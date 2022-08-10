Pokémon Go Bug Out! Catch Challenge research steps, rewards and Collection Challenge

The Bug Out! event is a celebration of all the crawly, bug-type critters in Pokémon Go.

It marks the release of Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt and Mega Scizor into Pokémon Go - giving you the chance to further expand your Pokédex!

Alongside catching these new Pokémon, you’ll also be able to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge, event-exclusive field research tasks and the Bug Out! Catch Challenge timed research quest.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Bug Out! Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Bug Out Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Tuesday, 16th August at 8pm (local time). If you complete the challenge before this deadline, it will be added to your Elite Collectors medal and you’ll unlock a range of rewards. Here are the Pokémon in the Bug Out! Collection Challenge, along with how to find them: Caterpie - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)

- In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) Weedle - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon)

- In the wild, complete challenge from Step 3 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Catch 5 Pokémon) Grubbin - In the wild, complete challenge from Step 2 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Make 3 Great Throws)

- In the wild, complete challenge from Step 2 of Bug Out! Catch Challenge and event field research task (Make 3 Great Throws) Dewpider - In the wild and event field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon)

- In the wild and event field research task (Catch 10 Pokémon) Joltik - In the wild

- In the wild Karrablast - In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon)

- In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Shelmet - In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon)

- In the wild and event field research task (Trade a Pokémon) Cascoon - Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy)

- Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy) Silcoon - Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy)

- Through evolution (Wurmple and 12 Wurmple candy) Ariados - Through evolution (Spinarak and 50 Spinarak candy)

- Through evolution (Spinarak and 50 Spinarak candy) Ledian - Through evolution (Ledyba and 25 Ledyba candy)

- Through evolution (Ledyba and 25 Ledyba candy) Charjabug - Through evolution (Grubbin and 25 Grubbin candy)

- Through evolution (Grubbin and 25 Grubbin candy) Skorupi - In the wild

- In the wild Pineco - In the wild Completing this challenge will reward you with 15,000 XP and Bug Catcher Pose.

Bug Out! field research tasks in Pokémon Go There’s currently a range of exclusive field research tasks for the Bug Out! Event, which you can earn by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go. While you can save these tasks in your field research collection and complete them once the event has ended, we recommend focusing on them now. This is because some of the Pokemon included in the Bug Out! Collection Challenge can be earned by completing these tasks. Below you can find the Bug Out! field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Caterpie or Weedle encounter

reward - Caterpie or Weedle encounter Catch 10 Pokémon reward - Wimpod or Dewpider encounter

reward - Wimpod or Dewpider encounter Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Burmy encounter

reward - Burmy encounter Catch Bug-type Pokémon reward - Illumise or Volbeat encounter

reward - Illumise or Volbeat encounter Use 10 Berries to catch Pokémon reward - Combee or Sewaddle encounter

reward - Combee or Sewaddle encounter Make 3 Nice Throws reward - Venonat or Kricketot encounter

reward - Venonat or Kricketot encounter Make 3 Great Throws reward - Grubbin encounter

reward - Grubbin encounter Make 2 Excellent Throws reward - Nincada encounter

reward - Nincada encounter Make 3 Nice Throws in a row reward - Cascoon or Silcoon encounter

reward - Cascoon or Silcoon encounter Make 3 Great Throws in a row reward - Paras or Dwebble encounter

reward - Paras or Dwebble encounter Take snapshots of 3 different Bug-type Pokémon that you caught reward - Yanma encounter

reward - Yanma encounter Trade a Pokémon reward - Shelmet or Karrablast encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Caterpie, Weedle and Paras can all be found through the field research tasks.