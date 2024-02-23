Diamond or Pearl version differences for Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go explained
Will you choose between Diamond’s Dialga or Pearl’s Palkia?
You'll need to choose between the Diamond or Pearl version of the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go.
This choice will determine a number of factors for your gameplay experience during this Pokémon Go event, such as which Adventure Effect will be easier for you to obtain.
Below we take a look at the Diamond and Pearl version differences in Pokémon Go, along with which version will be best for you and how to choose between Diamond and Pearl.
Diamond and Pearl version differences during Go Tour Sinnoh in Pokémon Go
Although not as prominent as past Go Tour events, your decision between the Diamond and Pearl versions of Go Tour: Sinnoh Global will affect your experience of this Pokémon Go event.
By selecting the Diamond version, you will unlock:
- Encounter an Origin Forme Dialga that knows Roar of Time
- Roar of Time Adventure Effect lasts twice as long
- Dialga Candy will be awarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest
- Diamond badge
Choosing the Pearl version unlocks:
- Encounter an Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend
- Spacial Rend Adventure Effect lasts twice as long
- Palkia Candy will be awarded from the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research quest
- Pearl badge
At the time of writing, it's unclear whether your version choice will prevent you from obtaining an Origin Forme that knows the Adventure Effect opposite to your version; if you picked the Diamond version, for example, you're unable to catch an Origin Forme Palkia which knows Spacial Rend.
According to the official Pokémon Go blog, your version choice increases your chance of encountering either an Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia that knows its Adventure Effect move - choosing Pearl increases your chances for Origin Forme Palkia and vice versa.
Meanwhile, when selecting which version you wish to play, Pokémon Go itself states that your choice causes 'all Origin Forme Dialga / Palkia caught after raids will know the attack Roar of Time / Spacial Rend.' This suggests that your version simply ensures you get an Origin Forme which can use the Adventure Effect you prefer.
Hopefully, like attendees at the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event, we'll be able to obtain both Adventure Effects. Even if it involves catching a lot of Origin Formes... (For my wallet, I hope not.) We'll update this page when we know more.
How to choose between Diamond and Pearl in Pokémon Go
To choose between the Diamond and Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event in Pokémon Go you need to complete the first quest step for the Road to Sinnoh special research quest.
After doing so, you'll be prompted to select between either the Diamond or Pearl versions of the event. It's important to remember that you can not change your mind, so choose wisely.
We also recommend completing the Road to Sinnoh special research quest before Go Tour: Sinnoh Global begins in your region to ensure you can enjoy this event to its fullest as your choice between Diamond and Pearl does affect some aspects of it, which are outlined in the section above.
If you attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event your version choice will carry over from that event. This means you can not change your decision from Diamond to Pearl or vice versa.
Diamond or Pearl: Which Go Tour Sinnoh version is best in Pokémon Go?
The answer to which is better - the Diamond or Pearl version of Go Tour: Sinnoh Global - is subjective to your personal preference when it comes to the Adventure Effects. (Sorry if this is an annoying answer, but it really is.)
This is due to how the version choice mainly alters the ease at which you can obtain one of the Adventure Effects, with the added bonus of extending its duration. So, if you choose the Diamond version, you'll easily obtain the Roar of Time Adventure Effect after catching an Origin Forme Dialga from a five-star raid, because this decision ensures every Origin Forme Dialga you catch from raids will know this attack. The same goes for Origin Forme Palkia if you choose the Pearl version.
Due to this, we recommend considering what you want to achieve during Go Tour: Sinnoh Global and whether you'll use the Adventure Effect outside of the event when making your choice between Diamond and Pearl.
If you want to focus on XP grinding or using the Daily Adventure Incense to search for the Galarian Legendary Bird forms, then Diamond is the version for. Pearl, however, will suit you better if you're focusing on catching as many Pokémon as possible for either the Go Battle League or filling in Pokédex entries. Rural players may also find Spacial Rend's spawn-increasing bonus especially helpful!
Personally, I went with the Diamond version because Roar of Time might help me finally catch one of those pesky Galarian Legendary Bird forms. Namely Galarian Articuno - really want a Galarian Articuno, love the design. I'll also admit that this decision was sped along by the fact that I chose Pokémon Diamond back when the Nintendo DS games were originally released.
Good luck choosing between Diamond and Pearl!