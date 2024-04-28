Today’s Connections hint and answer on Monday 29th April for 323

It's the start of a new week which means yet more chances to figure out the Connections answer for today, 29th April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Do these to get fitter.

Additional hint Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 29th April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Squat Bounty Crunch Duel Dip Tutu Saloon Cowboy Queen Gore Bridge Carter King Honey Spelling Busy

Connections answer for 29th April Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Exercises - Bridge, Crunch, Dip, Squat

Featured In Westerns - Bounty, Cowboy, Duel, Saloon

Leaders Who Received The Nobel Peace Prize - Carter, Gore, King, Tutu

BLANK Bee - Busy, Honey, Queen, Spelling It's a Monday, I can blame the loss on a lack of caffiene in my tea right? Look, I'm not proud of it but after getting the Green connection really quickly, I may have gotten over confident and punched in the remaining guesses without thinking about it... we all do it! Image credit: The NYTimes