pokémon - Koraidon and Miraidon - each of the Paradox Pokémon of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a futuristic or prehistoric version of a present day Pokémon. Flutter Mane, for example, is a prehistoric Misdreavus.

Below you’ll discover everything you need to know about Paradox Pokémon, including how to find Iron Valiant and Roaring Moon’s locations.

Paradox Pokémon explained: All Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed Paradox Pokémon are a new type of Pokémon category introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokémon can be divided into two extra categories: Pokémon from the future in Violet and Pokémon from the past in Scarlet, which have far better names and designs. (Just sayin.) There are 16 Paradox Pokémon in total, including Koraidon and Miraidon, spread across both games’. This means, if you want to complete your Paradox Pokémon collection, you’ll need to do some trading with a player who has the opposite version to you. Below you’ll find all of the Paradox Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed, while, in the sections below, we take a look at their locations and weaknesses: Num. Pokémon Type Image 376 Great Tusk Ground / Fighting 377 Scream Tail Fairy / Psychic 378 Brute Bonnet Grass / Dark 379 Flutter Mane Ghost / Fairy 380 Slither Wing Bug / Fighting 381 Sandy Shocks Electric / Ground 382 Iron Treads Ground / Steel 383 Iron Bundle Ice / Water 384 Iron Hands Fighting / Electric 385 Iron Jugulis Dark / Flying 386 Iron Moth Fire / Poison 387 Iron Thorns Rock / Electric 397 Roaring Moon Dragon / Dark 398 Iron Valiant Fairy / Fighting 399 Koraidon Fighting / Dragon 400 Miraidon Electric / Dragon

Great Tusk location and weaknesses Great Tusk is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and can be found in the Underground Biome. You will also fight the Great Tusk, The Quaking Earth Titan in Pokémon Scarlet. Since it’s a Ground and Fighting-type Pokémon, Great Tusk is weak to Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Psychic and Water-type attacks. You’ll quickly discover, however, that attempting to use Electric-type attacks against Great Tusk is pointless, because they won’t cause any damage. To obtain Great Tusk in Pokémon Violet, you’ll need to trade with a trainer playing Scarlet to add it to your Pokédex. We recommend trying the trade codes 0376 or 0382 and offering an Iron Treads in exchange for a Great Tusk.

Scream Tail location and weaknesses Scream Tail is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and can be found in both the Grass and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. This prehistoric Jigglypuff is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon, so it’s weak to Ghost, Poison and Steel-type attacks. Avoid Dragon-type attacks, however, as they’ll cause absolutely no damage to Scream Tail! If you’re playing Pokémon Violet, then you’ll need to trade with a Scarlet player to catch Scream Tail. You can try using the trade codes 0377 or 0383 to trade an Iron Bundle for a Scream Tail.

Brute Bonnet location and weaknesses Brute Bonnet is a Paradox Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and can be found in the Grass and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. It’s a Grass and Dark-type Pokémon, which means Brute Bonnet is weak to Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Poison and Ice-type attacks. Brute Bonnet is, however, especially weak to Bug-type attacks! Yet, it’s immune to Psychic-type attacks. If you’re playing Pokémon Violet, then you’ll have to receive Brute Bonnet via a trade to add it to your Pokédex. Try using the trade codes 0378 or 0384 to trade an Iron Hands for a Brute Bonnet.

Flutter Mane location and weaknesses Flutter Mane is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and can appear in the Cave and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. An ancient form of Misdreavus, Flutter Mane is a Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon, which makes it weak to Ghost and Steel-type attacks. Flutter Mane can’t, however, be damaged by Dragon, Fighting or Normal attacks. If you’re playing Pokémon Violet, you’ll have to trade with a Scarlet player to add Flutter Mane to your collection. We recommend trying the trade codes 0379 or 0385 to trade an Iron Jugulis for it.

Slither Wing location and weaknesses Slither Wing is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and may appear in the Grass Biome of Area Zero after you’ve completed the The Way Home storyline. Since it’s a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon, Slither Wing is weak to Bug, Fairy and Fire-type attacks, while being especially weak to Flying-type attacks. Pokémon Violet players will need to trade with someone playing Scarlet to add Slither Wing to their Pokédex. We recommend trying the trade codes 0380 or 0386 to trade an Iron Moth for a Slither Wing.

Iron Treads location and weaknesses Iron Treads is exclusive to Pokémon Violet in the Underground Biome of Area Zero. You will also fight Iron Treads, The Quaking Titian as part of the Path of Legends in Pokémon Violet. Thanks to being a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon, Iron Treads is weak to Fighting, Fire, Ground and Water-type attacks. Electric and Poison-type attacks, however, have no effect on Iron Treads. How to Catch Iron Treads - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Thank you to Techno Trainer for uploading the above video to YouTube. Since you can only obtain Iron Treads in Violet, Pokémon Scarlet players will need to trade with players playing that version to obtain one. If this is the case for you, then we recommend trying the trade codes 0376 or 0382 and offering an Iron Treads for a Great Tusk.

Iron Bundle location and weaknesses Iron Bundle is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and can be found in the Grass and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. This futuristic Delibird is an Ice and Water-type Pokémon, which makes it weak to Electric, Fighting, Grass and Rock-type attacks. How to Catch Iron Bundle - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Thank you to Techno Trainer for uploading the above video to YouTube. Pokémon Scarlet player’s can only obtain an Iron Bundle by trading with a Scarlet player. You should try using the trade codes 0377 or 0383 to trade a Scream Tail for an Iron Bundle.

Iron Hands location and weaknesses Iron Hands is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and can be found in the Grass and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. Thanks to being a Fighting and Electric-type Pokémon, Iron Hands is weak to Fairy, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Iron Hands Location Thank you to 100% Guides for uploading the above video to YouTube. If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet, then the only way to get an Iron Hands is through trading with a Scarlet player. We recommend trying the trade codes 0378 or 0384 to trade a Brute Bonnet for an Iron Hands.

Iron Jugulis location and weaknesses Iron Jugulis is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and lives in the Cave and Underground Biomes of Area Zero. Due to being a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon, Iron Jugulis is weak to Electric, Fairy, Ice and Rock-type attacks. Make sure you don’t use Psychic-attacks, however, as Iron Jugulis will take no damage from them. How to Catch Iron Jugulis - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Thank you to Techno Trainer for uploading the above video to YouTube. If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet, you’ll need to trade for an Iron Jugulis to add it to your Pokédex. Try using the trade codes 0379 or 0385 and offer a Flutter Mane in exchange for an Iron Jugulis.

Iron Moth location and weaknesses Iron Moth is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and inhabits the Grass Biome of Area Zero once The Way Home has been completed. As a Fire and Poison-type Pokémon, Iron Moth is weak to Psychic, Rock and Water-type attacks. It’s also especially weak to Ground-type attacks! Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Iron Moth locations guide, paradox pokemon Thank you to Kibbles - (Video Game DataBank) for uploading the above video to YouTube. If you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet, then you’ll need to trade with a Violet player to add an Iron Moth to your Pokédex. We recommend trying the trade codes 0380 or 0386 and exchanging a Slither Wing for an Iron Moth.

Iron Thorns location and weaknesses Iron Thorns is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and can be found in the Underground Biome of Area Zero once The Way Home has been completed. Since Iron Thorns is a Rock and Electric-type Pokémon, it is weak to Fighting, Grass and Water-type moves. Though you may want to focus on Ground-type attacks, which it's especially weak to. How to Catch Iron Thorns - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Thank you to Techno Trainer for uploading the above video to YouTube. Those playing Pokémon Scarlet will have to trade with a trainer from Pokémon Violet to add Iron Thorns to their Pokédex. It’s a good idea to try using the trade codes 0381 or 0387 to trade one Sandy Shocks for one Iron Thorns.

Roaring Moon location and weaknesses Roaring Moon is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and can only be found in the hidden cave biome of Area Zero after you’ve completed The Way Home. To find this hidden cave, head to Research Station No. 3 where, when standing outside the building, you’ll be able to see a tree - accessed by going through a stone arch - when you look slightly to your left. Go to the tree in the distance. Head to this tree and, when you reach it, you’ll find a collection of boulders to your left and, in-between said stones, there is a small passageway. Exploring this passage will bring you to a tunnel and, at the end, is the hidden cave and a large waterfall. Find the passageway amongst the rocks. Roaring Moons can spawn both in this tunnel and the main part of the cave itself. If one hasn’t spawned, then simply exit the cave completely to reset the spawns inside. Keep doing this until a Roaring Moon appears! You can also force the spawn by defeating the Pokémon inside, but that method may take more time. Roaring Moon is a Dragon and Dark-type Pokémon, which means it’s weak to Dragon, Fighting, Ice and Rock-type attacks. It’s also especially weak to Fairy-type attacks, but Psychic-attacks will have no effect on Roaring Moon. If you’re playing Pokémon Violet, then you will need to trade with a Scarlet player to add Roaring Moon to your collection. We recommend trying the trade codes 0397 or 0398 and offering an Iron Valiant in exchange for a Roaring Moon.

Iron Valiant location and weaknesses Iron Valiant is exclusive to Pokémon Violet and only spawns in the hidden cave biome of Area Zero after you’ve completed The Way Home. The hidden cave can be rather hard to find if you don’t know where to look, so we recommend heading to Research Station No. 3. Here, when standing outside, you’ll be able to see a tree by gazing through a stone arch. Visit this tree and investigate the boulders lying beside it to find a passageway, which leads to the hidden cave. Iron Valiants can spawn both in the tunnel leading to the cave and within the main part of the cave itself. If you can’t find one, try leaving the cave completely before going back in as this will cause the Pokémon to spawn. Keep doing this until you find an Iron Valiant! You can also defeat the Pokémon inside the cave to, eventually, force an Iron Valiant to spawn, but this can take longer than the ‘Leave and Enter’ method. How to Catch Iron Valiant - Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Thank you to Techno Trainer for uploading the above video to YouTube. Iron Valiant is a Fairy and Fighting-type Pokémon and, for this reason, is weak to Fairy, Flying, Poison, Psychic and Steel-type moves. Dragon-type attacks, however, will have no effect on this Pokémon. Trainers exploring Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet will need to trade with a player using Pokémon Violet to add Iron Valiant to their Pokédex. For this reason, we recommend trying the trade codes 0397 or 0398 and offering a Roaring Moon for an Iron Valiant.