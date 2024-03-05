How to get Charcadet and evolutions Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokémon Go

Charcadet, along with its evolutions Armarouge and Ceruledge, debuted in Pokémon Go during the World of Wonders season.

Released during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event (what a mouthful...) in Pokémon Go during March 2024, these three Pokémon are part of Gen 9 and hail from the Paldea region. Evolving Charcadet into either Armarouge or Ceruledge also involves fulfilling a special requirement, which differs depending on which evolution you want.

Below you'll learn how to get Charcadet in Pokémon Go, along with a look at shiny Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to get Charcadet in Pokémon Go Charcadet made its first appearance during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event, running during March 2024, in Pokémon Go. Here's how you can get Charcadet during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event: Hatching 2km, 5km and 10km eggs collected before Monday 11th March at 8pm (local time) It's important to note that other Pokémon can still be hatched from 2km, 5km and 10km eggs. This means, even if you hatch an egg collected during the Pokémon Horizons event, it may not give you a Charcadet. Instead, you'll have to keep collecting eggs, walking the specific distance and hoping for the best. For this reason, we recommend focusing on hatching 2km eggs collected during the Pokémon Horizons event as they have the shortest walking distance. Hopefully, this will up your chances of getting a Charcadet because you'll be hatching a larger number of eggs. This method does, of course, rely on you receiving 2km eggs from PokéStops. If you have them, or have the money to spare, now is the time to use extra Incubators. Remember, Super Incubators reduce an egg's hatch distance, but they also cost more than the regular Incubators. All additional Incubators only last for three turns. Where Charcadet sits in the 5km and 10km tiers for eggs collected during the Pokémon Horizons event. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic At 8pm (local time) on Monday 11th March, Charcadet will enter the 10km egg pool. This time also marks the end of the Pokémon Horizons event, meaning you'll no longer be able to find Charcadet by hatching 2km and 5km eggs. At the time of writing, we don't know which 10km egg tier Charcadet will be placed upon post-event. Due to this, we do recommend trying to hatch at least two Charcadet's during the Pokémon Horizons event as, with it being in multiple egg pools, you could have a higher chance of hatching one. We say two as Charcadet has two evolutions - Armarouge and Ceruledge. Hopefully it won't be as hard to find as Larvesta...

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Go To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokémon Go, you need 50 Charcadet Candy and to defeat 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while Charcadet is your buddy Pokémon. You do not have to defeat these Pokémon using Charcadet - it just needs to be your buddy. Image credit: The Pokémon Company These 30 Psychic-type Pokémon can be defeated in either battles against friends, raids, in the Go Battle League, Team Go Rocket battles or fight against Blanche in the Master League version of her Team Mystic Leader battle. If you're planning on earning these 30 victories via raids, then you'll have to wait until a Psychic-type Pokémon is included in the raid pool. Meanwhile, when it comes to using the Go Battle League, you'll be submitted to luck of the draw as you'll never know which Pokémon will be included in your foe's team. Though you can always wait until there is a Psychic-type special cup. Outside of repeatable battling Blanche and her Psychic / Steel-type Metagross, we recommend battling Team Go Rocket Grunts who use Psychic-type Pokémon. If you take this method, and fully defeat the Grunt every time, you will need to defeat 10 Team Go Rocket Grunts to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge. Keep in mind though that you'll need to find a Grunt with the Psychic-type tagline, which is 'Are you scared of psychic powers that use unseen power?' Grunt's who use this tagline before you battle them will always have a team which consists of Psychic-type Pokémon. It's also worth checking the current line up for Giovanni and the Team Rocket Leaders to see if they have any Psychic-teams on their teams. Keep in mind that their teams rotate on a regular basis - both in the terms of the Pokémon on offer and the one's you'll find yourself battling from fight to fight. Remember - you don't have to defeat these Pokémon with your chosen Charcadet. It just has to be your buddy. You can keep track of how many Psychic-types you've defeated by visiting the Charcadet's page in your Pokémon storage.