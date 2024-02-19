Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh field research tasks, quest steps and rewards

Road to Sinnoh is our warm-up for the upcoming Go Tour: Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. If you're planning on partaking in this free Global event this weekend, then now is the time to start catching Gen 4 Pokémon.

During the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go, you can collect event-exclusive field research tasks, catch the Gen 4 starters in the wild or battle a range of Sinnoh legendaries in five-star raids.

There's also three Road to Sinnoh research quests - one free, two pay-to-play - running throughout this event. To help you complete these, or decide whether you're going to purchase the pay-to-play quests, we've listed all of the Road to Sinnoh quest steps and rewards below.

Don't forget to complete the Road to Sinnoh special research quest either as this lets you pick between the Diamond and Pearl versions of Go Tour: Sinnoh. (Niantic really went all in on the 'Road to Sinnoh' title didn't they?)

On this page:

'Road to Sinnoh Raids' quest step in Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Raids is the first of two pay-to-play timed research quests running throughout the Route to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. This quest costs £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to a player your Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase it, however, you must ensure you complete it before Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to its rewards. If you're planning on partaking in a good number of raids throughout the Go Tour: Sinnoh event, then you should consider purchasing this quest as it will grant you access to the following bonuses: Extra 5000 XP for completing raids

1 additional Candy when catching a Pokémon from five-star raids

2 additional Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs Image credit: Niantic Below you'll find all of the Road to Sinnoh: Raids challenges in Pokémon Go - just be wary of spoilers. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Road to Sinnoh: Raids' Step 1 of 1 Win 2 raids - 5 Cresselia Candy XL

Win 4 raids - 5 Heatran Candy XL

Win 6 raids - 5 Giratina Candy XL

Win 8 raids - 5 Darkrai Candy XL Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy and Eevee Mask.

'Road to Sinnoh Hatch' quest step in Pokémon Go Road to Sinnoh: Hatch is the second of two pay-to-play timed research quests running throughout the Route to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. This quest costs £4.99, $5 or the equivalent pricing tier for your local region. It is nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins, but can be gifted to a player your Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase it, however, you must ensure you complete it before Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to its rewards. If you're planning on hatching a lot of eggs during the Road to Sinnoh and Go Tour: Sinnoh event, then you may want to consider purchasing this quest as it will give you the following bonuses: Double Hatch XP

Double Hatch Candy

Double Hatch Stardust Image credit: Niantic Here are all of the Road to Sinnoh: Hatch challenges in Pokémon Go - just keep an eye out for spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Road to Sinnoh: Hatch' Step 1 of 1 Hatch an Egg - Chatot encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs - Pachirisu encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Carnivine encounter

Hatch 4 Eggs - Chatot encounter

Hatch 5 Eggs - Pachirisu encounter

Hatch 6 Eggs - Carnivine encounter Rewards: 4000 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator and Pikachu Mask.

Road to Sinnoh field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Road to Sinnoh event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can then be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Road to Sinnoh field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Hatch an Egg reward - 10 Poké Balls

reward - 10 Poké Balls Hatch 2 Eggs reward - 10 Great Balls

reward - 10 Great Balls Hatch 3 Eggs reward - 10 Ultra Balls or 1 Sinnoh Stone

reward - 10 Ultra Balls or 1 Sinnoh Stone Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - 10 Piplup, Chimchar or Turtwig Candy Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Image credit: Niantic