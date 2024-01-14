Pokémon Go Hisuian Typhlosion counters, weaknesses, shiny Hisuian Typhlosion and moveset

Hisuian Typhlosion, a Hisui variant of Typhlosion, has arrived in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of the Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day on Sunday 14th January between 2pm to 5pm (local time), it can only be caught in three-star raids. Hisuian Typhlosion is also the second Hisuian Pokémon which takes the form of a reimagined version of a past Pokémon evolution - in this case Typhlosion from Gen 2 - to arrive in Pokémon Go, with the first being Hisuian Samurott.

Below you'll find the Hisuian Typhlosion counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, along with our recommendation for the best Hisuian Typhlosion moveset and a look at shiny Hisuian Typhlosion.

On this page:

Hisuian Typhlosion counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here are the Hisuian Typhlosion counters and weaknesses to help you defeat it in Pokémon Go: Hisuian Typhlosion type - Fire and Ghost-type

- Fire and Ghost-type Hisuian Typhlosion is weak against - Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock or Water-types

- Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock or Water-types Hisuian Typhlosion is strong against - Bug, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Psychic and Steel-types.

- Bug, Ghost, Grass, Ice, Psychic and Steel-types. Hisuian Typhlosion Mega counters - Some Mega counters to consider include Mega Blastoise, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Swampert, Mega Garchomp and Primal Kyogre.

- Some Mega counters to consider include Mega Blastoise, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Swampert, Mega Garchomp and Primal Kyogre. Hisuian Typhlosion non-Mega counters - For Dark-types, Tyranitar, Weavile, Hydreigon, Honchkrow, Darkrai and Zoroark. For Ghost-types, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure. For Ground-types, Rhydon, Groudon, Garchomp, Excadrill Rhyperior and Landorus (Therian Forme). For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos, Tyrantrum, Terrakion, Aurorus and Gigalith. For Water-types, Kingler, Feraligatr, Swampert, Milotic, Kyogre and Greninja.

- For Dark-types, Tyranitar, Weavile, Hydreigon, Honchkrow, Darkrai and Zoroark. For Ghost-types, Gengar, Giratina (Origin Forme) and Chandelure. For Ground-types, Rhydon, Groudon, Garchomp, Excadrill Rhyperior and Landorus (Therian Forme). For Rock-types, Rhyperior, Rampardos, Tyrantrum, Terrakion, Aurorus and Gigalith. For Water-types, Kingler, Feraligatr, Swampert, Milotic, Kyogre and Greninja. Tactics - We recommend including Swampert and Rhyperior in your team as Hisuian Typhlosion is weak to both of their dual typings - Swampert is Water / Ground and Rhyperior is Ground / Rock - giving these Pokémon an extra advantage in this fight. It's also important to note that, while Hisuian Typhlosion is weak against Ghost-type, it is also strong against them, so it's best to avoid using Pokémon with this typing. Image credit: Niantic

Hisuian Typhlosion CP in Pokémon Go Hisuian Typhlosion has the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go: Hisuian Typhlosion Raid CP - 20,758 CP

- 20,758 CP CP range for catching Hisuian Typhlosion - 1632 to 1710 CP

- 1632 to 1710 CP Weather Boosted (Sunny, Clear and Fog) Hisuian Typhlosion - 2041 to 2138 CP

What does shiny Hisuian Typhlosion look like in Pokémon Go? With the release of Hisuian Typhlosion comes the release of shiny Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go. Since you can only obtain Hisuian Typhlosion from three-star raids, however, getting this shiny form might be a little tricky. Here's a comparison between the traditional and shiny Hisuian Typhlosion form: Hisuian Typhlosion shiny comparison from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thank you to TopAssistance2 from reddit for the above comparison. As you can see shiny Hisuian Typhlosion is far from exciting and seems to be taking a page from the Gen 1 shiny book. The only major change is that Hisuian Typhlosion's purple fur takes on an almost turquoise colour in its shiny form. Interestingly, Hisuian Typholosion's shiny form shares similar colouring to Johto Typhlosion's colouring. Really it's a good thing Pokémon Go gives shiny Pokémon an icon or else you might not even notice you're catching a different form...

Hisuian Typhlosion moveset in Pokémon Go For Hisuian Typhlosion, we recommend using Hex as a Fast Move and Shadow Ball as a Charged Move. If you want to take advantage of its Fire-typing, however, then consider either using Ember as a Fast move or unlocking its second Charged move for Overheat. Here's Hisuian Typhlosion's full moveset in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves: Ember (Fire)

Hex (Ghost) Possible Charged Moves: Fire Punch (Fire)

Overheat (Fire)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Wild Charge (Electric)