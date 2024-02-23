Pokémon Go habitat hour schedule, space time anomalies and every habitat Pokémon for Go Tour Sinnoh listed

Habitat hours make a return once again in Pokémon Go for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global. This time, however, two of the habitats have been given a twist with the introduction of space-time anomalies.

A staple of every major Pokémon Go event - from Go Fests to Go Tours - the four habitat hours for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global are Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon.

Both days of Go Tour: Sinnoh Global will cycle through these four habitat hours, giving you ample time to catch the Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild and those appearing in raids, including Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia.

Below you'll find the rotating habitat schedule, along with every Pokemon appearing in each habitat, for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global and a look at what happens during space-time anomalies.

Habitat schedule times for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global Go Tour: Sinnoh Global - running between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February to Sunday 25th February - is divided into four habitat hours: Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon. Two of these habitats, Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon, experience space-time anomalies, which you can learn more about below. Image credit: Niantic Since each habitat occurs twice a day, they are all available for a total of four hours during this event. During these hours, a specific set of Pokémon tied to its theme will appear more frequently in the wild. You will also see changes in the raids on offer and which Unown forms are attracted to Incense. The habitats change every hour on the hour and follow the local time for your region. This means, no matter where you live, you'll experience the following schedule: 10am to 11am - Bustling Boardwalk

- Bustling Boardwalk 11am to 12pm - Ancient Grove

- Ancient Grove 12pm to 1pm - Toxic Digs

- Toxic Digs 1pm to 2pm - Geothermal Lagoon

- Geothermal Lagoon 2pm to 3pm - Bustling Boardwalk

- Bustling Boardwalk 3pm to 4pm - Ancient Grove

- Ancient Grove 4pm to 5pm - Toxic Digs

- Toxic Digs 5pm to 6pm - Geothermal Lagoon You'll also want to keep an eye out for the Pokémon who have increased shiny rates throughout Go Tour: Sinnoh Global, which are: Lucas's Hat Pikachu

Dawn's Hat Pikachu

Rei's Cap Pikachu

Akari's Kerchief Pikachu

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Stunky Image credit: Niantic

Bustling Boardwalk habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global Here are the Pokémon appearing throughout the Bustling Boardwalk habitat hours in Pokémon Go: Lucas's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Dawn's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Magnemite

Electabuzz

Porygon

Ralts

Piplup - Increased shiny rates

Starly

Bidoof

Trash Cloak Burmy

Buizel

East Sea Shellos

West Sea Shellos

Drifloon

Glameow

Finneon By using Incense during this habitat hour, you can attract Unown H, I, N, O and S. Keep in mind this excludes Daily Adventure Incense.

Ancient Grove habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global Below you'll find the Pokémon appearing during the Ancient Grove habitat hours in Pokémon Go: Rei's Cap Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Akari's Kerchief Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela

Eevee

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Roselia

Turtwig - Increased shiny rates

Kricketot

Plant Cloak Burmy

Combee

Cherubi

Bronzor Unown H, I, S and U can be attracted using Incense during this habitat hour. This will not work with Daily Adventure Incense.

Toxic Digs habitat Pokémon list for Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh Global During the Toxic Digs habitat hours, you'll be able to encounter the following Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Lucas's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Dawn's Hat Pikachu - Increased shiny rates

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Sneasel

Duskull

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Stunky - Increased shiny rates

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk By using Incense during this habitat hour, you can attract Unown H, I, N, O and S. Keep in mind this excludes Daily Adventure Incense.