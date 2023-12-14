The Indigo Disk - the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - has been released!

In this Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, you'll travel to Blueberry Academy in the Unova region. Here you'll reunite with friends from The Teal Mask DLC and maybe even find yourself venturing back down into the mysterious Area Zero.

First, however, you need to know how to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to travel to Blueberry Academy.

On this page:

How to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet If you want to play through The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you first need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Expansion Pass. This can be purchased from the Nintendo Switch eshop and includes both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Keep in mind that there are two versions of the Expansion Pass - one for Scarlet and one for Violet. You must purchase the one which matches the base game you've playing or else it won't work. After purchasing and downloading The Indigo Disk DLC, you need to fulfil two more requirements: Complete the main campaign of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Complete The Teal Mask storyline Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company This means you need to have completed all of the past story content for Scarlet and Violet before embarking on your final adventure in The Indigo Disk.