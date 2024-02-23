Roar of Time and Spacial Rend Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go explained

Adventure Effects is a new Pokémon Go feature introduced as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in February 2024 and, at the time of writing, it has two forms - Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.

Each one is tied to a specific Pokémon - Origin Forme Dialga for the Roar of Time Adventure Effect and Origin Forme Palkia for the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect. This means if you want to use the Pokémon Go Adventure Effects, you need to catch one of these Pokémon.

Below we not only investigate the bonus and cost for both Roar of Time and Spacial Rend, but take a look at how Adventure Effects work and how to get the Origin Formes in Pokémon Go.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Roar of Time Adventure Effect bonus and cost in Pokémon Go The Roar of Time Adventure Effect can only be used by Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go. It has the power to pause the timers for Incense, Lucky Eggs, Star Piece and, most helpfully of all, Daily Adventure Incense. Using the Roar of Time Adventure Effect for six minutes costs 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy. Image credit: Niantic Its duration can be increased in six minute increments up to a maximum of two hours. Extending Roar of Time to the two hour limit costs 100,000 Stardust and 100 Dialga Candy. Roar of Time can be further increased up to a maximum of 24 hours, but reaching this total will set you back 1,200,000 Stardust and 1,200 Dialga Candy so you might want to think that decision over... Finally, Roar of Time can be used in battle and will have the following Power: Trainer Battles - 150 Power

- 150 Power Gyms and Raids - 160 Power

How to use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go To use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go, you must first ensure you have the Pokémon which knows the move connected to that effect; this is Origin Forme Dialga for Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia for Spacial Rend. Keep in mind that these moves can not be learned via any TM and can only be obtained if you catch a Pokémon which already knows them. Regular form Diagla and Palkia can also not learn or use the Roar of Time or Spacial Rend Adventure Effect moves and, although it can learn the attacks of Pokémon it appears with, neither can Smeargle. It's also very important to remember that you can only use one Adventure Effect at one time. This means if you've activated Spacial Rend to increase the number of spawns you encounter, you can not then use Roar of Time to pause your Lucky Egg or Daily Adventure Incense timer. Thankfully, Pokémon Go will point this out to you when you attempt to activate that second Adventure Effect, but it is something you should factor into your play if you're planning on utilising an Adventure Effect. Image credit: Niantic With these caveats out of the way, it's time to discuss how you actually use an Adventure Effect and, thankfully, it's very easy. To use an Adventure Effect you must first find, depending on which one you wish to use, either Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia in your Pokémon storage. Once there, open up their dedicated page and scroll down to the Adventure Effect section which lies beneath their moveset. (You can't miss it.) You now need to select 'Use' to bring up the window where you decide how much Stardust and Candy you wish to spend on the Adventure Effect. The more Stardust and Candy you spend, the more time you have with this Adventure Effect. Image credit: Niantic The timer for Roar of Time increases in six minute increments, while Spacial Rend increases in 10 minute increments. The maximum time an Adventure Effect timer can be set is two hours and this can be done multiple times for a total of 24 hours. Extending an Adventure Effect to its maximum limit will, of course, cost an awful lot of Candy and Stardust, so, if actually going to try this, we highly recommend ensuring you get the most out of the effect. Image credit: Niantic When you're happy with how long your Adventure Effect is going to last (and how much it's going to cost you), select 'Use' once again to activate the effect. You'll get a cool little cutscene of Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia using their special attack before you can start using your bonus. A timer will appear on the right-hand side of your screen when an Adventure Effect is active to let you know how long you have until the bonuses vanish and, remember, you can always pay the cost to extend an Adventure Effects duration. Image credit: Niantic