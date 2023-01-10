Pokémon Go Mega Salamence counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Salamence is the mega evolved form of Salamence, the pseudo-Legendary Dragon-type Pokémon, which makes its Pokémon Go debut as part of the Twinkling Fantasy event in Pokémon Go particularly exciting.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Salamence can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Salamence Energy for its evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it quickly enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Salamence’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Salamence in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Mega Salamence counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Salamence energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Salamence to help you achieve this: Mega Salamence types – Dragon and Flying

– Dragon and Flying Mega Salamence is weak against – Fairy, Dragon, Ice (double weak) and Rock

– Fairy, Dragon, Ice (double weak) and Rock Mega Salamence is resistant to – Grass, Ground, Bug, Flighting, Fire and Water

– Grass, Ground, Bug, Flighting, Fire and Water Mega Salamence was added as part of the Twinkling Fantasy event. (Image via pokemongolive.com) Mega Salamence Mega counters – Mega Abomasnow or Mega Glalie with double Ice moves will make short work of a Flying/Dragon type. If you don't have those, your fall-backs are Mega Latios/Latias (double Dragon), Mega Aerodactyl (double Rock) or Mega Charizard X (double Dragon).

– Mega Abomasnow or Mega Glalie with double Ice moves will make short work of a Flying/Dragon type. If you don't have those, your fall-backs are Mega Latios/Latias (double Dragon), Mega Aerodactyl (double Rock) or Mega Charizard X (double Dragon). Mega Salamence non-Mega counters – Ice is the most important thing here. Shadows aside, you're looking at Mamoswine, Mewtwo (with Ice Beam), Glaceon, Kyurem, Aurorus, Avalugg (either form) or Walrein. Other than that, just bring your biggest Dragons and hope for the best, but be aware that if you do that, you are as weak to Salamence is Salamence is to you!

– Ice is the most important thing here. Shadows aside, you're looking at Mamoswine, Mewtwo (with Ice Beam), Glaceon, Kyurem, Aurorus, Avalugg (either form) or Walrein. Other than that, just bring your biggest Dragons and hope for the best, but be aware that if you do that, you are as weak to Salamence is Salamence is to you! Number of players to beat Mega Salamence – Mega Salamence can be beaten by just two players if you have good enough counters, and soloed by a Level 50 player with maxed counters. Three players at level 40 is totally reasonable, and five players at level 30 should be fine, as long as you bring the right Pokémon to the battle!

– Mega Salamence can be beaten by just two players if you have good enough counters, and soloed by a Level 50 player with maxed counters. Three players at level 40 is totally reasonable, and five players at level 30 should be fine, as long as you bring the right Pokémon to the battle! Tactics – Ice, Ice baby... (good luck getting that out of your head.) Mega Salamence is a powerful enemy, but is utterly destroyed by Ice-type attacks thanks to its double weakness to this typing. If you’re battling in a group, be aware that most players will be bringing Ice-type Pokémon, so running an Ice-type Mega in the lead will boost your friends’ Pokémon's abilities, helping you take down this boss quicker and earn more Mega Energy as a result.

Best Mega Salamence moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Salamence can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Salamence moves would be the combination of Dragon Tail (Fast), Outrage (Charged) and Drago Meteor (Charged). However, Outrage is a Legacy Move, so if you don't have it, you’re looking at Hydro Pump instead. Mega Salamence. Here are the Fast and Charged moves Mega Salamence can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Dragon Tail (Dragon)

Fire Fang (Fire)

Bite (Dark) Charged Moves: Draco Meteor (Dragon)

Hydro Pump (Water)

Fire Blast (Fire) Legacy Charged Moves: Outrage (Dragon)