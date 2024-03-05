Pokémon Horizons field research tasks, rewards and spawns in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event does, as the name suggests, celebrate the new Pokémon anime in Pokémon Go.

During this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to collect exclusive field research tasks and catch the new costume Pokémon, Cap's Hat Pikachu, who's inspired by Captain Pikachu from Pokémon Horizons. If you'd like to learn more about the anime, check out Eurogamer's Pokémon Horizons preview.

The Pokémon Horizons event also marks the release of Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge from Gen 9 in Pokémon Go. The shiny forms for these Pokémon have been included in their release and, who knows, maybe you'll be lucky enough to find a shiny Charcadet.

Pokémon Horizons field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends if you so choose. One of the rewards you can earn from the tasks listed below is the new costume Pokémon - Cap's Hat Pikachu. The special Pikachu can be a shiny Pokémon, so, if you fancy having a shiny version of this Pokémon, then we recommend focusing on finding this task. Here are the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Hatch 2 eggs reward - Cap's Hat Pikachu or Skarmory encounter

reward - Cap's Hat Pikachu or Skarmory encounter Win a raid reward - Golduck, Rockruff, Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter

reward - Golduck, Rockruff, Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms rewards - 2 Super Potions Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with the above information.