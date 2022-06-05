Pokémon Go Nihilego weakness, counters and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Nihilego weakness, counters and moveset explainedHow to catch the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go.
Nihilego is the first Ultra Beast to be added to Pokémon Go and was released as part of Go Fest 2022.
The Ultra Beasts are part of Gen 7 and, along with Nihilego, there are 11 of these extradimensional Pokémon. Hopefully we’ll see the other Ultra Beasts slowly make their own appearances in the five-star raids of Pokémon Go!
If you want to add Nihilego to your Pokédex, then you’ll need to know Nihilego’s weaknesses and counters.
On this page:
Nihilego weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Below you can find Nihilego’s weaknesses and counters, which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:
- Nihilego type - Rock and poison-type
- Nihilego is weak against - Ground, psychic, steel and water-types
- Best Nihilego counters - Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp, Rhyperior and Landrous for ground-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Latios for psychic-types, Kyogre, Swampert and Gyarados for water-types
- Other Nihilego notes - Nihilego is especially weak to ground-type Pokémon, so make sure you always use your strongest ground-types when battling it.
Nihilego CP levels in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP levels for battling and attempting to catch Nihilego in Pokémon Go:
- Nihilego Raid CP - 48,499 CP
- CP range for catching Nihilego - 2167 to 2256 CP
- Weather (Cloudy and Partly Cloudy) - 2709 to 2821 CP
- Max Nihilego CP (at Level 40) - 3949 CP
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
Nihilego best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Nihilego’s moveset is Acid (Fast) and Gunk Shot (Charged). If you can afford to unlock Nihilego’s second Charged move, then we recommend giving it Rock Slide to take advantage of its rock-typing.
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Nihilego in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Acid (Poison)
- Pound (Normal)
Charged Moves:
- Gunk Shot (Poison)
- Power Gen (Rock)
- Rock Slide (Rock)
- Sludge Bomb (Poison)
Go Fest 2022 has arrived to the Season of Go! You can now get Shaymin in the Go Fest 2022 special research, while Ultra Beast Nihilego is in raids and part of the A Radiant World research. All trainers can complete the Rhi's Arrival research, and battle Axew in raids.
Everything else we know about Nihilego
Nihilego is an Ultra Beast - a group of extradimensional Pokémon who hail from Ultra Space. It said that the power of an Ultra Beast transcends the understanding of humans and, for that reason, it’s a good idea to not mess around with them.
Anyways, Nihilego first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon where it merged with Lusamine, the head of the Aether Foundation, in an act that probably nearly killed her since this Ultra Beast is known as the parasite Pokémon. Maybe she should have spent more paying attention to her Pokédex and less time freezing her Pokémon…
Nihilego is notable for, at the time of writing, being the only rock and poison-type Pokémon. Its design was also inspired by jellyfish and possibly, due to the Alola region taking inspiration from the Hawaiian islands, an invasive species called Phyllorhiza punctata, which can be found in the waters surrounding Hawaii.
Good luck adding Nihilego to your Pokédex!
