Pokémon Go Mega Heracross counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Heracross the Mega Evolved form of the Single Horn Pokémon, Heracross, is available Pokémon Go.

This is a pretty cool Pokémon, especially if you think bugs are cute. This design takes the humble stag beetle, turns it into a Pokémon, and then mega evolves it - our one note is that Mega Heracross famously has two horns, despite also being the Single Horn Pokémon.

Mega Heracross also takes the crown as the best Bug-type attacker in the game, pushing its cousin Mega Pinsir into close second. Burying the lead slightly, it’s also the best Fighting-type attacker in the game, kicking Mega Blaziken into close second. If you don’t have one, make sure you pick up enough Mega Heracross Energy while you have the chance!

That’s because, like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Heracross can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Heracross’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go - just remember you need to have a Heracross in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Heracross counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Heracross Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Heracross to help you achieve this: Heracross. Mega Heracross types - Bug and Fighting-type

- Bug and Fighting-type Mega Heracross is double weak against - Flying-type attacks

- Flying-type attacks Mega Heracross is weak against - Fairy, Fire and Psychic-type attacks

- Fairy, Fire and Psychic-type attacks Mega Heracross is resistant to - Bug, Dark, Fightng, Grass and Ground-type attacks

- Bug, Dark, Fightng, Grass and Ground-type attacks Mega Heracross Mega counters - Mega Rayquaza is, of course, the king when it comes to Flying-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Pidgeot and Mega Charizard Y, but they’re a distant second and third!

- Mega Rayquaza is, of course, the king when it comes to Flying-type weaknesses. After this, we’re looking at Mega Pidgeot and Mega Charizard Y, but they’re a distant second and third! Mega Heracross non-Mega counters - The best team here would be a Mega Rayquaza and five regular Rayquaza – it is miles ahead of the competition. After the noodle dragon comes Shadow Moltres, Shadow Honchkrow, Shadow Staraptor, Yveltal and Enamorous. If you don’t have the Shadows, the regular versions will do, but you will have a harder time on your hands.

- The best team here would be a Mega Rayquaza and five regular Rayquaza – it is miles ahead of the competition. After the noodle dragon comes Shadow Moltres, Shadow Honchkrow, Shadow Staraptor, Yveltal and Enamorous. If you don’t have the Shadows, the regular versions will do, but you will have a harder time on your hands. Mega Rayquaza and Rayquaza are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Heracross - You’re looking at two Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six and you should be fine.

- You’re looking at two Trainers with fully optimal 40 counters at the bare minimum. Aim for six and you should be fine. Tactics - The tactics here are pretty simple. Make the most of its double-weakness to Flying by chucking your strongest Pokémon at it. If it’s a Legendary Flying type, chuck it into your party!

Best Mega Heracross moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Heracross is actually pretty decent, becoming the best Bug and Fighting-type attackers in Pokémon Go. The issue is that Bug-types are awful, so being best Bug-type is like being the biggest leaf in the forest. Ultimately, it means nothing. Mega Heracross. But best Fighting-type? Now that’s interesting. Technically speaking, Mega Heracross’s best moveset in Pokémon Go would be Counter (Fast) and Megahorn (Bug). However, if you really want to hit the hardest, you’ll be be making the most of its Fighting STAB in match-ups against Pokémon weak to Fighting. This means that the chances are, you’ll want to swap Megahorn for Close Combat. Of course, there is some overlap here. Psychic, Grass and Dark are weak to Bug, while Fighting is strong against Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark. This means that if you come across a Dark type,the Counter/Megahorn combo becomes your best bet, but that’s a relatively specific use case. Interestingly, regular non-Mega Heracross does pretty well across all three of the main leagues, so, even if you don't have the Mega Energy, it can still be an asset to your team. Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Heracross can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Counter (Fighting)

Struggle Bug (Bug) Charged Moves: Megahorn (Bug)

Earthquake (Ground)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Rock Blast (Rock)