How to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Time to visit Blueberry Academy!
The Indigo Disk - the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - has been released!
In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, you'll travel to Blueberry Academy in the Unova region. Here you'll reunite with friends from The Teal Mask DLC and maybe even find yourself venturing back down into the mysterious Area Zero.
First, however, you need to know how to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to travel to Blueberry Academy.
On this page:
If you'd like to learn more about your adventures in Paldea or Kitakami, visit our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough or our The Teal Mask walkthrough.
How to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
If you want to play through The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass. This can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eshop and includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.
Keep in mind that there are two versions of the Expansion Pass - one for Scarlet and one for Violet. You must purchase the one which matches the base game you've playing or else it won't work.
After purchasing and downloading The Indigo Disk DLC, you need to fulfil two more requirements:
- Complete the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
- Complete The Teal Mask storyline
This means you need to have completed all of the past story content for Scarlet and Violet before embarking on your final adventure in The Indigo Disk.
How to travel to Blueberry Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Once you've met the requirements to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll receive a Rotom call from Director Clavell who will explain that you've been invited to visit Blueberry Academy as an exchange student.
If you're ready to depart to Blueberry Academy, return to the Academy in Mesagoza. You'll be met by Director Cyrano who runs Blueberry Academy in the Unova region upon entering the lobby. After a short introduction, you'll need to talk to Cyrano again if you wish to visit Blueberry Academy.
When you arrive at the Blueberry Academy, you'll be met by Lacey - a member of the Elite Four for the academy's Elite Four. You'll end up battling her when you reach the school's entrance and, since they prefer Double Battles here, make sure your team is organised.
Lacey's team consists of:
- Plusle - Electric-type at Level 70
- Minun - Electric-type at Level 70
- Excadrill - Ground and Steel-type at Level 72
Keep in mind that the Levels for these Pokémon may be different for you.
After defeating Lacey, you'll receive the Blueberry Academy Uniform and the Indigo Style Card, which will unlock new clothing and hairstyles in Paldea.
Now it's time to continue your Indigo Disk adventure and explore the Terarium!
If you ever want to return to Paldea or Kitakami, you can do so by opening the map and switching between the three different maps.
Good luck in The Indigo Disk!