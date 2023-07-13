Pokémon Go Mega Blaziken counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Blaziken is the Mega Evolution for Blaziken which was released as part of the 2022 Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokémon Go.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Blaziken can't be caught and, instead, you need to collect its specific Mega Energy by defeating it in Mega Raids. Once you have the right amount of Mega Energy you can enact its evolution for a short period of time.

Below you'll find Mega Blaziken's counters and weaknesses, so you can defeat it in Pokémon Go and, don't forget, you can use a Remote Raid Pass to join Mega Raids across the world.

Mega Blaziken counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

To collect enough Mega Energy for Blaziken's Mega Evolution, you need to defeat Mega Blaziken in a number of Mega Raids.

Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Blaziken to help you achieve this:

Mega Blaziken type - Fire and Fighting-type

- Fire and Fighting-type Mega Blaziken is weak against - Flying, Water, Psychic and Ground-types

- Flying, Water, Psychic and Ground-types Mega Blaziken counters - For Water-types, Feraligatr, Swampert and Kyogre. For Ground-types, Rhyperior, Garchomp and Therian Form Landorus. For Psychic-types, Mewtwo and Lunala. For Flying-types, Rayquaza and Braviary.

- For Water-types, Feraligatr, Swampert and Kyogre. For Ground-types, Rhyperior, Garchomp and Therian Form Landorus. For Psychic-types, Mewtwo and Lunala. For Flying-types, Rayquaza and Braviary. Other Mega Blaziken notes - The best way to tackle Mega Blaziken is by using a mixture of Water and Psychic-type Pokémon, thanks to Go Battle League, you'll most likely have these Pokémon already trained up. If you want to include a Mega Evolution in your team, then consider Mega Blastoise, Mega Latios and Mega Latias.

Mega Blaziken CP in Pokémon Go

Below you'll find the raid boss CP for Mega Blaziken in Pokémon Go:

Mega Blaziken CP - 44,147

Alongside some Blaziken Mega Energy, you'll also earn an encounter with a Blaziken and, depending on your luck and the weather, it can fall between the following CP ranges:

CP ranges for catching Blaziken - 1550 to 1627 CP

- 1550 to 1627 CP Weather (Sunny or Cloudy) boosted CP range for catching Blaziken - 1938 to 2034 CP

Image credit: Niantic

Mega Blaziken moveset in Pokémon Go

Mega Blaziken can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go:

Possible Fast Moves:

Counter (Fighting)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Possible Charged Moves:

Blaze Kick (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Brave Bird (Flying)

Everything we know about Blaziken

Blaziken is the final evolution of Torchic, the Gen 3 starter Pokémon. It possesses a Fire and Fighting-type combination, which can be extremely effective against a variety of different types.

When Mega Evolved, Blaziken gains a set of flaming ribbons that trail as it attacks.

Blaziken is described as the 'Blaze Pokémon' and has flames spouting from its wrists. These flames envelop its knuckles, allowing it to scorch its foes with fast punches.

Blaziken does have a shiny form in Pokémon Go, which has a slightly darker red and yellow covering. This colour-based variant was introduced during Torchic's Community Day in May 2019.

Have fun battling Mega Blaziken!