Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero quest steps and rewards
How to get a Candela-themed accessory Ponyta.
A Valorous Hero is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the A Valorous Hero event in April 2023.
At the time of writing, the A Valorous Hero quest is the only way to earn a Candela-themed accessory Ponyta in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this costume Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but since this event focuses specifically on a single in-game character, rather than an annual event, it seems unlikely for the time being.
To help you add Candela-themed accessory Ponyta to your costume Pokémon collection, we’ve outlined the A Valorous Hero quest steps and rewards below.
On this page:
'A Valorous Hero' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps for the A Valorous Hero special research quest in Pokemon Go, along with this quest’s rewards.
The special research story A Valorous Hero was released into Pokémon Go during the A Valorous Hero event on Thursday 11th May 2023. If you want to take part and earn an encounter with a unique costumed Poynta, make sure you log into the game before the event ends on Wednesday 17th May at 8pm (local time).
As with all special research tasks, you can complete A Valorous Hero at your own pace once you unlock it.
Remember to be aware of spoilers as you continue reading!
Thanks to Reddit user Amiibofan101 for the help with this information.
'A Valorous Hero' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Razz Berries
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1500 XP and a Charmander encounter
'A Valorous Hero' Step 2 of 4
- Use 5 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 10 Pinap Berries
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 2000 Stardust
- Battle 3 Team Go Rocket Members - 3 Revives
Rewards: 2000 XP and a Stufful encounter
'A Valorous Hero' Step 3 of 4
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 15 times - 2500 Stardust
- Battle in a Gym 3 times - 5 Revives
Rewards: 2500 XP and a Candela-themed accessory Ponyta
'A Valorous Hero' Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward – 80 Mega Charizard Energy
- Claim reward – 5 Hyper Potions
- Claim reward – 7 Revives
Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust
How does A Valorous Hero work in Pokémon Go
A Valorous Hero is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which means you’re free to either gallop through it for the rewards, or take it at a leisurely canter. There’s no time pressure here, so whichever suits you!
This quest became available on Thursday, 11th May at 10am (local time) as part of the A Valorous Hero event.
Putting this aside, A Valorous Hero works exactly the same as other special research quests in Pokémon Go; you’re challenged to complete a series of tasks in return for rewards and, after doing so, you unlock the quest step’s overall rewards along with the following step. You then repeat this process until the quest is completed.
Good luck finishing the A Valorous Hero special research!