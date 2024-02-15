Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh quest steps and Dialga or Palkia choice in Pokémon Go

Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh is the warm-up Special Research quest for the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.

It's available for free for every player in Pokémon Go as the Go Tour: Sinnoh event is also free this year. If you're planning on partaking in this event, we highly recommend completing it before Saturday 24th February as your choice between Diamond and Pearl will affect said event's gameplay.

Below you'll find all of the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh quest steps in Pokémon Go, along with the differences between the Dialga and Palkia versions of the quest.

'Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh' quest steps in Pokémon Go Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh is the lead up Special Research quest for both the Global and Los Angeles version of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokemon Go. It will automatically unlock for free for every player on Thursday 15th February at 10am (local time). It's also a branching quest - asking you to pick between the Diamond and Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event. Your decision will not only decide some of the rewards you receive from Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh, but a selection of bonuses you can enjoy during the Go Tour: Sinnoh event itself. Choose carefully though, because you can not change your decision once it's made. Keep in mind that you need to complete this quest before the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event on Saturday 24th February to ensure you can properly enjoy it. If you attended the Go Tour event in Los Angeles, then your choice between Diamond or Pearl will carry over to the Global event. Below you'll find the first quest step for Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh and, afterwards, sections covering the challenges for both the Diamond and Pearl versions of the quest. Be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh' Step 1 of 3 Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh Region (Gen 4) - 10 Go Tour Stickers Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and Bidoof. You will now need to choose between the Diamond or Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event.

Diamond version of Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh quest steps in Pokémon Go If you picked the Diamond version of Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh, then you'll have to complete the following quest steps: 'Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh' Step 2 of 3 Feed your buddy - 10 Larvitar Candy

Feed your buddy - 100 Mega Tyranitar Energy Rewards: Diamond Badge, 3 Dialga Candy and a Larvitar encounter. 'Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh' Step 3 of 3 Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 10 Bidoof Candy Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and a Bidoof encounter.

Pearl version of Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh quest steps in Pokémon Go If you choose the Pearl version of Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh, you'll have the following quest steps to complete: 'Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh' Step 2 of 3 Feed your buddy - 10 Bagon Candy

Feed your buddy - 100 Mega Salamence Energy Rewards: Pearl Badge, 3 Palkia Candy and a Bagon encounter. 'Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh' Step 3 of 3 Catch a Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 10 Bidoof Candy Rewards: 2024 XP, 2024 Stardust and a Bidoof encounter.

Dialga or Palkia: Best choice for Go Tour 2024 Road to Sinnoh in Pokémon Go When deciding between the Diamond and Pearl - Dialga or Palkia - version of the Go Tour 2024: Road to Sinnoh quest in Pokémon Go, we recommend considering which Adventure Effect you prefer. Origin Forme Dialga's Adventure Effect, Roar of Time, has the ability to pause the timer on Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces for six minutes. This can then be further extended in two hour instalments if you're happy to part with more Dialga Candy and Stardust. Thanks to this, Roar of Time is perfect for gathering additional XP, Stardust or hunting down rare Pokémon. Meanwhile, Origin Forme Palkia's Adventure Effect, Spacial Rend, allows you to enter Pokémon encounters at an increased distance for you to 10 minutes. Just like with Origin Forme Dialga's Adventure Effect, this effect can be extended by spending more Palkia Candy and Stardust. This Adventure Effect can come in handy for rural players or people who don't have that much time to play Pokémon Go as it increases the amount of wild Pokémon you can encounter. There's also three additional bonuses that your choice will unlock: An encounter with Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia, which will know its Adventure Effect move.

The Adventure Effect will last for double the amount of time.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Global Special Research will reward either Dialga or Palkia Candy.

A Diamond or Pearl Go Tour: Sinnoh badge. Image credit: Niantic Since the above bonuses will make it easier to get and use one specific Adventure Effect, it really is best to make your choice based upon which one you prefer. (Though you could always base your decision on which badge design you like best - I'm not your boss.) Personally, I choose the Diamond version of this quest as I want to use Origin Forme Dialga's Adventure Effect to increase the amount of time I have with the Daily Adventure Incense. (It would be really nice to finally catch one of those Galarian Legendary Birds...) The increased Lucky Egg duration won't go amiss either. It's important to note that if you attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Los Angeles, then your choice of Diamond and Pearl will carry over to the Global event. This means if you picked Diamond for the Los Angeles event, you can not switch to Pearl for the Global event.