Pokémon Go Mega Garchomp counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Garchomp is the Mega Evolved form of Garchomp - a truly exciting addition to the world of Pokémon Go.

While it may not be the strongest Dragon or Ground-type attacker in the game, it is a firm second in both categories, after the Mega Legendary Pokémon Mega Rayquaza and Primal Groudon.

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Garchomp can’t be caught directly in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Garchomp Energy for its temporary evolution.

Below you’ll find Mega Garchomp’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Garchomp in your Pokémon storage to perform its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

Mega Garchomp counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go The fastest way to collect Mega Garchomp Energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Garchomp to help you achieve this: Garchomp. Mega Garchomp types - Dragon and Ground

- Dragon and Ground Mega Garchomp is double-weak against - Ice

- Ice Mega Garchomp is weak against - Dragon and Fairy

- Dragon and Fairy Mega Garchomp is resistant to - Electric, Fire, Poison and Rock

- Electric, Fire, Poison and Rock Mega Garchomp Shadow counters - Shadow Mamoswine is far and away the best Pokémon to bring to battle, running Powder Snow and Avalanche. Shadow Weavile is a distant second along with Shadow Mewtwo running Ice Beam. We don’t usually mention Shadow Pokémon – if you have them, run them, they’re always better than their Regular counterparts – but the Mega Ice-types available to play into Mega Garchomp’s double weakness is a bit lacking...

- Shadow Mamoswine is far and away the best Pokémon to bring to battle, running Powder Snow and Avalanche. Shadow Weavile is a distant second along with Shadow Mewtwo running Ice Beam. We don’t usually mention Shadow Pokémon – if you have them, run them, they’re always better than their Regular counterparts – but the Mega Ice-types available to play into Mega Garchomp’s double weakness is a bit lacking... Mega Garchomp Mega counters - Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche is your best Mega option, along with Mega Abomasnow with the old faithful Powder Snow/Weather Ball combo. After this, Mega Rayquaza to play into Garchomp’s Dragon-type weakness is going to be a good option.

- Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche is your best Mega option, along with Mega Abomasnow with the old faithful Powder Snow/Weather Ball combo. After this, Mega Rayquaza to play into Garchomp’s Dragon-type weakness is going to be a good option. Mega Garchomp non-Mega, non-Shadow counters - Galarian Darmanitan is your best of the rest, followed by Baxcalibur and Mamoswine. Kyurem with Glaciate is a great option if you have them, but don’t have six Shadow Mamoswine...

- Galarian Darmanitan is your best of the rest, followed by Baxcalibur and Mamoswine. Kyurem with Glaciate is a great option if you have them, but don’t have six Shadow Mamoswine... Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Weavile are your top two counters Number of players to beat Mega Garchomp - Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Garchomp should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters.

- Thanks to its double weakness, Mega Garchomp should be beatable with two to three Trainers bringing optimal Level 40 counters. Tactics - Six Shadow Mamoswine, if you have them, will win you the battle fairly easily. But, that seems unlikely for the majority of Trainers, so make sure you play into the double-weakness to Ice with your strongest Ice-type attackers!

Best Mega Garchomp moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Garchomp is a very powerful Dragon and Ground-type attacker in the world of Pokémon Go. It is eclipsed only by Mega Rayquaza in the Dragon category - and there is no shame in being less powerful than what is effectively a demigod - and Primal Groudon in the Ground category - one of the two Pokémon that Rayquaza exists to quell. Mega Garchomp. That said, Mega Garchomp is only eclipsed by Primal Groudon with its Legacy move, Precipice Blades. If you didn’t catch any when they were last about, or if you need a backup for when your Primal Groudon is on cooldown, Mega Garchomp with Earth Power is neck and (whatever Groudon has for a neck) with Primal Groudon with its next-best move, Earthquake. With this in mind, it’s a real shame that this Mega Evolution joins the game with a Raid Day event that, sadly, does not feature the Community Day move for Garchomp caught as a reward - so if you’re playing during the event and want to Mega Evolve a Garchomp, make sure you use an Elite TM or find a Garchomp that already knows Earth Power! So, what are the best Mega Garchomp moves in Pokémon Go? Mud Shot (Fast), Earth Power (Charged) and Outrage (Charged) are what we’re looking at, since you primarily want Mega Garchomp to be a Ground-type attacker. If you can’t afford to add a second move to Garchomp and/or don’t want to use it in Go Battle League, you can skip Outrage and save the Stardust! Here are all the Fast and Charged moves Mega Garchomp can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Mud Shot (Ground)

Dragon Tail (Dragon) Charged Moves: Earthquake (Ground)

Fire Blast (Fire)

Sand Tomb (Ground)

Outrage (Dragon) Legacy Charged Moves: Earth Power (Ground)