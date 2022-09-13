Pokémon Go Kartana counters, weaknesses and best moveset explained

Kartana, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.

The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7.

The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Kartana, meanwhile, was originally released during Season of Light alongside Celesteela in September 2022 as a regional exclusive.

Ready to battle? Here's Kartana’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go - and when caught, the best Kartana moveset.

Kartana weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find Kartana’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Kartana type - Grass / Steel

- Grass / Steel Kartana is weak against - Fire (x2) and Fighting-types

- Fire (x2) and Fighting-types Best Kartana counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting-types.

- Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting-types. Other Celesteela notes - Fire types do double damage due to the duel grass and steel typing, so opt for those if you can - especially if you have a Shadow Ho-Oh in store.

Kartana best moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Kartana’s moveset is Razor Leaf (Fast) and Leaf Blade (Charged), which are both grass moves. Despite its dual grass and steel typing, it doesn't have a steel move in its roster on debut - otherwise you can opt for Aerial Ace (flying) as a second move if you have the Candy and Stardust to spare. Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Kartana in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Air Slash (Flying)

Razor Leaf (Grass) Charged Moves: Aerial Ace (Flying)

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Night Slash (Dark)

X-Scissor (Bug)