Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Timed Research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The A Valorous Hero event is the third in the trio of events celebrating the three Team Leaders in Pokémon Go. Just like the A Mysteric Hero event last month, this one adds a new costumed Pokémon for trainers to set their sights on: a Ponyta themed after the Team Valor’s leader, Candela!

While you’re completing the A Valorous Hero special research quest quest to get your new Ponyta, you may also want to complete the A Valorous Hero: Timed Research quest and collect some of the event-exclusive field research tasks.

Below you’ll find the A Valorous Hero: Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go to help you complete it before the A Valorous Hero event ends.

A Valorous Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go You may find yourself earning an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the A Valorous Hero event in Pokémon Go. You can save these tasks in your Field Research collection and complete them after the event ends if you choose. Here are the A Valorous Hero field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Power up a Pokémon reward - 300 Stardust

reward - 300 Stardust Power up a Pokémon 5 times reward - 1000 Stardust

reward - 1000 Stardust Power up a Pokémon 10 times reward - Ponyta encounter

reward - Ponyta encounter Battle in a Gym reward - 3 Hyper Potions

reward - 3 Hyper Potions Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - 5 Revives Thank you to Reddit user SilphScience for the help with this information!