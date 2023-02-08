Pokémon Go Mega Gardevoir weaknesses, counters and moveset explained

Mega Gardevoir in Pokémon Go is the Mega Evolution of Gardevoir, the Gen 3 Pokémon that can sense the future. Introduced as part of the Valentine's Day Event 2023, this Pokémon has made its debut in Raids.

This Pokémon is particularly useful for battling Dragon Types in Pokémon Go, and this is mainly down to the fact that Mega Gardevoir has a few powerful Fairy type moves.

We're going to detail Mega Gardevoir's weaknesses, counters, and best moveset in Pokémon Go.

Mega Gardevoir counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Mega Gardevoir.

You can see Mega Gardevoir's weaknesses below, as well as some recommended counters to help you defeat them:

Gardevoir type - Psychic and Fairy.

- Psychic and Fairy. Gardevoir weakness - Steel, Ghost, and Poison.

- Steel, Ghost, and Poison. Gardevoir counters - Chandelure, Metagross, Nihilego, Gengar, Dialga, and Giratina.

Mega Gardevoir CP in Pokémon Go

Here are all of the Mega Gardevoir CP changes you an expect from Raids in Pokémon Go:

Raid Boss CP - 50532.

- 50532. CP range when being caught - 1688 - 1767 CP.

- 1688 - 1767 CP. Weather boosted CP (Cloudy and Windy) when caught - 2110 - 2209 CP.

Gardevoir Moveset in Pokémon Go

Curious about the best Mega Gardevoir moveset? If so, we recommend Confusion and Pyschic which are both Psychic type moves.

Gardevoir in Pokémon Go.

However, you may want to opt for something else - here are the full set of Gardevoir moves available:

Fast Moves:

Charge Beam (Electric)

Confusion (Psychic)

Charm (Fairy)

Charged Moves:

Psychic (Psychic)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Good luck battling Mega Gardevoir in Pokémon Go!