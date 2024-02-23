Diamond or Pearl version differences for Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go explained

You'll need to choose between the Diamond or Pearl version of the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go.

This choice will determine a number of factors for your gameplay experience during this Pokémon Go event, such as which Adventure Effect will be easier for you to obtain.

Below we take a look at the Diamond and Pearl version differences in Pokémon Go, along with which version will be best for you and how to choose between Diamond and Pearl.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

How to choose between Diamond and Pearl in Pokémon Go To choose between the Diamond and Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go you need to complete the first quest step for the Road to Sinnoh special research quest. After doing so, you'll be prompted to select between either the Diamond or Pearl versions of the event. It's important to remember that you can not change your mind, so choose wisely. We also recommend completing the Road to Sinnoh special research quest before Go Tour: Sinnoh Global begins in your region to ensure you can enjoy this event to its fullest as your choice between Diamond and Pearl does affect some aspects of it, which are outlined in the section above. If you attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event your version choice will carry over from that event. This means you can not change your decision from Diamond to Pearl or vice versa. Image credit: Niantic