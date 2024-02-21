Ghost in the Machine code and quest steps for Rotom in Pokémon Go

Ghost in the Machine is a Timed Research quest which offers you the chance to catch a Regular Form Rotom in Pokémon Go.

First, however, you need to use the Ghost in the Machine code to unlock this Pokémon Go quest. If you don't, then you won't be able to catch Regular Form Rotom nor have the chance of encountering its shiny form!

Since this is Regular Form Rotom's debut in Pokémon Go, and Rotom distribution is traditionally tied to events like Go Tour: Sinnoh, we highly recommend completing Ghost in the Machine. To help you achieve this, we've outlined how to redeem the Ghost in the Machine code and its quest steps below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube