Pokémon Go Origin Forme Palkia counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Origin Forme Palkia, the Spatial Pokémon, can appear from place to place in Pokémon Go.

Along with its cousin, Origin Forme Dialga, this Pokémon has the ability to affect the overworld, referred to as an Adventure Effect. As of February 2024, Trainers in Pokémon Go can use Origin Forme Dialga to pause time, allowing for much more efficient use of Lucky Eggs, Star Pieces and Incenses. Origin Forme Palkia, meanwhile, can alter space to allow for a larger catch radius on the world map.

But in order to make the most of that benefit, you'll need to add Origin Forme Palkia to your collection and stock up on Palkia Candy in the process. And to achieve that, you will need to know Origin Forme Palkia’s weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go.

As with all Legendary Pokémon, Origin Forme Palkia will be available in five-star raids for a limited time, so, if you want to add it to your Pokédex, you’ll need to battle it alongside a group of trainers. Thanks to Remote Raiding, you can save time by doing this from home.

Origin Forme Palkia counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you can find the weaknesses and counters for Palkia in Pokémon Go: Origin Forme Palkia. Origin Forme Palkia type: Water and Dragon-type

Water and Dragon-type Origin Forme Palkia is weak against: Dragon and Fairy-type attacks

Dragon and Fairy-type attacks Origin Forme Palkia is resistant to: Fire, Water and Steel-type attacks

Fire, Water and Steel-type attacks Origin Forme Palkia Mega counters: Mega Rayquaza, Mega Salamence or Mega Gardevoir.

Mega Rayquaza, Mega Salamence or Mega Gardevoir. Origin Forme Palkia counters: Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga are your best bets, followed by Rayquaza, Salamence, Zekrom, Haxorus and Garchomp.

Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga are your best bets, followed by Rayquaza, Salamence, Zekrom, Haxorus and Garchomp. Tactics: Dragon go rawr. Be aware that if Palkia hits you with a Dragon-type attack, it’s going to hurt. This is one of the rare times where you might actually want to consider dodging in a Raid - swipe the screen when it flashes white and you will take a fraction of the incoming damage instead of the full whack. Image credit: Niantic

Origin Forme Palkia CP in Pokémon Go When you battle and catch Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Go, it should have the following CP ranges: Raid Boss CP - 56,872 CP

56,872 CP CP range when being caught - 2274 to 2367 CP

2274 to 2367 CP Weather boosted CP range (Windy and Rain) when being caught - 2843 to 2958 CP Image credit: Niantic

Everything we know about Origin Forme Palkia Origin Forme Palkia dates back to when Sinnoh was still the Hisui region, as seen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can read the difference between the two Formes below: Dialga: 'It has the ability to distort space. It is described as a deity in Sinnoh-region mythology.' Origin Forme Dialga: 'It soars across the sky in a form that greatly resembles the creator of all things. Perhaps this imitation of appearance is Palkia’s strategy for gaining Arceus’s powers.' While that seems a pretty daft way of trying to gain power, it’s clearly working. The Origin Forme boasts an attack stat of 286 - up slightly from Dialga’s 280 and way up from Arceus’s anticipated attack stat of 238. Finally, the shinies of both Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia are already available - you can see how they compare below. Shiny Origin Dialga and Palkia Comparison

byu/Psychological_Sea_27 inTheSilphRoad To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thanks to Reddit user Psychological_Sea_27 for the handy comparison. Good luck finding a shiny Origin Forme Dialga in Pokémon Go!