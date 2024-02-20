Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh event times, schedule, rewards and free activities
Everything you need to know about the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event.
Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh is the fourth Go Tour event and celebrates Gen 4 Pokémon.
This is the Global version of the event that occurred in Los Angeles last weekend and is free for every Pokémon Go player. Due to this, it's a good idea to know what time Go Tour: Sinnoh starts and the rotating habitat hour schedule.
We also recommend taking a look at what the paid and free-to-play activities in Go Tour: Sinnoh are, along with the bonuses and rewards you can earn.
Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh schedule: What time does Go Tour Sinnoh start?
The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event is running on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February between 10am to 6pm (local time) on both days.
As always with Pokémon Go Global events, there will be four rotating habitats running throughout Go Tour: Sinnoh - Bustling Boardwalk, Ancient Grove, Toxic Digs and Geothermal Lagoon. Each habitat has a special selection of Pokémon who will spawn more frequently during it, but there's also a twist to two of the habitat hours.
Space-time anomalies will form during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours in which Hisuian Pokémon will spawn. Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia will also appear in five-star raids during these anomalies, while Unowns H, I, S and U will be attracted to Incense.
Below you'll find the schedule for both days of the Go Tour: Sinnoh and it's important to note that all of the times listed below are local times. This means, no matter where you live, the event will always begin with the Bustling Boardwalk habitat.
- 10am to 11am - Bustling Boardwalk
- 11am to 12pm - Ancient Grove
- 12pm to 1pm - Toxic Digs
- 1pm to 2pm - Geothermal Lagoon
- 2pm to 3pm - Bustling Boardwalk
- 3pm to 4pm - Ancient Grove
- 4pm to 5pm - Toxic Digs
- 5pm to 6pm - Geothermal Lagoon
Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh bonuses explained
There are two sets of bonuses running through the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, with the first being available to every player and second depending on whether you pick the Diamond or Pearl version of the event.
The bonuses available to every player are:
- Halved hatch distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours (10am to 6pm local time)
- Ability to conduct six Special Trades each day, so 12 in total
- Stardust cost for trades halved
- No Remote Raid limit from 12am (local time) Friday 23rd February to 11:59pm (local time) to Sunday 25th February
If you choose the Diamond version of Go Tour: Sinnoh, you'll have the following bonuses:
- An encounter with Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time
- Roar of Time Adventure Effect lasts twice as long
- Dialga Candy rewarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest
Players who choose the Pearl version of Go Tour: Sinnoh, however, will have the following bonuses:
- An encounter with Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend
- Spacial Rend Adventure Effect lasts twice as long
- Palkia Candy rewarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest
It's important to note that, if you attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event, your choice between Diamond or Pearl will carry over to this Global event.
Free-play and paid Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh features explained
Go Tour: Sinnoh Global has a host of features for you to enjoy and, best of all, only a few require you to spend some money on Pokémon Go. Remember - Go Tour: Sinnoh Global is a free event!
Here's a quick breakdown of the features on offer, which we cover in more detail after the lists:
Paid
- Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Grants you the opportunity to catch a shiny Shaymin
- Road to Sinnoh: Raids - Timed Research quest available from the beginning of the Road to Sinnoh event
- Road to Sinnoh: Hatch - Timed Research quest available from the beginning of the Road to Sinnoh event
Free-to-play
- Range of bonuses, including Diamond and Pearl exclusive bonuses - Covered in the section above
- Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest
- Ghost in the Machine Timed Research quest
- Pick between the Diamond and Pearl version - Done via during the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest
- Worldwide release of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia - Appearing five-star raids during Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours
- Worldwide release of Adventure Effects
- Use Party Play to gain a Regigigas encounter
- Worldwide release of shiny regular form Rotom, Stunky, Skuntank, Pachirisu, Chatot, Carnivine, Chingling, Shaymin, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Electrode, Hisuian Qwilfish and Overqwil
- Four new costume Pikachus who have shiny forms
- Increased chance of encounter shiny Hisuian Voltorb, Qwilfish, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Pachirisu, Stunky, Chatot, Carnivine and costumed Pikachus
- Four rotating habitat hours
- Space-time anomalies occurring the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours
- Six Unown forms attracted to Incense during event
- Gen 4 specific egg pools
- Regional exclusive Pokémon - Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine - appearing in 10km eggs
- White-Striped Basculin appearing on Routes
- New avatar items
- New stickers
- New music playing during event
Paid
Due to being a free-to-play event, there's no need to purchase a ticket for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global.
What you may want to buy, however, is the pay-to-play Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest. This quest allows you to add a shiny Shaymin to your Pokémon collection at the cost of £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. Keep in mind this quest is only available for purchase until 6pm (local time) on Sunday 25th February and the Masterwork Research itself is designed to take a good amount of time to complete.
You can also purchase two additional Road to Sinnoh Timed Research quests for £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. These pay-to-play Road to Sinnoh quests are focused around partaking in raids or hatching eggs, providing you with additional bonuses for these aspects of Pokémon Go if completed before the deadline.
Finally, there's a range of new avatar clothing you can purchase from the in-game shop, including the snazzy Giratina outfits and clothes for both the Diamond and Pearl clans for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Free-to-play
Your first Go Tour: Sinnoh task is to complete the free Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest. As part of this, you'll need to choose between the Diamond and Pearl version of the event which has a small effect on your Go Tour: Sinnoh experience - from certain Pokémon you encounter to the bonuses you can enjoy. Take the time to read the dedicated bonuses section above if you'd like to know more about these differences.
Once the event properly begins, the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest will automatically unlock. (If it doesn't, just close and reopen Pokémon Go until it does.) This is a branching quest, so make your decision wisely as the path you take could alter both the challenges and rewards you encounter.
This isn't the only free quest you enjoy during Go Tour: Sinnoh though. By using the promo code - 0HY0UF0UNDM3 - you can unlock Global Unlock: Ghost in the Machine. No, not the anime. Instead, it's a free Timed Research quest that will offer you the chance to catch a Rotom in its regular form.
Habitat hours, of course, make a return to offer you the chance to hunt down the new shiny forms released globally during this event or, by using Incense, catch some Unown. But - there's a twist. Space-time anomalies can occur during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours. If you're out exploring when one of these anomalies hits, then you may encounter Hisuian Pokémon and battle Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia in five-star raids.
On the subject of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, the introduction of these new legendary forms marks the release of Adventure Effects. This new Pokémon Go feature offers you the chance to utilise limited-time bonuses specific to either Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia for a cost.
Roar of Time - Dialga's Adventure Effect - offers you the chance to pause the timer for specific items, including Lucky Eggs and Daily Adventure Incense. Meanwhile, Palkia's Adventure Effect, Spacial Rend, increases your encounter distance with wild Pokémon. Remember - these bonuses only last for a limited time and your choice between Diamond and Pearl guarantees you an encounter with a Dialga or Palkia which knows its Adventure Effect move.
Alongside Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, you can battle the following Pokémon in raids during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|During Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs:
|Mega Garchomp
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
|During Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon:
Encountering Pokémon in the wild and raids aren't, however, the only way you can obtain Pokémon during the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global. Working with your friends in Party Play will allow you to encounter Regigigas, while White-Striped Basculin will be appearing along Routes. (Though White-Striped Basculin can not evolve in Pokémon Go.)
Finally, any 2km, 5km or 10km egg collected during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global will have the pools listed below:
|2km
|5km
|10km
|Budew
|Hisuian Voltorb
|Pachirisu
|Chingling
|Hisuian Qwilfish
|Chatot
|Bonsly
|Stunky
|Carnivine
|Mime Jr.
|Gible
|Happiny
|Munchlax
|Riolu
|Mantyke
Keep an eye out for those 10km eggs - Pachirisu, Chatot and Carnivine are regionally exclusive Pokémon and who knows when they'll be available worldwide again.
Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh rewards explained
At the time of writing, we know that Go Tour: Sinnoh Global brings three new research quests to Pokémon Go players worldwide outside of the Road to Sinnoh Timed Research quests.
Let's begin with the free quests and the first is Global Unlock: Ghost in the Machine. You can access this quest by using the promo code - 0HY0UF0UNDM3 - and will offer you the chance to catch a regular form Rotom. We recommend waiting until the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event is live to ensure you have a chance of getting a shiny version of this Rotom.
Visit our Pokémon Go promo codes guide if you want to know how to use the above promo code.
Next up is the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest and, to unlock this quest, you must play Pokémon Go during the event hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February.
This quest sees you teaming up with the Team Go Rocket Leaders to solve another crisis in the Pokémon Go world. It's a branching quest, with the choice being based around your choice of Gen 4 starter Pokémon, and will see you catching a Spiritomb. Your choice between the Diamond and Pearl version of the event will also decide whether you receive Dialga or Palkia from this quest.
Finally, there's the Mastwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest. This is a pay-to-play research quest and offers you the chance to catch a shiny Shaymin. It's also designed to take a long time to complete, so don't think you can finish it during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global.
It costs £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. It's also nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins. Keep in mind that it's also only available for purchase until Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). If you'd like to take a look at the challenges we've unlocked so far for this quest, take a look at our Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps guide.
How to purchase pay-to-play Pokémon Go quests
There are three pay-to-play quests running throughout the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.
It's important to note that Road to Sinnoh: Raids and Road to Sinnoh: Hatch are both Timed Research quests and therefore must be completed before their deadlines or else you'll lose the rewards they offer. The Masterwork Research quest for shiny Shaymin doesn't have a deadline.
To purchase one of these quests, you need to visit the in-game Pokemon Go store accessed via the game's main menu. From there, you'll be able to find banners for each of the quests.
After selecting the banner for your chosen quest, press the 'Buy' option and go through the purchase instructions specific to your device. The quest will automatically unlock from the moment you've purchased it. If not, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go.
Hope you enjoy Go Tour: Sinnoh!