Ghost in the Machine code and quest steps for Rotom in Pokémon Go
How to catch Rotom during Go Tour: Sinnoh.
Ghost in the Machine is a Timed Research quest which offers you the chance to catch a Regular Form Rotom in Pokémon Go.
First, however, you need to use the Ghost in the Machine code to unlock this Pokémon Go quest. If you don't, then you won't be able to catch Regular Form Rotom nor have the chance of encountering its shiny form!
Since this is Regular Form Rotom's debut in Pokémon Go, and Rotom distribution is traditionally tied to events like Go Tour: Sinnoh, we highly recommend completing Ghost in the Machine. To help you achieve this, we've outlined how to redeem the Ghost in the Machine code and its quest steps below.
Rotom code: How to redeem Ghost in the Machine code in Pokémon Go
To get Regular Form Rotom during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global, you need to redeem the Ghost in the Machine code - 0HY0UF0UNDM3
This code must be redeemed before 8pm (local time) on Sunday 25th February, which is also the deadline for this Timed Research quest. Keep in mind that, no matter which device you're using, all Pokémon Go codes must now be redeemed through the official Niantic rewards website. You can learn how to do this on our Pokémon Go promo codes page.
Once you've unlocked Ghost in the Machine, it should automatically appear in the 'Events' tab of Pokémon Go. If it doesn't, and you redeemed the code successfully, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go until it appears.
It's also a good idea to wait until Go Tour: Sinnoh Global is actually live to have your encounter with Rotom as this will ensure you have a chance of encountering its shiny form. We make this recommendation because it's unclear whether shiny Regular Form Rotom (isn't that a mouthful) is currently live worldwide. Our assumption is that this shiny Rotom form will be available worldwide at 10am (local time) on Saturday 24th February onwards, so, if you wait for this time to pass, you can have your encounter safe in the knowledge this alternative form is definitely live.
Keep in mind that waiting until Go Tour: Sinnoh Global is live does not guarantee you a chance of encountering shiny Regular Form Rotom, it just increases your chance of doing so.
'Ghost in the Machine' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Ghost in the Machine is a Timed Research quest available in Pokémon Go until Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time), making it part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event.
Completing this quest will offer you the chance to catch a Regular Form Rotom - the first time this Rotom form has been made available in Pokémon Go. For this reason, along with the fact that Rotom is only available during specific events like Go Fest, Ghost in the Machine is definitely worth completing.
First, however, you need to make sure you've unlocked this Ghost in Machine as we've outlined above. We also recommend waiting until the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event is live to ensure you have a chance of encountering shiny Regular Form Rotom.
Below you'll find the Ghost in the Machine quest step and rewards - just keep an eye out for spoilers!
'Ghost in the Machine' Step 1 of 1
- Catch 30 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 10 Rotom Candy
Rewards: 479 XP, 479 Stardust and a Regular Rotom encounter.
Good luck catching Regular Form Rotom!