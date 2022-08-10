Pokémon Go Bug Out! Catch Challenge research steps, rewards and Collection Challenge

Pokémon Go Bug Out! Catch Challenge research steps, rewards and Collection ChallengeEverything you need to know about the Bug Out! event.
The Bug Out! event is a celebration of all the crawly, bug-type critters in Pokémon Go.
It marks the release of Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt and Mega Scizor into Pokémon Go - giving you the chance to further expand your Pokédex!
Alongside catching these new Pokémon, you’ll also be able to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge, event-exclusive field research tasks and the Bug Out! Catch Challenge timed research quest.
On this page:
‘Bug Out! Catch Challenge’ quest steps in Pokémon Go
Bug Out! Catch Challenge is a timed research quest that is only available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 16th August at 8pm (local time). This time limit means if you don’t complete the quest by the deadline, you’ll lose the chance to earn its rewards forever!
Below you’ll find all of the Bug Out! Catch Challenge quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Bug Out! Catch Challenge' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km - Beedrill encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws - 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Ultra Balls
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - 10 Pinap Berries
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Combee encounter
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Lure Module and a Shedinjia encounter
'Bug Out! Catch Challenge' Step 2 of 3
- Catch 25 Bug-type Pokémon - 25 Poké Balls
- Hatch an Egg - 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Evolve 2 Bug-type Pokémon - Grubbin encounter
- Make 10 Great Throws - 20 Great Ball
- Catch 10 different species of Bug-type Pokémon - Mega Beedrill Energy
- Take snapshots of 5 different wild Bug-type Pokémon - Venipede
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Pinsir encounter
'Bug Out! Catch Challenge' Step 3 of 3
- Claim reward - Caterpie encounter
- Claim reward - 1000 XP
- Claim reward - Wurmple encounter
- Claim reward - 1000 XP
- Claim reward - Weedle encounter
- Claim reward - 1000 XP
Rewards: 50 Mega Scizor Energy and a Scyther
Bug Out! Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 16th August at 8pm (local time). If you complete the challenge before this deadline, it will be added to your Elite Collectors medal and you’ll unlock a range of rewards.
Here are the Pokémon in the Bug Out! Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Caterpie - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)
- Weedle - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)
- Grubbin - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 2 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Make 3 Great Throws)
- Dewpider - In the wild and event field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)
- Joltik - In the wild
- Karrablast - In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon)
- Shelmet - In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon)
- Cascoon - Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy)
- Silcoon - Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy)
- Ariados - Through evolution (Spinarak and 50 Spinarak candy)
- Ledian - Through evolution (Ledyba and 25 Ledyba candy)
- Charjabug - Through evolution (Grubbin and 25 Grubbin candy)
- Skorupi - In the wild
- Pineco - In the wild
Completing this challenge will reward you with 15,000 XP and Bug Catcher Pose.
Bug Out! field research tasks in Pokémon Go
There’s currently a range of exclusive field research tasks for the Bug Out! Event, which you can earn by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go.
While you can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them once the event has ended, we recommend focusing on them now. This is because some of the Pokemon included in the Bug Out! Collection Challenge can be earned by completing these tasks.
Below you can find the Bug Out! field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Caterpie or Weedle encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Wimpod or Dewpider encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Burmy encounter
- Catch Bug-type Pokémon reward - Illumise or Volbeat encounter
- Use 10 Berries to catch Pokémon reward - Combee or Sewaddle encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws reward - Venonat or Kricketot encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws reward - Grubbin encounter
- Make 2 Excellent Throws reward - Nincada encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row reward - Cascoon or Silcoon encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws in a row reward - Paras or Dwebble encounter
- Take snapshots of 3 different Bug-type Pokémon that you caught reward - Yanma encounter
- Trade a Pokémon reward - Shelmet or Karrablast encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Bug Out! event in Pokémon Go
The Bug Out! event in Pokémon Go is running until Tuesday, 16th August at 8pm (local time) and sees the release of four new Pokémon into the game.
The first three are Grubbin, Charjabug and Vikavolt from Gen 7. While evolving Grubbin into Charjabug is just a matter of candy, you’ll need to complete a special requirement to add Vikavolt to your Pokédex. (And collect a lot more candy too!)
The fourth Pokémon is Mega Scizor who will be available in Mega Raids until Thursday, 18th August.
Aside from these new Pokémon, there’s a selection of Ultra Unlocks for you to enjoy!
Both Unown T and the usually regionally exclusive Pansage will be appearing in one-star raids. Pansage will also be appearing in the wild and it’s a good idea to use Pinap Berries when catching it to ensure you can evolve this Pokémon. Remember you’ll also need a Unova Stone.
You’ll receive additional candy, along with double XP, for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great and Excellent Throws. While players who are Level 31 or above have an increased chance of earning Candy XL from successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great or Excellent Throws.
Alongside these bonuses, you’ll also be able to find the following Pokémon in the wild:
- Caterpie
- Weedle
- Ledyba
- Spinarak
- Yanma
- Pineco
- Wurmple
- Surskit
- Kricketot
- Skorupi
- Pansage
- Venipede
- Dwebble
- Karrablast
- Joltik
- Shelmet
- Grubbin
- Dewpider
Bug-type Pokémon have always invaded raids for this event, with Paras, Pineco and Joltik appearing in one-star raids, alongside Unown T and Pansage. Venomoth, Pinsir, Forretress and Shuckle are all in three-star raids, while Genesect makes a return in five-star raids - this time with the Chill Drive.
Finally, there’s an additional raid related bonus running throughout the Bug Out! event. If you and at least three other trainers join a raid in-person, then, afterwards, bug-type Pokémon will appear more frequently around the Gym that hosted the raid for 15 minute.
The specific bug-type Pokémon will differ depending on which day you conduct the raid in:
- Wednesday 10th August - Wurmple
- Thursday 11th August - Caterpie
- Friday 12th August - Spinarak
- Saturday 13th August - Kricketot
- Sunday 14th August - Venipede
- Monday 15th August - Weedle
- Tuesday 16th August - Ledyba
Have fun during the Bug Out! event.