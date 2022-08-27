Pokémon Go Pheromosa weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Pheromosa weaknesses, counters and moveset explainedHow to catch UB-02 Beauty in Pokémon Go.
Pheromosa is a member of the Ultra Beasts and can now be battled in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.
Ultra Beasts are 11 extradimensional Pokémon and are part of Gen 7. Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go, being released as part of Go Fest 2022 in June of that year, while Pheromosa was originally released during Go Fest Berlin in July 2022.
Now, however, every player can battle Pheromosa - either in person or by using a Remote Raid Pass - so, if you want to add it to your Pokédex, it’s a good idea to know Pheromosa’s weaknesses and counters.
On this page:
Pheromosa weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find Pheromosa’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go:
- Pheromosa type - Bug / Fighting
- Pheromosa is weak against - Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types
- Best Pheromosa counters - Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types.
- Other Pheromosa notes - Pheromosa is especially weak to flying-type Pokémon, which means Moltres, being a fire and flying-type Pokémon, is a perfect Pokémon to use in this battle. A Mewtwo which knows Psystrike is also an excellent counter against Pheromosa.
Pheromosa CP levels in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP levels for battling and any catch attempts for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go:
- Pheromosa Raid CP - 40,539 CP
- CP range for catching Pheromosa - 1538 to 1624 CP
- Weather (Cloudy or Rain) when being caught - 1922 to 2030 CP
- Max Pheromosa CP (at level 40) - 2,842 CP
Pheromosa best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Pheromosa’s moveset is Bug Bite (Fast) and Focus Blast (Charged). We recommend Bug Buzz for Pheromosa’s second Charged move, but you’ll need the candy and stardust for unlocking this move first.
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Bug Bite (Bug)
- Low Kick (Fighting)
Charged Moves:
- Bug Buzz (Bug)
- Close Combat (Fighting)
- Focus Blast (Fighting)
- Lunge (Bug)
Everything else we know about Pheromosa
As a member of the extradimensional Ultra Beasts, Pheromosa made its debut appearance in Pokémon Sun and Moon alongside the rest of Gen 7. It was exclusive to Moon, so, if you wanted to add it to the Pokédex in Pokémon Sun, you, of course, had to do some trading.
When it comes to Pokémon Go, Pheromosa was originally exclusive to players who attended the Go Fest Berlin event in July 2022. Players didn’t have to wait long though for Pheromosa to be released worldwide, because it appeared in five-stars during the Go Fest 2022 Finale event of August 2022.
Every Ultra Beast has a special codename and Pheromosa’s is UB-02 Beauty. The codename references how Pheromosa resembles a model, having long hair and a body which looks like a dress. Interestingly, thanks to the antenna and hair structure, Pheromosa also resembles a cockroach - a creature which is often considered the exact opposite of beauty.
Good luck catching Pheromosa in Pokémon Go!