Pokémon Go Mega Garchomp counters, weaknesses and moveset explained
How to defeat the mega evolved Dragon and Ground-type Pokémon.
Mega Garchomp is the Mega Evolved form of Garchomp - a truly exciting addition to the world of Pokémon Go.
While it may not be the strongest Dragon or Ground-type attacker in the game, it is a firm second in both categories, after the Mega Legendary Pokémon Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon.
Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Garchomp can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Garchomp Energy for its temporary evolution.
Below you’ll find Mega Garchomp’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Garchomp in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.
Mega Garchomp counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
The fastest way to collect Mega Garchomp Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Garchomp to help you achieve this:
- Mega Garchomp types - Dragon and Ground
- Mega Garchomp is double-weak against - Ice
- Mega Garchomp is weak against - Dragon and Fairy
- Mega Garchomp is resistant to - Electric, Fire, Poison and Rock
- Mega Garchomp Shadow counters - Shadow Mamoswine is far and away the best Pokémon to bring to battle, running Powder Snow and Avalanche. Shadow Weavile is a distant second along with Shadow Mewtwo running Ice Beam. We don’t usually mention Shadow Pokémon – if you have them, run them, they’re always better than their Regular counterparts – but the Mega Ice-types available to play into Mega Garchomp’s double weakness is a bit lacking...
- Mega Garchomp Mega counters - Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche is your best Mega option, along with Mega Abomasnow with the old faithful Powder Snow/Weather Ball combo. After this, Mega Rayquaza to play into Garchomp’s Dragon-type weakness is going to be a good option.
- Mega Garchomp non-Mega, non-Shadow counters - Galarian Darmanitan is your best of the rest, followed by Baxcalibur and Mamoswine. Kyurem with Glaciate is a great option if you have them, but don’t have six Shadow Mamoswine...
- Number of players to beat Mega Garchomp - Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Garchomp should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters.
- Tactics - Six Shadow Mamoswine, if you have them, will win you the battle fairly easily. But, that seems unlikely for the majority of Trainers, so make sure you play into the double-weakness to Ice with your strongest Ice-type attackers!
Mega Garchomp CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP levels for battling for Mega Garchomp and, if defeated, catching an Garchomp after the fight in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Garchomp Raid CP - 51,700 CP
- CP range for catching Garchomp - 2993 to 3099 CP
- Weather (Windy/Sunny) when being caught - 3742 to 3874 CP
Best Mega Garchomp moveset in Pokémon Go
Mega Garchomp is a very powerful Dragon and Ground-type attacker in the world of Pokémon Go. It is eclipsed only by Mega Rayquaza in the Dragon category - and there is no shame in being less powerful than what is effectively a demigod - and Primal Groudon in the Ground category - one of the two Pokémon that Rayquaza exists to quell.
That said, Mega Garchomp is only eclipsed by Primal Groudon with its Legacy move, Precipice Blades. If you didn’t catch any when they were last about, or if you need a backup for when your Primal Groudon is on cooldown, Mega Garchomp with Earth Power is neck and (whatever Groudon has for a neck) with Primal Groudon with its next-best move, Earthquake.
With this in mind, it’s a real shame that this Mega Evolution joins the game with a Raid Day event that, sadly, does not feature the Community Day move for Garchomp caught as a reward - so if you’re playing during the event and want to Mega Evolve a Garchomp, make sure you use an Elite TM or find a Garchomp that already knows Earth Power!
So, what are the best Mega Garchomp moves in Pokémon Go? Mud Shot (Fast), Earth Power (Charged) and Outrage (Charged) are what we’re looking at, since you primarily want Mega Garchomp to be a Ground-type attacker. If you can’t afford to add a second move to Garchomp and/or don’t want to use it in Go Battle League, you can skip Outrage and save the Stardust!
Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Garchomp can use in Pokémon Go:
Fast Moves:
- Mud Shot (Ground)
- Dragon Tail (Dragon)
Charged Moves:
- Earthquake (Ground)
- Fire Blast (Fire)
- Sand Tomb (Ground)
- Outrage (Dragon)
Legacy Charged Moves:
- Earth Power (Ground)
Everything we know about Garchomp
The Mach Pokémon, Garchomp, is a very cool Pokémon.
Not only is it very cool, but it is also a very strong Pokémon and surprisingly adorable. It evolves from the Land Shark Pokémon, Gible, into the Cave Pokémon, Gabite, and finally into its majestic self.
If you want to learn more about the bitiest of bois, you can read their official Pokédex entries below:
- Gible: 'It skulks in caves, and when prey or an enemy passes by, it leaps out and chomps them. The force of its attack sometimes chips its teeth.'
- Gabite: 'In rare cases, it molts and sheds its scales. Medicine containing its scales as an ingredient will make a weary body feel invigorated.'
- Garchomp: 'It is said that when one runs at high speed, its wings create blades of wind that can fell nearby trees.'
- Mega Garchomp: 'Its arms and wings melted into something like scythes. Mad with rage, it rampages on and on.'
Ok, we’ll concede that the last entry is less adorable, but we’re here for Mega Garchomp all the same.
For those looking for a shiny, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Garchomp was released in December 2019. As a result, Mega Garchomp is also in the game, and it looks a lot better than you may expect!
Shiny Garchomp is truly the Shiny Gengar of Gen 4 – you can barely tell its shiny, but when it Mega Evolves, it swaps its dark grey-blue shark skin for acid purple. This is a colour scheme that would even David Bowie proud.
Good luck defeating Mega Garchomp in Pokémon Go!