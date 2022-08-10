How to evolve Grubbin and get Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Grubbin, and its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt, are three Gen 7 Pokémon, which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go.

Released as part of the Bug Out! event in August 2022, which unsurprisingly celebrates bug-type Pokémon, Grubbin’s evolution line begins as simple bugs, before, through the power of evolution, becoming dual bug and electric-type Pokémon.

Below you’ll learn how to get Grubbin and evolve it into Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go.

