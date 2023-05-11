Pokémon Go Mega Pinsir counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Pinsir is the mega evolved form of Pinsir, one of the original Kanto 150, and makes its Pokémon Go debut in May 2023 with the start of the A Valorous Hero event.

This is a fan-favourite thanks to its version exclusivity — while its nemesis Scyther may have got an evolution in Gen 2 with Scizor, and a second evolution in Gen 8 with Kleavor, Pinsir gets to lord it thanks to its rare ability to Mega Evolve.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Pinsir can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Pinsir Energy for its temporary evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Pinsir’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Pinsir in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Pinsir counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Pinsir energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Pinsir to help you achieve this: Mega Pinsir types – Bug and Flying

– Bug and Flying Mega Pinsir is weak against – Fire, Flying, Electric, Electric, Ice and Rock (double weak)

– Fire, Flying, Electric, Electric, Ice and Rock (double weak) Mega Pinsir is resistant to – Fighting, Bug and Grass

– Fighting, Bug and Grass Mega Pinsir Mega counters – Mega Aerodactyl with double Rock-type attacks is going to be the strongest choice here, given Mega Pinsir’s double-weakness to Rock. But, failing that, Mega Charizard Y or Mega Blaziken running Fire-type attacks, or Mega Aggron with double Rock-type attacks is the way to go.

– Mega Aerodactyl with double Rock-type attacks is going to be the strongest choice here, given Mega Pinsir’s double-weakness to Rock. But, failing that, Mega Charizard Y or Mega Blaziken running Fire-type attacks, or Mega Aggron with double Rock-type attacks is the way to go. Mega Pinsir non-Mega counters – Rock is by far the most important thing here because the damage boost when you see the words 'double weak' is real. Case in point, a Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide deals more damage over time than a Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn . If you don't have a Mega Aerodactyl and five Rampardos, you can round out your team with Rhyperior, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Tyrantrum, Gigalith, Aggron, Aurorus, Archeops, Landorus or a regular Aerodactyl.

– Rock is by far the most important thing here because the damage boost when you see the words 'double weak' is real. Case in point, . If you don't have a Mega Aerodactyl and five Rampardos, you can round out your team with Rhyperior, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Tyrantrum, Gigalith, Aggron, Aurorus, Archeops, Landorus or a regular Aerodactyl. Mega Aerodactyl, Rampardos and Rhyperior are your top three counters Number of players to beat Mega Pinsir – Mega Pinsir can theoretically be beaten by just one player if you have a team of top-tier maxed out Rock-type attackers. However, this is a lofty goal for most players. As with most Mega Pokémon, three players at level 40 is totally reasonable, and five players at level 30 should be fine, as long as you bring the right Pokémon to the battle!

– Mega Pinsir can theoretically be beaten by just one player if you have a team of top-tier maxed out Rock-type attackers. However, this is a lofty goal for most players. As with most Mega Pokémon, three players at level 40 is totally reasonable, and five players at level 30 should be fine, as long as you bring the right Pokémon to the battle! Tactics – In the immortal words of Queen, we will Rock you. Mega Pokémon are always a powerful enemy, but Pinsir is on the lower end of the power spectrum and is utterly destroyed by Rock-type attacks thanks to its double weakness to this typing. If you’re battling in a group, be aware that most players will be bringing Rock-type Pokémon; if everyone leads with Mega Aerodactyl, each will boost the others while they're out (and yes, this effect stacks), meaning that you can deal a lot of damage with a large party very quickly!

Best Mega Pinsir moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Pinsir can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Pinsir moves would be the combination of Bug Bite (Fast) and X-Scissor (Charged). Mega Pinsir. Here are the Fast and Charged moves Mega Pinsir can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Fury Cutter (Bug)

Bug Bite (Bug)

Rock Smash (Fighting) Charged Moves: Close Combat (Fighting)

Superpower (Fighting)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Vise Grip (Normal) Legacy Charged Moves: Submission (Fighting)