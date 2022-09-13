Pokémon Go Celesteela counters, weaknesses and best moveset explained

Pokémon Go Celesteela counters, weaknesses and best moveset explainedHow to catch the Launch Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go.
Celesteela, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.
The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7.
The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Kartana, meanwhile, was originally released during Season of Light alongside Kartana in September 2022 as a regional exclusive.
Ready to battle? Here's Celesteela’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go - and when caught, the best Celesteela moveset.
On this page:
Celesteela weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find Celesteela’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:
- Celesteela type - Steel / Flying
- Celesteela is weak against - Fire and Electric-types
- Best Celesteela counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Raikou, Electivire and Zapdos for electric-types.
- Other Celesteela notes - Electric types tend to be a little more readily available in terms of counter options if you need to quickly power up a team - but since both electric and fire are as useful as the other here, feel free to mix and match.
Celesteela CP levels in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP levels for fighting and catching Celesteela in Pokémon Go:
- Celesteela Raid CP - 39,774 CP
- CP range for catching Celesteela - 1694 to 1772 CP
- Weather (Cloudy or Rain) when being caught - 2117 to 2216 CP
- Max Celesteela CP (at level 40) - 3507 CP
Celesteela best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Celesteela’s moveset is Air Slash (Fast) and Heavy Slam (Charged), which are Flying and Steel types respectively.
Otherwise, going for Heavy Slam as the Charged move can work if you are short of Charged TMs.
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Celesteela in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Air Slash (Flying)
- Smack Down (Rock)
Charged Moves:
- Body Slam (Normal)
- Bulldoze (Ground)
- Heavy Slam (Steel)
- Iron Head (Steel)
Everything else we know about Celesteela
Celesteela made its first appearance in Pokémon Go alongside Kartana during Season of Light in September 2022 in the week of the Test Your Mettle event.
On debut, Celesteela is only available in gyms in the Southern Hemisphere - meaning if it doesn't appear locally for you, you must receive a remote raid invite to battle and attempt to catch.
As part of Gen 7, Celesteela debuted in Pokémon Sun and Moon where it could be encountered during the postgame of Moon.
According to the offical Pokédex entry, Celesteela is described as "one of the dangerous" Ultra Beasts, with "high energy readings can be detected coming from both of its huge arms." Additionally, "although it’s alien to this world and a danger here, it’s apparently a common organism in the world where it normally lives." Good to know!.
Good luck catching Celesteela in Pokémon Go!