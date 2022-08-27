Pokémon Go Buzzwole weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Pokémon Go Buzzwole weaknesses, counters and moveset explainedHow to catch the Swollen Ultra Beast in Pokémon Go.
Buzzwole, one of the 11 Ultra Beasts, can now be battled in Pokémon Go.
The Ultra Beasts are a group of extradimensional Pokémon who entered the Pokémon universe during Gen 7. The first Ultra Beast to make an appearance in Pokémon Go was Nihilego as part of the first Go Fest event in 2022; Buzzwole, meanwhile, was originally released during Go Fest Seattle in July 2022.
Since players worldwide can now battle and catch Buzzwole, it’s a good idea to know Buzzwole’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.
Buzzwole weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find Buzzwole’s weaknesses and counters which will help you defeat it in Pokémon Go:
- Buzzwole type - Bug / Fighting
- Buzzwole is weak against - Fairy, fire, flying and psychic-types
- Best Buzzwole counters - Togekiss, Gardevoir and Granbull for fairy-types. Moltres, Rayquaza, Staraptor, Honchkrow and Braviary for flying-types. Entei, Shadow Ho-Oh and Reshiram for fire-types. Mewtwo, Hoopa (Unbound) and Metagross for psychic-types.
- Other Buzzwole notes - Flying-type Pokémon will deal quadruple damage to Buzzwole, so fire and flying-type Pokémon, like Moltres or Talonflame, are ideal for this raid since their moves are perfect for defeating Buzzwole.
Buzzwole CP levels in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP levels for fighting and catching Buzzwole in Pokémon Go:
- Buzzwole Raid CP - 44,654 CP
- CP range for catching Buzzwole - 1894 to 1977 CP
- Weather (Cloudy or Rain) when being caught - 2368 to 2472 CP
- Max Buzzwole CP (at level 40) - 3,461 CP
Buzzwole best moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Buzzwole’s moveset is Counter (Fast) and Superpower (Fighting). If you want to utilise Buzzwole’s bug typing, then you can unlock its second Charged move and have it learn Fell Stinger. Just be wary of the candy and stardust cost!
Below you can find the complete Fast and Charged moveset for Buzzwole in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Counter (Fighting)
- Poison Jab (Poison)
Charged Moves:
- Fell Stinger (Bug)
- Lunge (Bug)
- Power-Up Punch (Fighting)
- Superpower (Fighting)
Everything else we know about Buzzwole
Buzzwole made its first appearance in Pokémon Go at the in-person Go Fest event held in Seattle during July 2022. This meant it was exclusive to players who attended this event until August 2022, when it became available worldwide for the first time as part of the Go Fest 2022 Finale event.
As part of Gen 7, Buzzwole debuted in Pokémon Sun and Moon where it could be encountered during the postgame of Sun.
Buzzwole’s appearance is a strange combination of a mosquito and bodybuilder. This not only fits into the idea that, as an Ultra Beast, Buzzwole hails from a realm outside of the Pokémon universe, but makes the idea of encountering it in real life utterly terrifying. I mean, mosquitos are troublesome enough…
Good luck catching Buzzwole in Pokémon Go!