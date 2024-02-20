Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh event times, schedule, rewards and free activities

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is the fourth Go Tour event and celebrates Gen 4 Pokémon.

This is the Global version of the event that occurred in Los Angeles last weekend and is free for every Pokémon Go player. Due to this, it's a good idea to know what time Go Tour: Sinnoh starts and the rotating habitat hour schedule.

We also recommend taking a look at what the paid and free-to-play activities in Go Tour: Sinnoh are, along with the bonuses and rewards you can earn.

On this page:

Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh schedule: What time does Go Tour Sinnoh start? The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event is running on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days. Image credit: Niantic As always with Pokémon Go Global events, there will be four rotating habitats running throughout Go Tour: Sinnoh - Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon. Each habitat has a special selection of Pokémon who will spawn more frequently during it, but there's also a twist to two of the habitat hours. Space-time anomalies will form during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours in which Hisuian Pokémon will spawn. Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will also appear in five-star raids during these anomalies, while Unowns H, I, S and U will be attracted to Incense. Below you'll find the schedule for both days of the Go Tour: Sinnoh and it's important to note that all of the times listed below are local times. This means, no matter where you live, the event will always begin with the Bustling Boardwalk habitat. 10am to 11am - Bustling Boardwalk

- Bustling Boardwalk 11am to 12pm - Ancient Grove

- Ancient Grove 12pm to 1pm - Toxic Digs

- Toxic Digs 1pm to 2pm - Geothermal Lagoon

- Geothermal Lagoon 2pm to 3pm - Bustling Boardwalk

- Bustling Boardwalk 3pm to 4pm - Ancient Grove

- Ancient Grove 4pm to 5pm - Toxic Digs

- Toxic Digs 5pm to 6pm - Geothermal Lagoon Image credit: Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh bonuses explained There are two sets of bonuses running through the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, with the first being available to every player and second depending on whether you pick the Diamond or Pearl version of the event. The bonuses available to every player are: Halved hatch distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours (10am to 6pm local time)

Ability to conduct six Special Trades each day, so 12 in total

Stardust cost for trades halved

No Remote Raid limit from 12am (local time) Friday 23rd February to 11:59pm (local time) to Sunday 25th February If you choose the Diamond version of Go Tour: Sinnoh, you'll have the following bonuses: An encounter with Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time

Roar of Time Adventure Effect lasts twice as long

Dialga Candy rewarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest Players who choose the Pearl version of Go Tour: Sinnoh, however, will have the following bonuses: An encounter with Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend

Spacial Rend Adventure Effect lasts twice as long

Palkia Candy rewarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest It's important to note that, if you attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event, your choice between Diamond or Pearl will carry over to this Global event. Image credit: Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh rewards explained At the time of writing, we know that Go Tour: Sinnoh Global brings three new research quests to Pokémon Go players worldwide outside of the Road to Sinnoh Timed Research quests. Let's begin with the free quests and the first is Global Unlock: Ghost in the Machine. You can access this quest by using the promo code - 0HY0UF0UNDM3 - and will offer you the chance to catch a regular form Rotom. We recommend waiting until the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event is live to ensure you have a chance of getting a shiny version of this Rotom. Visit our Pokémon Go promo codes guide if you want to know how to use the above promo code. Image credit: Niantic Next up is the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest and, to unlock this quest, you must play Pokémon Go during the event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February. This quest sees you teaming up with the Team Go Rocket Leaders to solve another crisis in the Pokémon Go world. It's a branching quest, with the choice being based around your choice of Gen 4 starter Pokémon, and will see you catching a Spiritomb. Your choice between the Diamond and Pearl version of the event will also decide whether you receive Dialga or Palkia from this quest. Finally, there's the Mastwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest. This is a pay-to-play research quest and offers you the chance to catch a shiny Shaymin. It's also designed to take a long time to complete, so don't think you can finish it during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global. It costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It's also nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins. Keep in mind that it's also only available for purchase until Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). If you'd like to take a look at the challenges we've unlocked so far for this quest, take a look at our Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps guide. Image credit: Niantic