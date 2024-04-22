Pokémon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge, bonuses and research tasks

Sustainability Week returns to Pokémon Go in 2024, bringing along Collection Challenges and new field research tasks, on top of some extras bonuses.

This is a little different than previous Sustainability Weeks have been in Pokémon Go, as there's no timed research or new Pokémon to catch - it's all about those Collection Challenges!

Below, we've detailed all of the Sustainability Week Collection Challenges to help you complete them before the event ends, on top of everything else we know about Sustainability Week 2024.

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge Trubbish

Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Trubbish is running in Pokémon Go until Friday 26th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.

It's important to note that evolved Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge.

Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Trubbish along with how to find them:

Trubbish - In the wild or field research task (Explore 1km)

- In the wild or field research task (Explore 1km) Garbodor - Evolve a Trubbish using 50 Trubbish Candy

For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 10,000 XP and 5000 Stardust.

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week Collection Challenge Drilbur

Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Drilbur is also running in Pokémon Go until Friday 26th April at 8pm (local time). If you complete this challenge before its deadline, you'll earn a selection of rewards and progress for your Elite Collector Medal.

Again, it's important to note that evolved Pokémon for this Collection Challenge must be obtained via evolution. This means catching them in the wild will not count towards this challenge.

Below you'll find all of the Pokémon in the Sustainability Week Collection Challenge: Drilbur, along with how to find them:

Drilbur - In the wild or field research task (Explore 2km)

- In the wild or field research task (Explore 2km) Excadrill - Evolve a Drilbur using 50 Drilbur Candy

For completing this challenge, you'll be rewarded with 10,000 XP and 5000 Stardust.

The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, which has brought Sustainability Week, and the World of Wonders quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Sustainability Week field research tasks in Pokémon Go

If you spin a PokéStop during the Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go, you might find yourself collecting an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can be completed during the event, you can also save them in your field research collection and complete them after the event ends.

Here are the Sustainability Week research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Binacle encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Foongus encounter

Explore 1km reward - Trubbish encounter

Explore 2km reward - Drilbur encounter

Hatch an Egg reward - Combee encounter

Everything else we know about Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go

The Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go runs from Monday 22nd April at 10am until Friday 26th April at 8pm (both local time). During this time, you can complete the event's Collection Challenge.

Sustainability Week also brings a new egg pool, along with a selection of other bonuses.

Egg pool

The following Pokémon are available in 2km eggs during the Sustainability Week event:

Combee

Drilbur

Trubbish

Foongus

Binacle

All of these Pokémon can be Shiny, and as an extra bonus, they all have a greater chance of being Shiny than if you were to catch them in the wild, or from field research rewards!

Other bonuses

On top of everything detailed above, during the 2024 Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go, the frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you Souvenirs and presents is increased, your Buddy spends more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins, and the distance to earn buddy hearts is halved.

Lastly, as always, PokéStop Showcases are running throughout the event if you wish to take part

Hope you enjoy this year's Sustainability Week event!