Pokémon Go Let’s GO! quest steps and rewards
Everything we currently know about the Season of Rising Heroes seasonal quest.
Let’s GO! is the seasonal special research quest for the Season of Rising Heroes in Pokémon Go.
Released at the beginning of the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go, you have until Thursday 1st June at 10am (local time) to unlock this research quest. Once Let’s GO! is unlocked, however, you can complete it whenever you like.
The quest steps for Let’s GO! Are being released throughout the Season of Rising Heroes and, below, you’ll find all of the currently available Let’s GO! quest steps in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
'Let’s GO!' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the quest steps for Let’s GO! in Pokémon Go, alongside the rewards for this quest.
To unlock this special research quest, you need to play Pokémon Go at least once before Thursday, 1st June at 10am (local time). If you miss this deadline, then you won’t be able to access Let’s GO!.
Once you’ve unlocked Let’s GO! you’ll be able to complete all of the quest steps which are currently available at your own pace. This means that, due to it being a special research quest, you can choose to wait until all of the steps are available before completing it.
Venture below carefully - this section contains spoilers!
Thank you redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
'Let’s GO!' Step 1 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon - 5 Poké Balls
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - 5 Razz Berries
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1500 XP and a Mankey encounter.
'Let’s GO!' Step 2 of 6
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws - 5 Razz Berries
- Transfer 20 Pokémon - 5 Great Balls
Rewards: 2000 XP and a Meditite encounter.
'Let’s GO!' Step 3 of 6
- Power up Pokémon 10 times - 10 Great Balls
- Make 7 Great Throws - 1 Lure Module
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket member (a Grunt) - 3 Revives
Rewards: 2500 XP and a Machoke encounter.
'Let’s GO!' Step 4 of 6
- Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! - 500 XP
Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust.
At the time of writing, we don’t know when the other quest steps for Let’s GO! will be released. We will, however, update this page when they’re released.
How does Let’s GO! work in Pokémon Go?
Let’s GO! is a special research quest in Pokémon Go, which means, unlike aptly named timed research quests, it doesn’t have a deadline and you can complete it whenever you like.
To access Let’s GO!, however, you must unlock it by logging into Pokémon Go before Thursday, 1st June at 10am (local time). After doing so, you’ll be prompted to begin the quest and, from this point onwards, you can work your way through the quest steps.
It’s important to note that, due to being the Season of Rising Heroes seasonal quest, not all of the Let’s GO! quest steps were available when it was released. Instead, the missing steps will be added later on in the Season of Rising Heroes, so, if this is the case for you, it's simply a matter of waiting.
Outside of this, Let’s GO! works exactly like any other special research quest; you complete it by finishing the challenges in each step and collecting the rewards for that step before moving onto the next.
Good luck completing Let’s GO! in Pokémon Go!