Go Tour 2024 It's About Time and Space research, Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup best Choose Path in Pokémon Go

Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space is the branching quest for the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go.

It begins with asking you to choose between the Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup paths, so it's a good idea to know the best Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space Choose Path choice is for you in Pokémon Go. Especially since you'll be teaming up with Team Rocket for this quest.

Progressing through this quest will eventually lead to a Spiritomb encounter, along with some rewards depending on your choice between Diamond and Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest.

To help you complete this quest and decide which path you wish to take we've outlined all of the Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space quest steps below.

'Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps: Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup Paths Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space is, unsurprisingly, the special research quest running throughout the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. To unlock this quest, you must play Pokémon Go at least once between the hours of 10am to 6pm (local time) on Saturday 24th February to Sunday 25th February. Image credit: Eurogamer/Niantic This is a branching special research quest with the first choice occurring right at the beginning of the quest where you have to choose between the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup paths. It's a choice, however, which only determines the rewards you'll receive for the first step. Remember, your path choice can not be changed after it's made. After this step, the path you take through Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space will be determined by the choice you made between Diamond and Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest. For this reason, we recommend completing this short special research quest before embarking on Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space. Again, the rewards and a couple of the challenges differ depending on this choice. Due to the unique nature of this branching research quest, we've outlined the challenges for the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup quest step in this section. This is followed by dedicated sections for the Diamond and Pearl paths. Afterwards you'll be able to find a short section discussing which is best out of the Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup paths. So here's the quest steps and rewards for the Choose Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup paths of Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space. Be wary of spoilers. 'Choose Turtwig Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4 Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Turtwig encounter Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Turtwig Candy and 3 Turtwig Candy XL This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Turtwig while using Incense. 'Choose Chimchar Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4 Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Chimchar encounter Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Chimchar Candy and 3 Chimchar Candy XL This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Chimchar while using Incense. 'Choose Piplup Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 1 of 4 Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 1 Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Piplup encounter Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Piplup Candy and 3 Piplup Candy XL This path will also see you have an increased chance of encountering Piplup while using Incense.

'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find all of the challenges and rewards from quest step two onwards for the Diamond Path of Go Tour 2024; It's About Time and Space in Pokémon Go. Remember - you'll be following this path if you selected Diamond in the Road to Sinnoh special research quest and this section contains spoilers. 'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 2 of 4 Catch Dialga - Shadow Gible encounter

Use an Incense - 5000 Stardust Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Dialga Candy and 1 Dialga Candy XL 'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 3 of 4 Evolve 3 Pokémon - Shadow Scizor encounter

Activate Roar of Time's Adventure Effect - Shadow Honchkrow encounter Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 1 Dialga Candy XL and Spiritomb encounter 'Diamond Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 4 of 4 Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 2000 XP

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - 3000 XP Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 3 Palkia Candy and a battle with Giovanni

'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' quest steps in Pokémon Go Here you'll find the challenges and rewards from quest step two onwards for the Pearl Path of Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space in Pokémon Go. Keep in mind you'll only be following this path if you decided upon Pearl in the Road to Sinnoh special research quest, with this section containing spoilers. 'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 2 of 4 Catch Palkia - Shadow Gible encounter

Use an Incense - 5000 Stardust Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 3 Palkia Candy and 1 Palkia Candy XL 'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 3 of 4 Evolve 3 Pokémon - Shadow Pinsir encounter

Activate Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect - Shadow Mismagius encounter Rewards: 3 Palkia Candy, 1 Palkia Candy XL and Spiritomb encounter 'Pearl Path for Go Tour 2024: It's About Time and Space' Step 4 of 4 Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon - 1000 XP

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 2000 XP

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon - 3000 XP Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 3 Palkia Candy and a battle with Giovanni