Pokémon Go Let’s Go Collection Challenge and field research tasks explained
Don’t forget about the Team Go Rocket Takeover!
The Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go sees Meltan return to the spotlight, alongside hailing another Team Go Rocket Takeover!
During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Let’s Go Collection Challenge and collect event-exclusive field research tasks. You can also start the Let's GO! special research quest.
Three regionally exclusive Pokémon - Pansage, Pansear and Panpour - are also appearing in the wild worldwide during the Let’s Go event. So, if you’re missing these rare Pokémon, make sure you add them to your Pokédex!
On this page:
Let’s Go Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Let’s Go Collection Challenge is available until Wednesday, 29th March at 8pm (local time). By completing the Collection Challenge before this deadline, you’ll not only earn its rewards, but it will be added to your Elite Collector’s medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the Let’s Go Collection Challenge, along with how to find them:
- Ditto - Disguised as other Pokémon in the wild
- Pansage - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Ditto)
- Pansear - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Ditto)
- Panpour - In the wild and event-exclusive field research task (Catch 3 Ditto)
Completing this challenge will reward you with 5000 XP and a Meltan encounter.
Let’s Go field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You may find yourself receiving an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go.
These tasks can be finished after the event ends, but we recommend completing them during said event as the encounters you earn may help you complete the Let’s Go Collection challenge.
Here are the Let’s Go field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 3 Ditto reward - Pansage, Pansear or Panpour encounters
- Catch 10 Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon reward - 15 Great Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon reward- 10 Poké Balls
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else we know about the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go
There are four bonuses running throughout the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go, with the first being that every player will receive double transfer candy.
The second bonus is perfect for any player who needs to catch a Ditto for a special research quest, like in A Mythical Discovery, because it brings an increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon in the wild.
The final two bonuses are both related to Meltan, with the waiting time for opening the Mystery Box being reduced and an increased chance of finding both XXS and XXL Meltan. Who knows - maybe you’ll even catch a shiny Meltan?
The Let’s Go event also sees the arrival of the Let's GO! special research quest. You’ll have until Thursday, 1st June at 10 am (local time) to claim this quest. Make sure you claim it before this date, because, if you wait too long, it will be gone forever!
Outside of this new quest, this event brings you a great opportunity to catch some regionally exclusive Pokémon!
Pansage, Pansear and Panpour are appearing in both the wild and as rewards from field research quests. Since all three Pokémon are regionally exclusive, we highly recommend catching them and gathering enough candy to complete their evolutions if you don’t have them in your Pokédex yet. Who knows when they’ll be available worldwide again?
It’s important to note that you will need an Unova Stone, along with 50 Candy, to complete Pansage, Pansear and Panpour’s evolutions.
Ditto has also decided it wants some attention during the Let’s Go event and has changed which Pokémon it's pretending to be in the wild.
Ditto’s new disguises are:
- Diglett
- Grimer
- Snubbull
- Corphish
- Starly
- Roggenrola
- Tympole
- Litleo
So, if you’re in need of a Ditto, make sure you’re attempting to catch the Pokémon listed above. You never know who’s an imposter…
The following Pokémon will also be appearing in the wild throughout the Let’s Go event:
- Diglett
- Grimer
- Snubbull
- Corphish
- Starly
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Panpour
- Roggenrola
- Tympole
- Trubbish
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Litleo
- Goomy
Finally, these Pokémon are appearing in raids throughout the Let’s Go event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Mareep
|Raichu
|Incarnate Forme Thundurus
Until Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time)
|Mega Venusaur
Until Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time)
|Vanillite
|Dewgong
|Lugia
Available from Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time)
|Mega Alakazam
Available from Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time)
|Emolga
|Piloswine
|Cubchoo
|Eelektrik
|Dedenne
Team Go Rocket Takeover during the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go
A Team Go Rocket Takeover will occur during the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go. Be on your guard between Saturday, 25th March at 10am (local time) to Wednesday, 29th March at 8pm (local time), because Team Rocket grunts will be invading PokéStops and their balloons will be appearing in the sky more frequently.
You can also use a Charged TM to help Shadow Pokémon forget the Frustration Charged Attack during this invasion. PokéStop may also give you field research tasks, which, when completed, will reward you with Mysterious Components for Rocket Radars.
A new Team Rocket-themed special research quest will become available on Saturday, 25th March. Completing it will involve battling Giovanni once again and catching his new Shadow Regice!
Remember - you must have completed your current Team Rocket-themed special research quest to unlock the next in the series. Thankfully you’ll have until Thursday, 1st June at 10am (local time) to claim this special research quest, so there should be more than enough time to catch up if need be.
The Team Go Rocket Leaders and Grunts will also have new teams of Shadow Pokémon, so you’ll need to work out a new set of counters for their battles.
With these lineup changes comes a host of new Shadow Pokémon for you to collect:
- Shadow Alolan Grimer (and Shadow Alolan Muk)
- Shadow Phanpy (and Shadow Donphan)
- Shadow Treecko (Shadow Grovyle and Shadow Sceptile)
- Shadow Torchic (Shadow Combusken and Shadow Blaziken)
- Shadow Drifloon (and Shadow Drifblim)
If you’re lucky, then you mind finding yourself a shiny version of these Shadow Pokémon!
Finally, any 12km egg you earn from defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader will have the following Pokémon on the same tier:
Tier One
- Larvitar
- Absol
- Skorupi
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino
- Pancham
- Skrelp
- Salandit
Maybe I’ll finally get a female Salandit…
Hope you enjoy the Let’s Go event!