Pokémon Go Celesteela counters, weaknesses and best moveset explained

Celesteela, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.

The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7.

The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Kartana, meanwhile, was originally released during Season of Light alongside Kartana in September 2022 as a regional exclusive.

Ready to battle? Here's Celesteela’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go - and when caught, the best Celesteela moveset.

Celesteela weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find Celesteela’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Celesteela type - Steel / Flying

- Steel / Flying Celesteela is weak against - Fire and Electric-types

- Fire and Electric-types Best Celesteela counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types.

- Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types. Other Celesteela notes - Electric types tend to be a little more readily available in terms of counter options if you need to quickly power up a team - but since both electric and fire are as useful as the other here, feel free to mix and match.

Celesteela best moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Celesteela’s moveset is Air Slash (Fast) and Heavy Slam (Charged), which are Flying and Steel types respectively. Otherwise, going for Heavy Slam as the Charged move can work if you are short of Charged TMs. Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Celesteela in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Air Slash (Flying)

Smack Down (Rock) Charged Moves: Body Slam (Normal)

Bulldoze (Ground)

Heavy Slam (Steel)

Iron Head (Steel)