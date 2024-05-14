Lords of the Fallen joins Hellblade 2 on Xbox Game Pass this month

Hellblade 2 leads the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, alongside Soulslike Lords of the Fallen.

The sequel to Senua's Sacrifice, Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga will be a nightmarish visual feast when it's added to Game Pass on day one, though it only runs at 30fps on Xbox consoles. PC specs have already been released.

Lords of the Fallen released in October last year and has since received a large number of updates to improve its performance on both PC and console. Its most recent, and final, update adds modifiers for a rogue-lite challenge.

The full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May are as follows:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) - available today

Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out 15th May

EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play - out 16th May

Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) EA Play - out 16th May

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - out 21st May

Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X S) - out 23rd May

Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out 28th May

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out 30th May

Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) - out 30th May

Firework (PC) - out 4th June

Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) - out 4th June

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings A look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 from December last year.Watch on YouTube

Alongside Hellblade 2, Galacticare, Hauntii, and Rolling Hills will all be day one additions to the subscription service.

Galacticare is a fun hospital sim set in space, Hauntii is a cute puzzle game where you haunt others as a ghost, and Rolling Hills sees you running a sushi restaurant as a robot chef.

Immortals of Aveum follows its arrival on PS Plus last month, while language puzzle game Chants of Sennar is ingenious.

In all, a strong month for Game Pass!

The following games will be leaving the service on 31st May:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For a full list of everything available on Microsoft's subscription, check out Eurogamer's Xbox Game Pass guide. If you need to resubscribe, check out Eurogamer's Xbox Game Pass deals.