Pokémon Go Welcome Party quest steps and rewards
How to complete the Welcome Party special research quest.
Welcome Party is a special research quest released alongside Party Play in Pokémon Go.
Since Welcome Party is focused solely around Party Play, which is the multiplayer feature in Pokémon Go, you need another player to complete it. (Though I guess you could always just have a second phone… I won't tell anyone.)
Below you'll find all of the Welcome Party quest steps and rewards to help you complete this Pokémon Go quest.
On this page:
'Welcome Party' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Welcome Party is a special research quest released in Pokémon Go on Tuesday 17th October 2023. It acts as both an introduction and an incentive to use Party Play - the Pokémon Go multiplayer feature which was released on the same day.
It's important to note that, at the time of writing, Party Play is experiencing a number of bugs. You can learn more at both our Party Play page and the Pokémon Go Help Center.
Due to being a special research quest, Welcome Party doesn't have a deadline. This means you can complete it whenever you like without having to worry about losing the rewards, which is perfect if you don't currently have anyone to use the Party Play feature with.
Below you'll find all of the Welcome Party quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go, but be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
'Welcome Party' Step 1 of 4
- Complete 10 Party Challenges - Chansey encounter
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokémon while in a Party - 2000 XP
Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Eevee T-shirt and an Eevee encounter.
'Welcome Party' Step 2 of 4
- Complete 30 Party Challenges - Lapras encounter
- Catch 15 Water-type Pokémon while in a Party - 3000 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Vaporeon T-Shirt and a Vaporeon encounter.
'Welcome Party' Step 3 of 4
- Complete 30 Party Challenges - Alolan Raichu encounter
- Catch 15 Electric-type Pokémon while in a Party - 3000 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Jolteon T-Shirt and a Jolteon encounter.
'Welcome Party' Step 4 of 4
- Complete 30 Party Challenges - Alolan Marowak encounter
- Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon while in a Party - 3000 XP
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Flareon T-Shire and a Flareon encounter.
How does Welcome Party work in Pokémon Go
Welcome Party is a special research quest released alongside the Party Play feature in Pokemon Go. Since you have to use the Party Play to complete this quest, Welcome Home can only be completed with the assistance of another player. (Unless you happen to own two phones…)
This means you must be Level 15 or above (the level requirement for Party Play) and have someone who you can use Party Play with to progress through Welcome Home.
Considering how you must also catch specific types of Pokémon, you may want to organise completing Welcome Party alongside events - be it Spotlight Hours, Community Days or the regular Pokémon Go events - where creatures of these types appear more frequently in the wild.
Thankfully, due to being a special research quest, Welcome Party doesn't have a deadline, so you can take as much time as you like.
Outside of these conditions, Welcome Party works exactly the same as any other research quest; you need to complete the challenges and receive the rewards for a quest step before you can move onto the next, continuing this process until it's completed.
Good luck completing Welcome Party!