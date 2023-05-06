Pokémon Go Kleavor counters, weaknesses and moveset
How to catch the Axe Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Kleavor, one of the Hisuian variants, can now be caught in Pokémon Go and, if you’re lucky, you may find its shiny form.
At the time of writing, Kleavor can only be caught via raids in Pokémon Go and you can not evolve a Scyther into a Kleavor. This means you need to attend a raid - either in person or using Remote Raids - and defeat the Kleavor before successfully catching it using Premier Balls.
Below you’ll find Kleavor’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, so you can add it to your Hisui Pokédex.
On this page:
Kleavor counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find Kleavor’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go:
- Kleavor type - Bug and Rock-type
- Kleavor is weak against - Rock, Steel and Water-types
- Kleavor mega counters - Mega Blastoise, Mega Beedrill, Mega Slowbro, Mega Gyarados, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Steelix, Mega Scizor, Mega Swampert, Mega Aggron and Primal Kyogre
- Kleavor counters - For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyrantrum and Gigalith. For Steel-types, Metagross, Dialga, Zacian, Excadrill and Melmetal. For Water-types, Kingler, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Empoleon.
- Other Kleavor notes - Since Kleavor is equally weak to Rock, Steel and Water-types, it’s a good idea to focus on your strongest Pokémon from these three types when making your team.
Kleavor CP in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find the CP ranges for Kleavor in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP - 22106 CP
- Max CP for catching Kleavor - 1717 to 1798 CP
- Mac CP for weather boost (Partly Cloudy and Rain) for catching Kleavor - 2147 to 2247 CP
Kleavor moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Kleavor’s best moveset in Pokémon Go is Quick Attack (Fast Move) and Rock Slide (Charged Move).
Here’s the complete moveset for Kleavor in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves
- Air Slash (Flying)
- Quick Attack (Normal)
Possible Charged Moves
- Rock Slide (Rock)
- Stone Edge (Rock)
- X-Scissor (Bug)
The Season of Rising Heroes is here! The An Instinctive Hero event is currently running, bringing Larvesta and Volcarona along with the An Instinctive Hero special research quest. The new Grass and Gratitude quest allows you to catch a mythical Shaymin! A new Team Go Rocket quest - From The Shadows - has been released, along with a shake up of the Giovanni and Team Go Rocket Leaders lineups. As you continue your Pokémon Go adventure, make sure to battle in the new Go Battle League season. Don't forget to take a look at the Remote Raid Passes changes or, if you purchased it, work on the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Everything else we know about Kleavor
Kleavor is an evolution for Scyther who hails from the Hisui region and made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Due to being a Hisuian variant, Kleavor is most likely extinct in the modern day Pokémon universe.
At the time of writing, Kleavor can only be obtained in Pokémon Go by defeating it in a raid and then catching it afterwards. You can not evolve a Scyther into a Kleavor in Pokémon Go. You can, however, catch a shiny Kleavor in Pokémon Go.
The name 'Kleavor' appears to take inspiration from the word cleaver, which is used to describe a large type of knife. This would connect with how its arms have large, axe-like, blades connected to them and how, on the official Pokédex website, Kleavor is described as felling 'towering trees with its crude axes.'
These axe arms also appear to be made from a black stone like obsidian, which connects to how, in Legends: Arceus, Scyther needs an item called Black Augurite to evolve into Kleavor.
Good luck catching Kleavor in Pokémon Go!