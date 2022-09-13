Pokémon Go Kartana counters, weaknesses and best moveset explained

Pokémon Go Kartana counters, weaknesses and best moveset explainedHow to catch the Drawn Sword Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go.
Kartana, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.
The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7.
The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Kartana, meanwhile, was originally released during Season of Light alongside Celesteela in September 2022 as a regional exclusive.
Ready to battle? Here's Kartana’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go - and when caught, the best Kartana moveset.
On this page:
Kartana weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find Kartana’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:
- Kartana type - Grass / Steel
- Kartana is weak against - Fire (x2) and Fighting-types
- Best Kartana counters - Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh, Moltres and Reshiram for fire-types, and Machamp, Lucario and Conkeldurr for fighting-types.
- Other Celesteela notes - Fire types do double damage due to the duel grass and steel typing, so opt for those if you can - especially if you have a Shadow Ho-Oh in store.
Kartana CP levels in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP levels for fighting and catching Kartana in Pokémon Go:
- Kartana Raid CP - 58,102 CP
- CP range for catching Kartana - 2010 to 2101 CP
- Weather (Cloudy or Rain) when being caught - 2512 to 2626 CP
- Max Kartana CP (at level 40) - 4156 CP
Kartana best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Kartana’s moveset is Razor Leaf (Fast) and Leaf Blade (Charged), which are both grass moves.
Despite its dual grass and steel typing, it doesn't have a steel move in its roster on debut - otherwise you can opt for Aerial Ace (flying) as a second move if you have the Candy and Stardust to spare.
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Kartana in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Air Slash (Flying)
- Razor Leaf (Grass)
Charged Moves:
- Aerial Ace (Flying)
- Leaf Blade (Grass)
- Night Slash (Dark)
- X-Scissor (Bug)
Everything else we know about Kartana
Kartana made its first appearance in Pokémon Go alongside Celesteela during Season of Light in September 2022 in the week of the Test Your Mettle event.
On debut, Kartana is only available in gyms in the Northern Hemisphere - meaning if it doesn't appear locally for you, you must receive a remote raid invite to battle and attempt to catch.
As part of Gen 7, Kartana debuted in Pokémon Sun and Moon where it could be encountered during the postgame of Sun.
According to the offical Pokédex entry, Kartana's body is "thin as paper" and "like a sharpened sword". You know what's more worrying? "Although it’s alien to this world and a danger here, it’s apparently a common organism in the world where it normally lives." Let's hope just the one gets through the Ultra Wormhole, then.
Good luck catching Kartana in Pokémon Go!