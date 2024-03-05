Pokémon Horizons field research tasks, rewards and spawns in Pokémon Go
Everything you need to know about the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event!
The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event does, as the name suggests, celebrate the new Pokémon anime in Pokémon Go.
During this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to collect exclusive field research tasks and catch the new costume Pokémon, Cap's Hat Pikachu, who's inspired by Captain Pikachu from Pokémon Horizons. If you'd like to learn more about the anime, check out Eurogamer's Pokémon Horizons preview.
The Pokémon Horizons event also marks the release of Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. The shiny forms for these Pokémon have been included in their release and, who knows, maybe you'll be lucky enough to find a shiny Charcadet.
Pokémon Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
One of the rewards you can earn from the tasks listed below is the new costume Pokémon - Cap's Hat Pikachu. The special Pikachu can be a shiny Pokémon, so, if you fancy having a shiny version of this Pokémon, then we recommend focusing on finding this task.
Here are the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch 2 eggs reward - Cap's Hat Pikachu or Skarmory encounter
- Win a raid reward - Golduck, Rockruff, Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms rewards - 2 Super Potions
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with the above information.
In keeping with this anime being set primarily in Paldea, the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event marks the release of Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. Shiny Charcadet is being included in this release and, if you find one, you can evolve it into either Armarouge and Ceruledge.
Charcadet can only be found by hatching 2km, 5km and 10km eggs collected during the Pokémon Horizons event. Though, like Larvesta last year, the other Pokémon in these egg pools can still be hatched from these eggs. (So you might have to hatch a lot.)
Once the event ends - on Monday 11th March at 8pm (local time) - Charcadet will join the 10km egg pool.
A new costume Pokémon - Cap's Hat Pikachu - has also been released for this event. It's inspired by Captain Pikachu, the Pikachu who helps pilot the Rising Volt Tacklers airship in the Pokémon Horizons anime. This Pokémon can be shiny and will know Volt Tackle, an Electric Charge attack, just like Captain Pikachu!
Volt Tackle has the following Power:
- Trainer Battles - 90 Power and decreases Defence
- Gym Battles - 90 Power
You can also enjoy two bonuses until the Pokémon Horizons events end on Monday 11th March at 8pm (local time). The first is that you'll earn double hatch XP (very useful considering you'll be hatching a lot of eggs) and Team Rocket balloons will also be appearing more frequently.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event:
- Cap's Hat Pikachu
- Alolan Grimer
- Scyther
- Nosepass
- Beldum
- Sprigatito
- Fuecoco
- Quaxly
- Pawmi
You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during this event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Cap's Hat Pikachu
|Chansey
|Tapu Koko
|Mega Sceptile
|Rhyhorn
|Noctowl
|Rockruff
|Metagross
Finally, characters from the Pokémon Horizons anime will be photobombing your Go Snapshot pictures and you can enter Pokémon into PokéStop Showcases.
Hope you enjoy the Pokémon Horizons event in Pokémon Go!