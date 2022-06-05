Pokémon Go Nihilego weakness, counters and moveset explained

Nihilego is the first Ultra Beast to be added to Pokémon Go and was released as part of Go Fest 2022.

The Ultra Beasts are part of Gen 7 and, along with Nihilego, there are 11 of these extradimensional Pokémon. Hopefully we’ll see the other Ultra Beasts slowly make their own appearances in the five-star raids of Pokémon Go!

If you want to add Nihilego to your Pokédex, then you’ll need to know Nihilego’s weaknesses and counters.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Nihilego weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Below you can find Nihilego’s weaknesses and counters, which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Nihilego type - Rock and poison-type

- Rock and poison-type Nihilego is weak against - Ground, psychic, steel and water-types

- Ground, psychic, steel and water-types Best Nihilego counters - Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp, Rhyperior and Landrous for ground-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Latios for psychic-types, Kyogre, Swampert and Gyarados for water-types

- Groudon, Excadrill, Garchomp, Rhyperior and Landrous for ground-types, Mewtwo, Metagross and Latios for psychic-types, Kyogre, Swampert and Gyarados for water-types Other Nihilego notes - Nihilego is especially weak to ground-type Pokémon, so make sure you always use your strongest ground-types when battling it.

Nihilego CP levels in Pokémon Go Here are the CP levels for battling and attempting to catch Nihilego in Pokémon Go: Nihilego Raid CP - 48,499 CP

- 48,499 CP CP range for catching Nihilego - 2167 to 2256 CP

- 2167 to 2256 CP Weather (Cloudy and Partly Cloudy) - 2709 to 2821 CP

- 2709 to 2821 CP Max Nihilego CP (at Level 40) - 3949 CP Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.