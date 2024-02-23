Roar of Time and Spacial Rend Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go explained
Will you bend time or space?
Adventure Effects is a new Pokémon Go feature introduced as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in February 2024 and, at the time of writing, it has two forms - Roar of Time and Spacial Rend.
Each one is tied to a specific Pokémon - Origin Forme Dialga for the Roar of Time Adventure Effect and Origin Forme Palkia for the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect. This means if you want to use the Pokémon Go Adventure Effects, you need to catch one of these Pokémon.
Below we not only investigate the bonus and cost for both Roar of Time and Spacial Rend, but take a look at how Adventure Effects work and how to get the Origin Formes in Pokémon Go.
On this page:
Roar of Time Adventure Effect bonus and cost in Pokémon Go
The Roar of Time Adventure Effect can only be used by Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go. It has the power to pause the timers for Incense, Lucky Eggs, Star Piece and, most helpfully of all, Daily Adventure Incense.
Using the Roar of Time Adventure Effect for six minutes costs 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy.
Its duration can be increased in six minute increments up to a maximum of two hours. Extending Roar of Time to the two hour limit costs 100,000 Stardust and 100 Dialga Candy.
Roar of Time can be further increased up to a maximum of 24 hours, but reaching this total will set you back 1,200,000 Stardust and 1,200 Dialga Candy so you might want to think that decision over...
Finally, Roar of Time can be used in battle and will have the following Power:
- Trainer Battles - 150 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 160 Power
Spacial Rend Adventure Effect bonus and cost in Pokémon Go
The Spacial Rend Adventure Effect can only be used by Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go. Using it will increase the distance at which you can encounter wild Pokémon and adds a cool effect to the map.
Using the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect for 10 minutes costs 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy.
Its duration can be increased in 10 minute increments up to a maximum of two hours. Extending Spacial Rend to this two hour limit costs 60,000 Stardust and 60 Palkia Candy.
You can also further increase Spacial Rend's duration for up to 24 hours. Doing so, however, will cost you 720,000 Stardust and 720 Palkia Candy. While that's less than the 24 hour cost of Roar of Time, it's still quite the investment so make sure you're going to fully use this Adventure Effect by spending it.
Spacial Rend can also be used in battle and has the following Power:
- Trainer Battles - 95 Power
- Gyms and Raids - 160 Power
How to use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go
To use an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go, you must first ensure you have the Pokémon which knows the move connected to that effect; this is Origin Forme Dialga for Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia for Spacial Rend.
Keep in mind that these moves can not be learned via any TM and can only be obtained if you catch a Pokémon which already knows them. Regular form Diagla and Palkia can also not learn or use the Roar of Time or Spacial Rend Adventure Effect moves and, although it can learn the attacks of Pokémon it appears with, neither can Smeargle.
It's also very important to remember that you can only use one Adventure Effect at one time. This means if you've activated Spacial Rend to increase the number of spawns you encounter, you can not then use Roar of Time to pause your Lucky Egg or Daily Adventure Incense timer. Thankfully, Pokémon Go will point this out to you when you attempt to activate that second Adventure Effect, but it is something you should factor into your play if you're planning on utilising an Adventure Effect.
With these caveats out of the way, it's time to discuss how you actually use an Adventure Effect and, thankfully, it's very easy.
To use an Adventure Effect you must first find, depending on which one you wish to use, either Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia in your Pokémon storage. Once there, open up their dedicated page and scroll down to the Adventure Effect section which lies beneath their moveset. (You can't miss it.)
You now need to select 'Use' to bring up the window where you decide how much Stardust and Candy you wish to spend on the Adventure Effect. The more Stardust and Candy you spend, the more time you have with this Adventure Effect.
The timer for Roar of Time increases in six minute increments, while Spacial Rend increases in 10 minute increments. The maximum time an Adventure Effect timer can be set is two hours and this can be done multiple times for a total of 24 hours.
Extending an Adventure Effect to its maximum limit will, of course, cost an awful lot of Candy and Stardust, so, if actually going to try this, we highly recommend ensuring you get the most out of the effect.
When you're happy with how long your Adventure Effect is going to last (and how much it's going to cost you), select 'Use' once again to activate the effect. You'll get a cool little cutscene of Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia using their special attack before you can start using your bonus.
A timer will appear on the right-hand side of your screen when an Adventure Effect is active to let you know how long you have until the bonuses vanish and, remember, you can always pay the cost to extend an Adventure Effects duration.
How to get an Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia with an Adventure Effect in Pokémon Go
At the time of writing, Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia have only been made available during the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles and Go Tour: Sinnoh Global events during February 2024 in Pokémon. Considering the distribution history of similar Legendary Pokémon forms, like Primal Groudon and Kyogre, it feels safe to assume they will return at some point during specific events.
This does mean, however, you only have a limited window in which you can catch an Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia who know their Adventure Effects.
The second catch is that, according to the official Pokémon Go blog, your choice between the Diamond and Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event affects your chances of encountering Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia's who know their Adventure Effect attacks.
If you selected Diamond, then you'll encounter an Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time. Meanwhile, choosing Pearl means you'll have an encounter with an Origin Forme Palkia who knows Spacial Rend.
At the time of writing, it's unclear whether this refers to the Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia's you can battle in raids or whether you encounter one of these Pokémon while completing the special research quest for Go Tour: Sinnoh Global, which we already know differs slightly depending on your choice.
Thanks to MYSTIC7 from YouTube, we've been able to confirm that players attending the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event were able to catch both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia's who knew their Adventure Effects. As mentioned above, whether this is possible during Go Tour: Sinnoh is yet to be seen, but we'll update this page once we're able to confirm the information.
During Go Tour: Sinnoh Global, you'll be able to battle Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in five-star raids during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours.
Go Tour: Sinnoh Global runs on both Saturday 24th February and Sunday 25th February, with the habitat hour appearing during the following times no matter where you live:
- 11am to 12pm - Ancient Grove
- 1pm to 2pm - Geothermal Lagoon
- 3pm to 4pm - Ancient Grove
- 5pm to 6pm - Geothermal Lagoon
Keep in mind that the Remote Raid Pass limit has been removed for this event, so you're free to use these passes in conjunction with apps like Poké Genie as much as you and, by doing so, you're not constrained by the hours listed above.
If you manage to defeat and catch either Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia, there's a chance - again according to the official Pokémon Go blog - that they will know their Adventure Effect.
Good luck using Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go!