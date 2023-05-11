Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero quest steps and rewards

A Valorous Hero is the special research quest released in Pokémon Go during the A Valorous Hero event in April 2023.

At the time of writing, the A Valorous Hero quest is the only way to earn a Candela-themed accessory Ponyta in Pokémon Go. Hopefully we’ll see this costume Pokémon become available through other means in the future, but since this event focuses specifically on a single in-game character, rather than an annual event, it seems unlikely for the time being.

To help you add Candela-themed accessory Ponyta to your costume Pokémon collection, we’ve outlined the A Valorous Hero quest steps and rewards below.

