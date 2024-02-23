Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule, space time anomalies and every habitat Pokémon for Go Tour Sinnoh listed
Everything you need to know about space-time anomalies during Go Tour: Sinnoh.
Habitat hours make a return once again in Pokémon Go for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global. This time, however, two of the habitats have been given a twist with the introduction of space-time anomalies.
A staple of every major Pokémon Go event - from Go Fests to Go Tours - the four habitat hours for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global are Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon.
Both days of Go Tour: Sinnoh Global will cycle through these four habitat hours, giving you ample time to catch the Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and those appearing in raids, including Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.
Below you'll find the rotating habitat schedule, along with every Pokemon appearing in each habitat, for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global and a look at what happens during space-time anomalies.
On this page:
Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global
Go Tour: Sinnoh Global - running between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February to Sunday 25th February - is divided into four habitat hours: Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon.
Two of these habitats, Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon, experience space-time anomalies, which you can learn more about below.
Since each habitat occurs twice a day, they are all available for a total of four hours during this event. During these hours, a specific set of Pokémon tied to its theme will appear more frequently in the wild. You will also see changes in the raids on offer and which Unown forms are attracted to Incense.
The habitats change every hour on the hour and follow the local time for your region. This means, no matter where you live, you'll experience the following schedule:
- 10am to 11am - Bustling Boardwalk
- 11am to 12pm - Ancient Grove
- 12pm to 1pm - Toxic Digs
- 1pm to 2pm - Geothermal Lagoon
- 2pm to 3pm - Bustling Boardwalk
- 3pm to 4pm - Ancient Grove
- 4pm to 5pm - Toxic Digs
- 5pm to 6pm - Geothermal Lagoon
You'll also want to keep an eye out for the Pokémon who have increased shiny rates throughout Go Tour: Sinnoh Global, which are:
- Lucas's Hat Pikachu
- Dawn's Hat Pikachu
- Rei's Cap Pikachu
- Akari's Kerchief Pikachu
- Turtwig
- Chimchar
- Piplup
- Stunky
Space-time anomalies in Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global: Raid schedule explained
Space-time anomalies offer a twist to two of the habitat hours running during Go Tour: Sinnoh. Just like in the game where this feature originates from, space-time anomalies affect the Pokémon you can encounter in the wild but, unlike in Pokémon Legends: Arceus where these Pokémon came from the future, in Pokémon Go these creatures arrive from the past.
Space-time anomalies will occur during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours.
Pokémon from the Hisui region will appear during these habitat hours, which is perfect if you'd like to catch their shiny forms. (Hisuian Qwilfish is especially cool with its purple-grey design.) You'll also be able to attract Unowns H, I, S and U using Incense - keep in mind that Daily Adventure Incense will not attract these Unowns.
Finally, the Pokémon appearing in raids will change when a space-time anomaly is occurring and we've outlined these differences below:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|Mega Garchomp
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
So, if you want to add Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia to your collection, make sure you partake in a five-star raid during either the Ancient Grove or Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours.
Bustling Boardwalk habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global
Here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the Bustling Boardwalk habitat hours in Pokémon Go:
- Lucas's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Dawn's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Magnemite
- Electabuzz
- Porygon
- Ralts
- Piplup - Increased shiny rates
- Starly
- Bidoof
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Buizel
- East Sea Shellos
- West Sea Shellos
- Drifloon
- Glameow
- Finneon
By using Incense during this habitat hour, you can attract Unown H, I, N, O and S. Keep in mind this excludes Daily Adventure Incense.
Ancient Grove habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global
Below you'll find the Pokémon appearing during the Ancient Grove habitat hours in Pokémon Go:
- Rei's Cap Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Tangela
- Eevee
- Misdreavus
- Nosepass
- Roselia
- Turtwig - Increased shiny rates
- Kricketot
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Combee
- Cherubi
- Bronzor
Unown H, I, S and U can be attracted using Incense during this habitat hour. This will not work with Daily Adventure Incense.
Toxic Digs habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global
During the Toxic Digs habitat hours, you'll be able to encounter the following Pokémon in Pokémon Go:
- Lucas's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Dawn's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Gligar
- Sneasel
- Duskull
- Shinx
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Stunky - Increased shiny rates
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Skorupi
- Croagunk
By using Incense during this habitat hour, you can attract Unown H, I, N, O and S. Keep in mind this excludes Daily Adventure Incense.
Geothermal Lagoon habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global
Finally, here are the Pokémon making an appearance during the Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours in Pokémon Go:
- Rei's Cap Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - Increased shiny rates
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
- Lickitung
- Rhyhorn
- Magmar
- Eevee
- Togetic
- Murkrow
- Swinub
- Snorunt
- Chimchar - Increased shiny rates
- Buneary
- Snover
Unown H, I, S and U can be attracted using Incense during this habitat hour. This will not work with Daily Adventure Incense.
Good luck catching Pokémon during the four rotating habitat hours and, if you'd like to learn more about this global event, visit our page on Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh.