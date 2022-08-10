Pokémon Go Mega Scizor weakness, counters and best Scizor moveset

Mega Scizor is the Mega Evolution of Scizor, the Gen 2 Pokémon that makes its debut in Pokémon Go as part of the the Bug Out! event in August 2022.

It's a strange type combination of bug and steel, which opens up a lot of move possibilities in Pokémon Go. It is great for battling grass types, and its steel moves can really pack a punch against ice and rock types.

However, you will still need to beat Mega Scizor in raids first - which is where learning about the Mega Scizor counters and Mega Scizor weakness will come in handy.

Mega Scizor counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Below you can find the Mega Scizor's weaknesses, with some counter suggestions, to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:

Mega Scizor type - Bug / Steel

Bug / Steel Mega Scizor weakness - Fire

Fire Mega Scizor counters - Charizard, Chandelure, Volcarona, Blaziken and Ho-oh.

Charizard, Chandelure, Volcarona, Blaziken and Ho-oh. Other Mega Scizor notes - Thankfully, battling Mega Scizor is straightforward - as you'll want to fill your team with your strongest fire-type Pokémon, which will have a strong advantage. If you can add in a steel or ghost type too, you'll avoid being hit hard by steel and bug moves.

Mega Scizor CP in Pokémon Go

The CP values for both fighting and catching are as follows:

Raid Boss CP - 45,403

45,403 CP range when being caught - 1636-1714 CP

1636-1714 CP Maximum weather boosted CP (Cloudy) when being caught - 2046-2143 CP

Scizor Moveset in Pokémon Go

Scizor, like every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, can use a variety of Fast and Charged Moves.

If you want to know the best Scizor moveset, we recommend Fury Cutter (Fast) and Iron Head (Charged).

Mega Scizor made its debut during the August 2022 Bug Out! event.

However, you may want to opt for something else - here are the full set of moves available:

Fast Moves:

Fury Cutter (Bug)

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Charged Moves:

Iron Head (Steel)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Night Slash (Dark)

Good luck battling Mega Scizor in Pokémon Go!