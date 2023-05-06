Pokémon Go Kleavor counters, weaknesses and moveset

Kleavor, one of the Hisuian variants, can now be caught in Pokémon Go and, if you’re lucky, you may find its shiny form.

At the time of writing, Kleavor can only be caught via raids in Pokémon Go and you can not evolve a Scyther into a Kleavor. This means you need to attend a raid - either in person or using Remote Raids - and defeat the Kleavor before successfully catching it using Premier Balls.

Below you’ll find Kleavor’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, so you can add it to your Hisui Pokédex.

Kleavor counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find Kleavor’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Kleavor type - Bug and Rock-type

- Bug and Rock-type Kleavor is weak against - Rock, Steel and Water-types

- Rock, Steel and Water-types Kleavor mega counters - Mega Blastoise, Mega Beedrill, Mega Slowbro, Mega Gyarados, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Steelix, Mega Scizor, Mega Swampert, Mega Aggron and Primal Kyogre

- Mega Blastoise, Mega Beedrill, Mega Slowbro, Mega Gyarados, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Steelix, Mega Scizor, Mega Swampert, Mega Aggron and Primal Kyogre Kleavor counters - For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyrantrum and Gigalith. For Steel-types, Metagross, Dialga, Zacian, Excadrill and Melmetal. For Water-types, Kingler, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Empoleon.

- For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyrantrum and Gigalith. For Steel-types, Metagross, Dialga, Zacian, Excadrill and Melmetal. For Water-types, Kingler, Feraligatr, Swampert, Kyogre and Empoleon. Other Kleavor notes - Since Kleavor is equally weak to Rock, Steel and Water-types, it’s a good idea to focus on your strongest Pokémon from these three types when making your team.

Kleavor CP in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find the CP ranges for Kleavor in Pokémon Go: Raid Boss CP - 22106 CP

- 22106 CP Max CP for catching Kleavor - 1717 to 1798 CP

- 1717 to 1798 CP Mac CP for weather boost (Partly Cloudy and Rain) for catching Kleavor - 2147 to 2247 CP