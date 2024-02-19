Pokémon Go Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps and rewards, including how to get shiny Shaymin

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude is the fourth Masterwork Research quest released in Pokémon Go and offers you the chance to catch a shiny Shaymin.

To unlock this quest, you must purchase its ticket from the in-game Pokémon Go store before Sunday 25th February at 6pm (local time). Once this time passes, the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude will no longer be available for purchase.

Below you'll find all of the Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude quest steps we currently know about to help you get a shiny Shaymin.

On this page:

