How to evolve Grubbin and get Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

How to evolve Grubbin and get Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon GoHow to add these Gen 7 bug-type Pokémon to your Pokédex.
Grubbin, and its evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt, are three Gen 7 Pokémon, which debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Go.
Released as part of the Bug Out! event in August 2022, which unsurprisingly celebrates bug-type Pokémon, Grubbin’s evolution line begins as simple bugs, before, through the power of evolution, becoming dual bug and electric-type Pokémon.
Below you’ll learn how to get Grubbin and evolve it into Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
How to get Grubbin in Pokémon Go
Grubbin first appeared in Pokémon Go during the Bug Out! event on Wednesday, 10th August 2022.
Throughout this event, you can obtain Grubbin through a variety of means:
- In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Bug Out! event
- Bug Out! field research task - Make 3 Great Throws
- Bug Out! Catch Challenge - Complete ‘Evolve 2 Bug-type Pokémon’ challenge from Step 2
As the methods above show, the easiest way to catch a Grubbin is to find it in the wild. If you’re having trouble finding this little bug, try using Incense or Daily Adventure Incense to see if you attract a Grubbin to your location.
You can also try placing a Mossy Lure Module at a PokéStop, because one of the types this special device will attract to this location is bug-type Pokémon.
If you want to catch Grubbin via its Bug Out! field research task, it’s important to remember that the tasks given out by PokéStops change on a day-to-day basis. This means that this specific task may be rather hard to find, because you may receive a field research task from the monthly pool instead.
If you do wish to use this method, we recommend finding a Pokémon Go group from your local areas as someone else might have already found the PokéStop you’re looking for.
At the time of writing, we don’t know what Grubbin’s spawn rate will be once the Bug Out! event ends. There’s a chance, however, that, like the other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find.
How to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go
Grubbin has two evolutions - Charjabug and Vikavolt - and completing that first evolution only requires 25 Grubbin candy. Evolving Charjabug into Vikavolt, however, is a little more complicated.
To evolve Chajabug, collect 100 Grubbin candy and ensure you're near a PokéStop with an active Magnetic Lure Module, because, without this magnetic field, the option to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt will not unlock.
When it comes to collecting the 125 Grubbin candy you need to fully evolve Grubbin, remember to use Pinap Berries to double the amount of catch candy you receive. You can also set Grubbin as your buddy Pokémon to earn some extra candy from adventuring with it!
Obtaining the Magnetic Lure Module, however, is a little more difficult.
If you’re lucky, then you might discover a PokéStop where another player has already used a Magnetic Lure Module and can evolve your Charjabug easily. You may even have a spare Magnetic Lure Module hiding away in your inventory after being earned from a special research quest.
If this is not the case though, then you’ll most likely have to spend 180 Poké Coins in the in-game Pokémon Go store. This means you need to either spend real world money or grind away at the Gyms until you have enough Poké Coins.
Good luck adding Grubbin and its evolutions to your Pokédex!