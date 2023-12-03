Pokémon Go Hisuian Samurott counters, weaknesses, shiny Hisuian Samurott and moveset

Hisuian Samurott, one of the Pokémon hailing from the Hisui region, can be caught in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of the Hisuian Samurott Raid Day event on Sunday 3rd December between 2pm to 5pm (local time) in Pokémon Go, Hisuian Samurott is only available in three-star raids. This means, if you want to add this Hisui variant to your Pokédex, you need to catch it during this time period. If you’re really lucky, you might even catch a shiny Hisuian Samurott…

Below you’ll find the Hisuian Samurott counters and weaknesses to help you catch it in Pokémon Go, along with our recommendation for the best Hisuian Samurott moveset and a look at shiny Hisuian Samurott.

Hisuian Samurott counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses you need to know if you want to defeat Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Go: Hisuian Samurott type - Water and Dark-type

- Water and Dark-type Hisuian Samurott is weak against - Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-types

- Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting and Grass-types Hisuian Samurott is strong against - Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Steel and Water-types

- Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Steel and Water-types Hisuian Samurott Mega counters - Mega Venusaur, Mega Sceptile, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Manectric or Mega Rayquaza.

- Mega Venusaur, Mega Sceptile, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Manectric or Mega Rayquaza. Hisuian Samurott non-Mega counters - For Bug-types, Yanmega, Genesect or Pheromosa. For Electric-types, Zapdos, Xurkitree, Zekrom, Therian Form Thundurus. For Fairy-types, Togekiss, Gardevoir or Sylveon. For Fighting-types, Machamp, Terrakion, Lucario, Conkeldurr or Keldeo. For Grass-types, Chesnaught or Kartana.

Tactics - When fighting Hisuian Samurott, we recommend starting with your strongest Fighting-type Pokémon and having a selection of powerful Electric-types as backup.

Hisuian Samurott CP in Pokémon Go Hisuian Samurott will have the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go: Hisuian Samurott Raid CP - 18,066 CP

- 18,066 CP CP range for catching Hisuian Samurott - 1525 to 1601 CP

- 1525 to 1601 CP Weather Boosted (Rain or Fog) Hisuian Samurott - 1907 to 2001 CP

What does shiny Hisuian Samurott look like in Pokémon Go? The release of Hisuian Samurott in Pokémon Go also saw the release of its shiny variant. Though, since this Pokémon is only available in three-star raids, and for a limited time too, it may take you a while to catch a shiny Hisuian Samurott. Still, it’s worth knowing what shiny Hisuian Samurott looks like: Hisuian Samurott Shiny Comparison from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thank you to TopAssistance2 from reddit for the above preview. As you can see, Hisuian Samurott doesn’t have the most exciting shiny form, with its shell helmet and leg armour (at least that’s what I think it is…) gaining a ghostly white colouring compared to its traditional black and red.

Hisuian Samurott moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Hisuian Samurott’s best moveset is Waterfall as Fast Move and Razor Shell as a Charged Move. This will set up well for both offensive and defensive gameplay, though it’s important to note our choice is very much Water-type based. If you want Hisuian Samurott to have a more diverse moveset, then it’s worth considering having either Snarl as a Fast Move or Dark Pulse as a Charged Move. Both of these attacks will allow you to utilise the Pokémon’s Dark-typing. You may even want to unlock Hisuian Samurott’s second Charged Attack, so you have the ability to use both Razor Shell and Dark Pulse. Here’s Hisuian Samurott’s full moveset below: Fast Moves: Fury Cutter (Bug)

Snarl (Dark)

Waterfall (Water) Charged Moves: Dark Pulse (Dark)

Icy Wind (Ice)

Razor Shell (Water)

X-Scissor (Bug)