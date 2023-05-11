Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the A Valorous Hero event!
The A Valorous Hero event is the third in the trio of events celebrating the three Team Leaders in Pokémon Go. Just like the A Mysteric Hero event last month, this one adds a new costumed Pokémon for trainers to set their sights on: a Ponyta themed after the Team Valor’s leader, Candela!
While you’re completing the A Valorous Hero special research quest quest to get your new Ponyta, you may also want to complete the A Valorous Hero: Timed Research quest and collect some of the event-exclusive field research tasks.
Below you’ll find the A Valorous Hero: Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the A Valorous Hero event ends.
On this page:
'A Valorous Hero Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
A Valorous Hero: Timed Research is a quest you can complete during the A Valorous Hero event in Pokémon Go.
Unlike the A Valorous Hero special research quest, you only have until Wednesday 17th May at 8pm (local time) to complete A Valorous Hero: Timed Research. If you don’t complete the quest by this deadline, then it, and its rewards, will vanish forever.
Below you’ll find all of the A Valorous Hero: Timed Research quest steps and rewards – just be aware of spoilers!
Thank you to Reddit user Amiibofan101 for the help with this information!
'A Valorous Hero: Timed Research' Step 1 of 2
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1000 Stardust
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws - 10 Razz Berries
- Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 5 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Fast TM
'A Valorous Hero: Timed Research' Step 2 of 2
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 1000 Stardust
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws - 10 Razz Berries
- Battle in a Gym 3 times - 5 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Charged TM
The Season of Rising Heroes is here! The new Grass and Gratitude quest allows you to catch a mythical Shaymin! A new Team Go Rocket quest - From The Shadows - has been released, along with a shake up of the Giovanni and Team Go Rocket Leaders lineups. As you continue your Pokémon Go adventure, make sure to battle in the new Go Battle League season. Don't forget to take a look at the Remote Raid Passes changes or, if you purchased it, work on the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted quest. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
A Valorous Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the A Valorous Hero event in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your Field Research collection and complete them after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the A Valorous Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Power up a Pokémon reward - 300 Stardust
- Power up a Pokémon 5 times reward - 1000 Stardust
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times reward - Ponyta encounter
- Battle in a Gym reward - 3 Hyper Potions
- Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - 5 Revives
Thank you to Reddit user SilphScience for the help with this information!
Everything else we know about A Valorous Hero in Pokémon Go
The A Valorous Hero event in Pokémon Go is running until Wednesday 17th May at 8pm (local time). During this time, you can start the A Valorous Hero special research quest, complete the event’s timed research quest and work on the seasonal special research quest, Let's GO!
There are also three bonuses for you to enjoy during this event, with the first two being focused around catching Pokémon. You’ll receive double catch Candy for catching Pokémon, and Trainers twice the chance to obtain Candy XL from catching Pokémon (starting at Trainer Level 31).
Finally, other than the aforementioned costumed Ponyta, this event debuts two Pokémon that Trainers will want to keep an eye out for: Mega Pinsir will be in Mega Raids for the first time, and Go Battle League favourite Tapu Fini is getting its shiny in the world of Pokémon Go!
Hope you enjoy the A Valorous Hero event!