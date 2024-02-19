Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh field research tasks, quest steps and rewards
Everything you need to know about the Go Tour: Sinnoh warm up event!
Road to Sinnoh is our warm-up for the upcoming Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. If you're planning on partaking in this free Global event this weekend, then now is the time to start catching Gen 4 Pokémon.
During the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks, catch the Gen 4 starters in the wild or battle a range of Sinnoh legendaries in five-star raids.
There's also three Road to Sinnoh research quests - one free, two pay-to-play - running throughout this event. To help you complete these, or decide whether you're going to purchase the pay-to-play quests, we've listed all of the Road to Sinnoh quest steps and rewards below.
Don't forget to complete the Road to Sinnoh special research quest either as this lets you pick between the Diamond and Pearl versions of Go Tour: Sinnoh. (Niantic really went all in on the 'Road to Sinnoh' title didn't they?)
On this page:
'Road to Sinnoh Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go
The Road to Sinnoh Timed Research quest is running throughout the event sharing its name until Friday 23rd February at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go.
We highly recommend completing this quest before its deadline, because it has some pretty sweet Pokémon encounter rewards allowing you to gather up some legendary Pokémon from Gen 4. This is great if you're missing their Pokédex entries or want the chance to gather some Candy for these Pokémon.
Below you'll find all of the Road to Sinnoh: Timed Research challenges and rewards. Watch out for spoilers!
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information.
'Road to Sinnoh: Timed Research' Step 1 of 1
- Win 2 raids - Cresselia encounter
- Win 4 raids - Heatran encounter
- Win 6 raids - Origin Forme Giratina encounter
- Win 8 raids - Darkrai encounter
Rewards: 5 Dialga, 5 Palkia Candy and 5 Giratina Candy.
'Road to Sinnoh Raids' quest step in Pokémon Go
Road to Sinnoh: Raids is the first of two pay-to-play timed research quests running throughout the Route to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.
This quest costs £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to a player your Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase it, however, you must ensure you complete it before Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to its rewards.
If you're planning on partaking in a good number of raids throughout the Go Tour: Sinnoh event, then you should consider purchasing this quest as it will grant you access to the following bonuses:
- Extra 5000 XP for completing raids
- 1 additional Candy when catching a Pokémon from five-star raids
- 2 additional Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs
Below you'll find all of the Road to Sinnoh: Raids challenges in Pokémon Go - just be wary of spoilers.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Road to Sinnoh: Raids' Step 1 of 1
- Win 2 raids - 5 Cresselia Candy XL
- Win 4 raids - 5 Heatran Candy XL
- Win 6 raids - 5 Giratina Candy XL
- Win 8 raids - 5 Darkrai Candy XL
Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy and Eevee Mask.
'Road to Sinnoh Hatch' quest step in Pokémon Go
Road to Sinnoh: Hatch is the second of two pay-to-play timed research quests running throughout the Route to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go.
This quest costs £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to a player your Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase it, however, you must ensure you complete it before Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to its rewards.
If you're planning on hatching a lot of eggs during the Road to Sinnoh and Go Tour: Sinnoh event, then you may want to consider purchasing this quest as it will give you the following bonuses:
- Double Hatch XP
- Double Hatch Candy
- Double Hatch Stardust
Here are all of the Road to Sinnoh: Hatch challenges in Pokémon Go - just keep an eye out for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Road to Sinnoh: Hatch' Step 1 of 1
- Hatch an Egg - Chatot encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Pachirisu encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - Carnivine encounter
- Hatch 4 Eggs - Chatot encounter
- Hatch 5 Eggs - Pachirisu encounter
- Hatch 6 Eggs - Carnivine encounter
Rewards: 4000 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator and Pikachu Mask.
Road to Sinnoh field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Road to Sinnoh field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Hatch an Egg reward - 10 Poké Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs reward - 10 Great Balls
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward - 10 Ultra Balls or 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 10 Piplup, Chimchar or Turtwig Candy
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go
First things first - make sure you complete the Road to Sinnoh Special Research quest before Saturday 24th February as this will let you decide between the Diamond and Pearl versions of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event. This is a very important decision to make if you're planning to partake in this free Global event.
The beginning of the Road to Sinnoh event also marks the release of the pay-to-play shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research quest.
Back to the Road to Sinnoh event itself - there are three bonuses running throughout this event until it ends on Friday 23rd February at 10pm (local time), with one of these bonuses slipping into the Go Tour: Sinnoh event.
The first bonus sees the hatch distance for any egg placed in an Incubator during this event halved. Secondly, the Remote Raid Pass limit has been increased 10 per day until Thursday 22nd February. From Friday 23rd February to Sunday 25th February, however, there will be no limit on the number of Remote Raids you can partake in.
Alongside these bonuses, the following Pokémon will be appearing in the wild during the Route to Sinnoh event:
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Piplup
- Prinplup
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids throughout the event - keep an eye on those five-star raids, because these boss change on a day-to-day basis:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Turtwig
|Grotle
|Mon 19th Feb - Darkrai
|Mega Absol until Thurs 22nd Feb
|Chimchar
|Monferno
|Tues 20th Feb - Cresselia
|Mega Garchomp from Thurs 22nd Feb
|Piplup
|Prinplup
|Wed 21st Feb:
|Thurs 22nd Feb - Heatran
|Fri 23rd Feb - Origin Forme Giratina
Any 2km egg collected during the Route to Sinnoh will hatch one of the following Pokémon, all of which are on the first tier:
- Budew
- Chingling
- Bonsly
- Happiny
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Mantyke
Sticker-wise you'll be able to collect Go Tour: Sinnoh themed stickers from Gifts and spinning PokéStops between Monday 19th February to Sunday 25th February. These stickers will also be on sale in the in-game shop until Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time).
Finally, there's a range of new Sinnoh-themed clothes available in the in-game shop, along with this year's Go Tour shirt. You can now purchase the Diamond Clan, Pearl Clan, Team Galactic and super cool Giratina outfit.
Hope you enjoy the Route of Sinnoh event!