Pokémon Go Origin Forme Dialga counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Origin Forme Dialga, the somehow even chonkier Temporal Pokémon, has appeared in the world of Pokémon Go.

Along with its cousin, Origin Forme Palkia, this Pokémon has the ability to affect the overworld, referred to as an Adventure Effect. As of February 2024, Trainers in Pokémon Go can use Origin Forme Dialga to pause time, allowing for much more efficient use of Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces and Incenses. Origin Forme Palkia, meanwhile, can alter space to allow for a larger catch radius on the world map.

But in order to make the most of that benefit, you'll need to add Origin Forme Dialga to your collection and stock up on Dialga Candy in the process. And to achieve that, you will need to know Origin Forme Dialga’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.

As with all Legendary Pokémon, Origin Forme Dialga will be available in five-star raids for a limited time, so, if you want to add it to your Pokédex, you’ll need to battle it alongside a group of trainers. Thanks to Remote Raiding, you can do so in the space of your choosing.

Origin Forme Dialga counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here are the weaknesses and counters for Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go: Origin Forme Dialga. Origin Forme Dialga type: Steel and Dragon-type

Steel and Dragon-type Origin Forme Dialga is weak against: Fighting and Ground-type attacks

Fighting and Ground-type attacks Origin Forme Dialga is resistant to: Grass, Poison, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel and Water-type attacks

Grass, Poison, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel and Water-type attacks Origin Forme Dialga Mega counters: Primal Groudon (with Precipice Blades), Mega Garchomp or Mega Blaziken

Primal Groudon (with Precipice Blades), Mega Garchomp or Mega Blaziken Origin Forme Dialga counters: Terrakion (with Sacred Sword), Keldeo (with Sacred Sword) Therian Forme Landorus (the cat one), Groudon, Lucario and Excadrill

Terrakion (with Sacred Sword), Keldeo (with Sacred Sword) Therian Forme Landorus (the cat one), Groudon, Lucario and Excadrill Tactics: Primal Groudon is vital here - it’s simply one of the best attackers in the game when it has Precipice Blades. Beyond that, your Sacred Sword-ers and your strongest Fighting/Ground-type attackers are the way to go. Image credit: Niantic

Origin Forme Dialga CP in Pokémon Go Origin Forme Dialga is a step up from the regular version, which is no walk in the park. Relatively speaking, it has a higher max CP and defense, and lower attack. Its stamina remains the same. When you battle and attempt to catch Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go, it should have the following CP ranges: Raid Boss CP - 54,074 CP

54,074 CP CP range when being caught - 2246 to 2337 CP

2246 to 2337 CP Weather boosted CP range (Windy or Snow) when being caught - 2807 to 2921 CP Image credit: Niantic

Everything we know about Origin Forme Dialga Origin Forme Dialga dates back to when Sinnoh was still the Hisui region, as seen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can read the difference between the two Formes below: Dialga: 'It has the power to control time. It appears in Sinnoh-region myths as an ancient deity.' Origin Forme Dialga: 'Radiant light caused Dialga to take on a form bearing a striking resemblance to the creator Pokémon. Dialga now wields such colossal strength that one must conclude this is its true form.' It’s amusingly ironic that this 'true form' boasts an attack stat of 270 - down slightly from Dialga’s 275. Finally, the shinies of both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia are already available - you can see how they compare below. Shiny Origin Dialga and Palkia Comparison

Shiny Origin Dialga and Palkia Comparison

byu/Psychological_Sea_27 inTheSilphRoad Thanks to Reddit user Psychological_Sea_27 for the handy comparison. Good luck finding a shiny Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go!