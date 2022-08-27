Pokémon Go Pheromosa weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Pheromosa is a member of the Ultra Beasts and can now be battled in five-star raids in Pokémon Go.

Ultra Beasts are 11 extradimensional Pokémon and are part of Gen 7. Nihilego was the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go, being released as part of Go Fest 2022 in June of that year, while Pheromosa was originally released during Go Fest Berlin in July 2022.

Now, however, every player can battle Pheromosa - either in person or by using a Remote Raid Pass - so, if you want to add it to your Pokédex, it’s a good idea to know Pheromosa’s weaknesses and counters.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Pheromosa weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find Pheromosa’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go: Pheromosa type - Bug / Fighting

- Bug / Fighting Pheromosa is weak against - Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types

- Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types Best Pheromosa counters - Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types.

- Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types. Other Pheromosa notes - Pheromosa is especially weak to flying-type Pokémon, which means Moltres, being a fire and flying-type Pokémon, is a perfect Pokémon to use in this battle. A Mewtwo which knows Psystrike is also an excellent counter against Pheromosa.

Pheromosa best moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Pheromosa’s moveset is Bug Bite (Fast) and Focus Blast (Charged). We recommend Bug Buzz for Pheromosa’s second Charged move, but you’ll need the candy and stardust for unlocking this move first. Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Pheromosa in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Bug Bite (Bug)

Low Kick (Fighting) Charged Moves: Bug Buzz (Bug)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Focus Blast (Fighting)

Lunge (Bug)