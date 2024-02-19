Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Shaymin
Our in-progress guide for the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest.
Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude is the fourth Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go and offers you the chance to catch a shiny Shaymin.
To unlock this quest, you must purchase its ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store before Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). Once this time passes, the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude will no longer be available for purchase.
Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps we currently know about to help you get a shiny Shaymin.
'Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Here you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps we currently know about in Pokémon Go. Since it's a special research quest and therefore lacks a deadline, you're free to take your time with this quest. Just keep in mind that it's been designed to take a substantial amount of time to complete!
The Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest is only available for purchase until Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). So, if you want to add a shiny Shaymin to your collection, make sure you purchase this quest before this deadline.
It's also important to note that this version of the quest is more challenging compared to the one included in the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event. Due to this, the following information is not applicable for the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles version of this quest.
Be wary if you prefer to be surprised as this section contains spoilers.
'Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude' Step 1 of 7
- Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region (Gen 1) - 492 XP
- Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region (Gen 2) - 492 XP
- Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (Gen 3) - 492 XP
- Catch 492 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (Gen 4) - 492 XP
Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy and 10 Giratina Candy.
More to come...
How Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude in Pokémon Go works
Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude is the fourth Masterwork Research quest to be released in Pokémon Go and progressing through it will eventually lead to an encounter with a shiny Shaymin.
It's a pay-to-play quest just like the previous Masterwork Research quests - All-in-One #151, Apex and Wish Granted. To access Glimmers of Gratitude all you have to do is purchase a ticket for the quest itself separately to a Go Tour: Sinnoh ticket. This means, if you don't want to partake in Go Tour: Sinnoh, you don't have to purchase a ticket for it to access this quest.
Tickets for Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude cost £4.99, $4.99 or the equivalent pricing tier for your local region. It's important to remember that these tickets are nonrefundable and can not be purchased using PokéCoins.
These tickets will be on sale from Monday 19th February at 10am (local time) until Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). This means you only have a week to purchase this quest within, so, if you want a shiny Shaymin, we recommend purchasing this quest as soon as possible to ensure you don't forget to do so.
To purchase Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude you need to visit the in-game Pokémon Go shop before scrolling down until you find the banner for this quest. Next you need to select said banner and then 'Buy' before working through the purchase instructions for your device.
While the in-game shop does include a warning about how you 'must play during the specified time to receive all bonuses or rewards' for this quest, this is related to unlocking the quest. If purchased, you must unlock Glimmers of Gratitude by Sunday 25th February at 8pm (local time). If the quest doesn't automatically unlock straight away, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go.
Thankfully, you'll be able to complete Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude at your own pace once you've purchased the ticket as it doesn't have a deadline. Keep in mind that Masterwork Research quests are designed to take a good amount of time to finish, so progressing through one can take far longer than a traditional special research quest. The process of doing so, however, works exactly the same as you'll have to complete a set of challenges in each quest step, collecting its rewards, to progress onwards.
Finally, it's important to note that this, the global version of the Masterwork shiny Shaymin quest, is more challenging than the one given to players who attended the Go Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles event. So if you attended this event and desire both a challenge and another shiny Shaymin you're in luck.
Good luck catching shiny Shaymin!