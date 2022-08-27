Pokémon Go Buzzwole weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Buzzwole, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.

The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7. The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Buzzwole, meanwhile, was originally released during Go Fest Seattle in July 2022.

Since players worldwide can now battle and catch Buzzwole, it’s a good idea to know Buzzwole’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Buzzwole weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find Buzzwole’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Buzzwole type - Bug / Fighting

- Bug / Fighting Buzzwole is weak against - Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types

- Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types Best Buzzwole counters - Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types.

- Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types. Other Buzzwole notes - Flying-type Pokémon will deal quadruple damage to Buzzwole, so fire and flying-type Pokémon, like Moltres or Talonflame, are ideal for this raid since their moves are perfect for defeating Buzzwole.

Buzzwole best moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Buzzwole’s moveset is Counter (Fast) and Superpower (Fighting). If you want to utilise Buzzwole’s bug typing, then you can unlock its second Charged move and have it learn Fell Stinger. Just be wary of the candy and stardust cost! Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Buzzwole in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Counter (Fighting)

Poison Jab (Poison) Charged Moves: Fell Stinger (Bug)

Lunge (Bug)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Superpower (Fighting)