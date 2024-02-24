Go Tour 2024 It's About Time and Space research, Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup best Choose Path in Pokémon Go
It’s time to partner up with Team Rocket!
Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space is the branching quest for the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go.
It begins with asking you to choose between the Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup paths, so it's a good idea to know the best Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space Choose Path choice is for you in Pokémon Go. Especially since you'll be teaming up with Team Rocket for this quest.
Progressing through this quest will eventually lead to a Spiritomb encounter, along with some rewards depending on your choice between Diamond and Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest.
To help you complete this quest and decide which path you wish to take we've outlined all of the Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space quest steps below.
On this page:
- 'Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps: Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup Paths
- 'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps
- 'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps
- Turwig, Chimchar or Piplup best Choose Path choice
- How Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space work
'Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps: Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup Paths
Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space is, unsurprisingly, the special research quest running throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. To unlock this quest, you must play Pokémon Go at least once between the hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February to Sunday 25th February.
This is a branching special research quest with the first choice occurring right at the beginning of the quest where you have to choose between the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup paths. It's a choice, however, which only determines the rewards you'll receive for the first step. Remember, your path choice can not be changed after it's made.
After this step, the path you take through Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space will be determined by the choice you made between Diamond and Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest. For this reason, we recommend completing this short special research quest before embarking on Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space. Again, the rewards and a couple of the challenges differ depending on this choice.
Due to the unique nature of this branching research quest, we've outlined the challenges for the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup quest step in this section. This is followed by dedicated sections for the Diamond and Pearl paths. Afterwards you'll be able to find a short section discussing which is best out of the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup paths.
So here's the quest steps and rewards for the Choose Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup paths of Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space. Be wary of spoilers.
'Choose Turtwig Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense
- Use an Incense - Shadow Turtwig encounter
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Turtwig Candy and 3 Turtwig Candy XL
This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Turtwig while using Incense.
'Choose Chimchar Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense
- Use an Incense - Shadow Chimchar encounter
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Chimchar Candy and 3 Chimchar Candy XL
This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Chimchar while using Incense.
'Choose Piplup Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense
- Use an Incense - Shadow Piplup encounter
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Piplup Candy and 3 Piplup Candy XL
This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Piplup while using Incense.
'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find all of the challenges and rewards from quest step two onwards for the Diamond Path of Go Tour 2024; It's About Time and Space in Pokémon Go. Remember - you'll be following this path if you selected Diamond in the Road to Sinnoh special research quest and this section contains spoilers.
'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 2 of 4
- Catch Dialga - Shadow Gible encounter
- Use an Incense - 5000 Stardust
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Dialga Candy and 1 Dialga Candy XL
'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 3 of 4
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - Shadow Scizor encounter
- Activate Roar of Time's Adventure Effect - Shadow Honchkrow encounter
Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 1 Dialga Candy XL and Spiritomb encounter
'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 4 of 4
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 2000 XP
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - 3000 XP
Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 3 Palkia Candy and a battle with Giovanni
'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you'll find the challenges and rewards from quest step two onwards for the Pearl Path of Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind you'll only be following this path if you decided upon Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh special research quest, with this section containing spoilers.
'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 2 of 4
- Catch Palkia - Shadow Gible encounter
- Use an Incense - 5000 Stardust
Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Palkia Candy and 1 Palkia Candy XL
'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 3 of 4
- Evolve 3 Pokémon - Shadow Pinsir encounter
- Activate Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect - Shadow Mismagius encounter
Rewards: 3 Palkia Candy, 1 Palkia Candy XL and Spiritomb encounter
'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 4 of 4
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 2000 XP
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - 3000 XP
Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 3 Palkia Candy and a battle with Giovanni
Turwig, Chimchar or Piplup best Choose Path choice for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space
When it comes to choosing between the Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup paths for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space, you can, of course, simply choose which starter Pokémon you like best. Yet, since Pokémon earned from special research encounters often have good IV levels, you can also use this opportunity to earn a strong third-stage-evolution Shadow Pokémon.
Focusing on their main typings first - Grass, Fire and Water - it's clear that Shadow Empoleon and Shadow Torterra are both at the same level in their respective types; sitting close to the bottom of the top ten Shadow-type Pokémon for Grass and Water-type. Shadow Infernape, however, does not appear in the top list of Shadow Fire-type Pokémon making it the weaker choice out of the three.
Unfortunately, when we look at these Pokémon's secondary types - Ground, Fighting and Steel - it's clear that neither three crack the top ten Shadow Pokémon for any of these types. Shadow Empoleon does fare slightly better in comparison, but it's not by much, and Shadow Infernape remains the weakest when compared to other Shadow Pokémon with the Fighting-type.
For this reason, if you're considering using this step to get a strong Shadow Pokémon, we recommend choosing either the Turtwig or Piplup path. Remember - you'll still need to collect candy for these evolutions.
Personally, I'll be going with Piplup in half because I'd like a Shadow Empoleon and because it was my starter Pokémon in Pokémon Diamond for the Nintendo DS.
The Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go is coming to an end with the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event. During this event you can complete Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space, Legends 0486 quest and use the new Adventure Effects by catching either Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
How Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space work in Pokémon Go
Everyone can automatically unlock the Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space quest for free as long as you log into the game during the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event. This means you must play Pokémon Go at least once between 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February.
If you're having trouble unlocking this quest, then we recommend first ensuring you've completed the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest. Since some of the rewards in Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space are tied to the choice you make between Diamond and Pearl in that quest, it could be that your lack of progress there might be blocking the quest from being unlocked.
If you've completed the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest, then try closing and reopening Pokémon Go. This will force the game to refresh and should cause the quest to unlock.
You'll be able to complete Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space at your leisure once you've unlocked it as this quest has no deadline. It is, however, important to remember that this is a branching questline and any decision you make is final, so, if you dislike a choice, you can not change it.
Aside from this, Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space works exactly the same as every other research quest: complete a set of challenges, collect their rewards and those for the quest step before moving onto the next. Keep going until you've completed the quest and caught a Spiritomb. Who knows, maybe it will be shiny?
Good luck completing Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space!