Pokémon Go Let’s Go Collection Challenge and field research tasks explained

The Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go sees Meltan return to the spotlight, alongside hailing another Team Go Rocket Takeover!

During this Pokémon Go event, you can complete the Let’s Go Collection Challenge and collect event-exclusive field research tasks. You can also start the Let's GO! special research quest.

Three regionally exclusive Pokémon - Pansage, Pansear and Panpour - are also appearing in the wild worldwide during the Let’s Go event. So, if you’re missing these rare Pokémon, make sure you add them to your Pokédex!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Let’s Go field research tasks in Pokémon Go You may find yourself receiving an event-exclusive field research task by spinning PokéStops during the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be finished after the event ends, but we recommend completing them during said event as the encounters you earn may help you complete the Let’s Go Collection challenge. Here are the Let’s Go field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 3 Ditto reward - Pansage, Pansear or Panpour encounters

reward - Pansage, Pansear or Panpour encounters Catch 10 Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls

reward - 10 Poké Balls Catch 20 Pokémon reward - 15 Great Balls

reward - 15 Great Balls Transfer 10 Pokémon reward- 10 Poké Balls Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information! Pansage, Pansear and Panpour encounters can be earned by completing Let's Go event field research tasks.

Everything else we know about the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go There are four bonuses running throughout the Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go, with the first being that every player will receive double transfer candy. The second bonus is perfect for any player who needs to catch a Ditto for a special research quest, like in A Mythical Discovery, because it brings an increased chance of finding Ditto disguised as other Pokémon in the wild. The final two bonuses are both related to Meltan, with the waiting time for opening the Mystery Box being reduced and an increased chance of finding both XXS and XXL Meltan. Who knows - maybe you’ll even catch a shiny Meltan? The Let’s Go event also sees the arrival of the Let's GO! special research quest. You’ll have until Thursday, 1st June at 10 am (local time) to claim this quest. Make sure you claim it before this date, because, if you wait too long, it will be gone forever! Outside of this new quest, this event brings you a great opportunity to catch some regionally exclusive Pokémon! Pansage, Pansear and Panpour are appearing in both the wild and as rewards from field research quests. Since all three Pokémon are regionally exclusive, we highly recommend catching them and gathering enough candy to complete their evolutions if you don’t have them in your Pokédex yet. Who knows when they’ll be available worldwide again? It’s important to note that you will need an Unova Stone, along with 50 Candy, to complete Pansage, Pansear and Panpour’s evolutions. Ditto. Ditto has also decided it wants some attention during the Let’s Go event and has changed which Pokémon it's pretending to be in the wild. Ditto’s new disguises are: Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo So, if you’re in need of a Ditto, make sure you’re attempting to catch the Pokémon listed above. You never know who’s an imposter… The following Pokémon will also be appearing in the wild throughout the Let’s Go event: Ditto. Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Roggenrola

Tympole

Trubbish

Galarian Stunfisk

Litleo

Goomy Finally, these Pokémon are appearing in raids throughout the Let’s Go event: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Mareep Raichu Incarnate Forme Thundurus

Until Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time) Mega Venusaur

Until Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time) Vanillite Dewgong Lugia

Available from Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time) Mega Alakazam

Available from Tuesday 28th March at 10am (local time) Emolga Piloswine Cubchoo Eelektrik Dedenne